Overview

I've grown to like Closed-End Funds ("CEFs") due to the diversity, strategies deployed, and high level of income they can provide. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) is a diversified closed-end fund that focuses on the healthcare sector. More specifically within the pharma, biotech, and life sciences space. The healthcare sector has mostly underperformed compared against the S&P 500 (SPY) since the age of COVID.

I previously covered BME in November of 2023 and since then the total return has been slightly over 7%. After my initial coverage, the price did run up above $40 per share but has since dropped back down. When I first covered BME, the price traded at a discount to NAV of about 7%. Currently, the price has fallen back down to the same discount territory and offers us another chance for entry or to build up our current position.

Data by YCharts

However, I believe we are presented with an attractive opportunity to capitalize on this underperformance. The healthcare sector is projected to see increased levels of spend as the Gen X portion of the population begins to reach the age bracket where healthcare spending increases. In addition, the average human's life span has increased, which means more medical spending is dedicated to wellness and preventative care for adults in the later stages of life.

BME offers a way to capitalize on the growth of the healthcare industry. The current dividend yield is 6.35% and distributions are paid out on a monthly basis. The monthly distributions mean that this is the perfect fund for investors nearing retirement that depend on the income their portfolio generates. BME can also be a great option for those looking to add dashes of income to their portfolio but still capture a solid total return.

Strategy

BME's strategy is to invest at least 80% of the fund's assets in equity securities within the healthcare industry. The current market cap is about $192.11B and the fund's annual management fee is only 1%. About 88% of the fund is invested towards large cap companies with market caps greater than $10B. Only 5.5% of the fund is allocated towards mid cap companies with market caps between $2B - $10B and small caps only account for 1.8%, which companies having a market cap less than $2B.

The way BME is able to amplify the distribution yield of 6% is by the inclusion of an option writing strategy on the underlying assets in the portfolio. The rule of the portfolio is that under normal market conditions, the fund aims to write options with respect to approximately 30% - 40% of net assets. This can obviously change in unusual market conditions, such as the high volatility that we experienced over the course of 2020 and 2021 due to the market reactions to the pandemic.

Updated Portfolio

Since my original coverage, there have been a few slight changes to the portfolio and top holdings list. In addition, the total number of holdings has slightly increased to 135. Previously, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) was the largest position, followed closely by Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK). Since then, the portfolio weight of the holdings has been adjusted to the below.

We can see LLY is now the top holding and the weight of UNH has now decreased by about -1%. In addition, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is now the third largest holding making up about 5.31% of the total portfolio. New additions to the top ten holdings are Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Danaher Corporation (DHR), Stryker Corporation (SYK), and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG).

Name Weight (%) Eli Lilly & Company 9.99% UnitedHealth Group Inc. 8.34% Abbvie Inc. 5.31% Boston Scientific Corporation 4.88% Merck & Co Inc. 4.77% Abbott Laboratories 3.68% Amgen Inc. 3.37% Danaher Corporation 3.22% Stryker Corporation 2.80% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 2.75% Click to enlarge

I think these portfolio adjustments may be beneficial going forward. This is especially likely when we are taking into account some of the awesome growth, earnings reports, and innovations a lot of these top holdings have seen. I think that increasing their largest position to Eli Lilly was a great move when you consider the fact that the company's recent Q4 earnings blew expectations out of the water due to the sales of their obesity drug. Revenue for the last quarter grew 28% year over year while the net income rose to $2.2B and LLY's gross margin came in over 82%.

In addition, most of the top holdings have seen great total returns in comparison to the healthcare index (XLV). These companies are top-notch with growing revenues despite the sector underperforming. As a result, I believe that this continued growth will contribute to the upside of BME and entry here is ultra attractive. The way that these holdings are structured results in a portfolio makeup consisting of 53.83% pharma, biotech, and life sciences companies. The majority of the remaining portion of the portfolio falls under healthcare equipment and services making up approximately 45% of the portfolio.

Data by YCharts

Catalyst: Increased Medical Spend

As the population across the globe continues to live a longer average lifespan, I believe this will translate to higher medical spending. Whether it's wellness care, preventative care, or senior care, there are indicators to suggest that healthcare is set to see levels of growth throughout the next generation of Gen X and Millennials. Something to take into consideration is also the rise of pricing for new drugs that hit the market.

The average human lifespan in the US is now 79.5 years old. With the average lifespan increasing, we can expect a longer runway of bills directed towards health. A study conducted by PwC found that the median price of newly marketed drugs has now peaked at $222,000. The same study also found that the number of drugs with price increases every year has steadily risen since 2019. There are now over 3,800 drugs that increase their prices every year.

PwC Research

The cost of healthcare is expected to grow by 7% over the course of 2024. With the shape of the average human in the US, I fully expect this number to keep rising over the next decade. Over 116M adults in the US have diabetes and another 9.7M have undiagnosed diabetes. The most threatening things to humans in the US are heart disease and cancer. So to link it all together, because of the increasing longevity, we are likely to continue to see increased medical spend over time. Therefore, I believe this serves as a future catalyst that BME can benefit from.

Dividend

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.213 per share, the current yield is about 6.35%. The dividend growth is a bit limited here with a 5-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of only 1.27%. However, I think this is fine if all you are looking for is consistent income from the healthcare sector. The dividend hasn't been cut over the last decade so we can consider BME as a source of reliable income. Something that does stand out to me however is that the distribution for March was mostly classified as ROC (return of capital).

This can be harmful if ROC is the source of distribution over a long period of time. There are two types of ROC: one that's simply a tax classification given to capital gains and income captured through option writing. Secondly, a harmful classification where income is derived from the investor's own funds if the asset is not able to generate enough income to cover the distribution. A prolonged period of this bad ROC can be destructive to NAV.

BME Section 19 File

The March distribution consisted of return of capital making up 83% of it. So far in 2024, the total distributions consisted of 94% ROC. As a result, this prompted me to take a look at the historical data for previous distributions. We can see that no return of capital was used between 2018 to 2021. I was also able to locate that the return of capital only made up 4.03% of the total distribution for 2022. Based on the 2022 report, it seems like it can vary year to year on what portion of the distribution is made up of return of capital, capital gains, ordinary income, or qualified dividends.

BME Annual Report

Since healthcare as a whole has been lagging behind other sectors of the market, as previously demonstrated with the comparison against the S&P, I imagine that management may not have been able to capitalize and therefore needed to depend on ROC for the time being. However, I do expect this to shift eventually as the sector stabilizes and eventually recovers.

I do think there needs to be more transparency on this front as a lot is currently left up in the air for assumptions. Therefore, I plan to frequently revisit the distribution breakdown report month by month to see if the situation with the distribution improves.

Valuation

As previously mentioned, I believe this is a great time to initiate a position in BME. Historically the fund frequently traded at a slight premium to NAV (net asset value) over the last decade. However, we currently have the opportunity to start a position while the price trades at a discount to NAV of nearly -8%. For reference, over the last three-year period the price has only traded at an average discount to NAV of -0.91%.

CEF Data

We didn't even see a discount this steep when the market crashed back in 2020. The price reached a high of nearly $50 per share at the peak of 2021. I don't see a reason that we cannot cross back over into that territory in time. Getting back to those highs would mean a potential price gain of 25.7%. You're looking at a sizeable return when you consider this in addition to the already high yield of 6.35%.

Although I mention this, I want to emphasize that the main appeal here is the income that BME can provide. As a closed-end fund that has an option strategy included, I would not initiate a position here if you're looking to capture price growth. If you are, you're better off sticking with one of the many healthcare-related index funds. However, if you are looking for exposure to the sector and depending on the income your portfolio provides, BME is a great choice at the current discount to NAV.

Risk

The only risk I can pinpoint would be the excessive use of return of capital for the distribution as of recently. When a fund has to depend on the consistent use of return of capital, it means they are not earning enough in NII (net investment income) through interest and dividends to fund the distribution. Extended use of return of capital can then begin to erode the NAV over time. An eroding NAV can then create a cycle of diminished ability to generate income or capital gains in the future since the assets are worth less. While we can temporarily chalk it up to the poor performance of the sector as a whole, the continued use of ROC is something that we should all consider.

In addition, if you are looking to capture the absolute maximum level of total return possible from the healthcare industry, you are likely to be disappointed with this closed-end fund. CEFs like this are primarily used as a tool to generate consistent income. If you do not need income from your portfolio, you are better off investing in a regular index fund that tracks healthcare. Otherwise, you are likely to underperform with BME.

Takeaway

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is currently trading at one of the most attractive discounts to NAV opportunities in recent history. As a result, I maintain my Strong Buy rating as I believe BME will appreciate when the healthcare sector finally starts to outperform. The dividend yield is 6.35% and is a nice way to get an instant stream of income on a monthly basis while also giving you instant exposure to some of the best companies in healthcare.

With the possibility of increased medical spending over the next decade, I think the healthcare sector will benefit tremendously. BME is a way to capitalize on the increased medical spending across areas like wellness, senior care, and preventative care, all while collecting a higher starting dividend yield.