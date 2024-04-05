Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: The DOJ's Weak Antitrust Case

Apr. 05, 2024 11:49 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) StockAMZN, QCOM
Mark Hibben profile picture
Mark Hibben
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple has a history of antitrust litigation, including a case involving e-book price-fixing and a lawsuit against Qualcomm.
  • The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a new antitrust suit against Apple, but it is weak and lacks evidence of Apple's monopoly power.
  • The requested remedies in the suit are mild and are unlikely to have a significant impact on Apple's revenue.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Rethink Technology. Learn More »
Apple Flagship Store on the Fifth Avenue

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) admittedly has a checkered past when it comes to antitrust regulation, both in this country and the EU. Often, Apple’s management have not seemed to get what antitrust regulation is about or how to comply with it. In the process, Apple has

Rethink Technology offers unique insights into technology trends and companies.

This article was written by

Mark Hibben profile picture
Mark Hibben
19.74K Followers

Mark Hibben has a masters in Electrical Engineering from USC and is an independent iOS developer utilizing his experience working in the technology sector to inform his investing decisions. He is the leader of the investing group Rethink Technology.

Members of Mark’s investing group Rethink Technology gain access to a portfolio full of tech stocks that have high growth potential over a long 5-10 year timeline along with associated articles. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News