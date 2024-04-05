Dragon Claws

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

PIMCO has long been one of the leaders in the fixed-income space and provides steady distributions to their investors through their closed-end funds. That said, they certainly weren't immune to the rising rate environment that we saw over the last several years. Like most fixed-income investments, they saw declines, and being highly leveraged funds, they saw those declines amplified.

With rates still set to move lower based on the latest projections from the Fed, that could bode well for these leveraged funds. This could ease the pressure that the higher borrowing costs are having on the income generation ability of these funds, in general.

Today, I wanted to take a look at two of our holdings that have been able to deliver for investors. The PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) is one of the sponsor's usual multi-sector bond fund offerings.

We are also going to give the PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (PDX) a look today. PDX is a fund that is in a bit of a transition. It recently announced its increased distribution and move to a monthly paying schedule.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

1-Year Z-score: 1.05.

Premium: 4.27%.

Distribution Yield: 11.95%.

Expense Ratio: 2.02%.

Leverage: 40.58%.

Managed Assets: $2.4 billion.

Structure: Term (anticipated term date January 27, 2033).

PDO is designed to provide "current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective." This is pretty standard for the PIMCO funds and most CEFs. They go on to mention how they will attempt to achieve this:

The fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in mortgage-related assets issued by government agencies or other governmental entities or by private originators or issuers. The fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to "emerging markets" and countries; however, the fund may invest without limitation in short-term investment-grade sovereign debt issued by emerging market issuers. The fund may normally invest up to 40% of its total assets in bank loans (including, among others, senior loans, delayed funding loans, covenant-lite obligations, revolving credit facilities, and loan participations and assignments). It is expected that the fund normally will have a short to intermediate average portfolio duration (i.e., within a zero to eight-year range), although it may be shorter or longer at any time depending on market conditions and other factors.

When including leverage expenses, the fund's total expense ratio has swelled to 6.83% as of the latest semi-annual report. That was up from 5.75% last fiscal year and 2.79% in fiscal 2022. The 2022 FY reflected the expenses during a period where it was mostly a zero-rate environment.

Since the launch of this fund in 2021, we've seen the regular distribution increase and also received a special in 2021 and 2022. Based on the current regular distribution, we have a distribution yield of 11.95%. Due to the slight premium of the fund, the NAV rate is a touch higher at 12.26%.

PDO Distribution History (CEFConnect)

There was no special last year, and that's probably a reflection of the fairly weak distribution coverage. With higher interest rates, their borrowings took a larger portion of that income being generated to cover those expenses. The latest UNII report for the month ended February 29, 2024, puts distribution coverage at around 84% for both the last 3 and 6-month periods.

PDO Distribution Coverage (PIMCO (highlights from author))

That is actually up quite a healthy amount from our prior coverage. At that time, we were looking at coverage levels of ~62.5% and ~54%, respectively. So, we are certainly heading in the right direction. While we'd ideally like to see the NII coverage at 100%+ to be more comfortable, the PIMCO funds have tended to run with lower coverage for significant periods of time.

Given that the fund isn't trading at any sort of extreme premium and has higher relative coverage compared to its peers, I don't see this as a red flag. More specifically, on the discount/premium front, PDO has been trading a touch above its average since inception. However, like most new CEFs that IPO, it also slipped to a wide discount. That isn't generally common for PIMCO funds, but even they couldn't escape the new CEF IPO curse.

PIMCO also frequently uses different derivative contracts to help provide the potential for capital gains as well, whether that includes their interest rate swaps or futures contracts. These are utilized in an effort to decrease or increase the duration of exposure the funds carry. That provides another source of potential capital gains the fund can have to cover the distribution to investors, as well as the potential for generating gains through actively trading their underlying fixed-income instruments.

In general, PDO is a multi-sector bond fund, which means investment exposure to a varied basket of underlying instruments. That spans the U.S. Government, mortgage debt that includes both non-agency, agency, and CMBS, as well as high-yield credit and emerging market exposure. The largest exposure the fund currently has is non-agency MBS, followed by high-yield credit. They also have a material dose of CMBS, which is certainly an area that investors are paying particular attention to.

PDO Industry Weightings (PIMCO)

Adding leverage to this riskier area of the market means even greater risk. So I'd certainly say that most PIMCO funds aren't for risk-averse investors. The payoff is a relatively high distribution to investors that can handle volatility, though.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

1-Year Z-score: 1.57.

Discount: -10.98%.

Distribution Yield: 6.53% (based on monthly distribution starting in May).

Expense Ratio: 1.49%.

Leverage: 10.29%.

Managed Assets: $1.159 billion.

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date on January 29, 2031).

PDX's investment objective is to "pursue high conviction income-generating ideas across global credit markets to seek current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective."

To achieve this, the fund will invest:

As a matter of fundamental policy, the fund normally invests at least 25% of its total assets (i.e., concentrates) in the energy industry. PIMCO will, on behalf of the fund, make reasonable determinations as to the appropriate industry classification to assign to each security or instrument in which the fund invests. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by utilizing a dynamic asset allocation strategy among multiple sectors in the global public and private credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed-, variable- and floating-rate income-producing securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers and real estate-related investments. The fund may invest without limitation in investment-grade debt securities and below investment-grade debt securities (commonly referred to as "high yield" securities or "junk bonds"), including securities of stressed, distressed, or defaulted issuers. The fund may also invest without limit in common stocks and other common equity securities issued by public or private issuers.

PDX is more unusual in that this fund started off as an energy-focused fund. One that we had covered several times previously when it was under the name of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX).

They announced back in the fall of last year that the fund was looking to change its policy and make a transition. With this move, that came with the new name as well. The transition is primarily to be more of the multi-sector bond funds that we are more familiar with from PIMCO. The fund is currently only modestly leveraged, but I do expect them to ramp up leverage going forward. When including the leverage expenses, the fund's total expense ratio comes to 2.36% based on its last semi-annual report.

That said, they are still keeping a bit of leeway for remaining invested in energy investments. Further, they are taking their time to make this transition. Pipelines still account for 65%+ of the fund's portfolio as of January 31, 2024.

PDX Industry Weightings (PIMCO)

While that may appear a bit disappointing, it actually hasn't been to the fund's detriment. In fact, it's been a benefit as, on a YTD basis, it's been able to top the performance of its multi-sector bond fund peers that it's supposed to transition to.

While this fund was previously paid quarterly, along with this transition, it was highly anticipated they would make a move to a monthly distribution. That was part of the thesis in narrowing the fund's discount as well. And that's exactly what the fund recently announced with their March distribution.

They raised the distribution from $0.22 to $0.26 for the quarter. However, they then added that the fund's first monthly distribution will begin with the May 1, 2024 payout. The monthly distribution was yet another raise, as it will transition to a $0.1133 monthly distribution.

After that announcement, we saw the discount start to narrow, which has really been a slow trend over the last year already. As an energy fund, trading at a 15%+ discount and coming close to a 20% discount on occasion was usual.

That said, it still remains at an incredible value relative to its peer funds that often trade at premiums. Of course, this doesn't mean that the fund will ever trade at a premium like its peers; that always remains a risk. I think once the market starts to realize they have transitioned to a monthly distribution, that will certainly help more. A factor that could keep the fund trading at a wider discount is that the actual monthly distribution isn't as high as its sister funds.

Based on that rate, it comes to a respectable 6.53% distribution yield, but most will weigh that against the double-digits that the other funds currently offer. As we saw, that doesn't mean that it is always covered, but being covered isn't always a question on some investors' minds. Given the elevated exposure of PDX to energy investments, they will require capital gains to fund their current distribution. I think keeping it a bit lower on a relative basis while they take their time to transition is prudent.

Conclusion

PDO and now PDX are delivering monthly distributions to investors, providing cash flow to pay the bills for those looking to take the income or reinvest for those in the accumulation phase. PDX looks like the real bargain here, given the absolute and relative discount compared to PDO, but PDO certainly isn't looking overvalued here. PDX is also going through its transition, and it looks like it will take some time to get it invested as a multi-sector bond fund. Both funds should benefit from lower rates in the future as well.