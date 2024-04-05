Calamos Investment Team Outlooks, April 2024

Alistair Berg

Introduction from John P. Calamos, Sr., Founder, Chairman and Global Chief Investment Officer

During the first quarter, markets reflected upbeat sentiment about a resilient US economy and a more supportive Federal Reserve, even as expectations for interest rate cuts were pushed out. Corporate earnings announcements came in strong. Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Index reached new highs.

With ups and downs over the past year, the S&P 500 reached new highs by the end of 1Q

Although a small group of tech-oriented names still drove much of the market's gains, we were encouraged to see a broadening in the markets, with greater attention given to company-specific growth fundamentals. Within the S&P 500, strong-performing sectors for the quarter included not only information technology and communication services but also energy and financials. Gains within non-US stock markets were more modest overall, although there was a good degree of variation among individual markets, with Japan and India among the brightest spots. Meanwhile, in a market led by mega caps, we were not surprised that broad convertible benchmarks gained but at a more modest pace. Within fixed-income markets, high yield debt outpaced investment grade bonds.

In 1Q, US stocks set the pace with growth-oriented companies leading the way

Year-to-date total returns, %

As we look forward, our teams see many opportunities, but are also vigilant to the potential risks on the horizon. On the one hand, key pieces of the US economy continued to surprise on the upside, including healthy consumer spending and employment data, improving financial conditions, and rebounding productivity. On the other hand, business confidence, industrial production, an inverted yield curve, and rising consumer debt delinquencies suggest caution. Slowing but sticky inflation adds to the uncertainty about when the Fed will move to cut rates.

Surprise! US economic data continues to exceed expectations

Citigroup US Economic Surprise Index

Then, of course, we have elections in November. The importance of fiscal policy to the health of the economy and markets cannot be overstated, and this upcoming election is unlike any other. We expect volatility to rise in the run-up to the US presidential election, and our teams are also closely watching the outcomes of other elections around the world.

What's next for the markets?

Investors are likely wondering how long the good times in the US equity market will last, how long the economy will continue to grow, when the Federal Reserve will actually cut interest rates, and the impact of the presidential election on fiscal policy. There's no way-for anyone-to answer these questions with certainty, and it's always important to remember markets do move down as well as up. Cooling-off periods are normal and to be expected. If volatility kicks up over the summer and into fall-as we expect it will-we encourage investors not to lose sight of the long-term.

The good news is that history shows that for long-term investors there has been opportunity in all environments and that although markets can be volatile in the short term, they've been resilient in the long term.

As I noted earlier, we're seeing investors give greater attention to company-specifics, and we believe our teams are well-equipped to perform in an environment that favors individual security selection, discipline, and the insights to identify the themes that are transforming the world. As you will read in the commentaries below, our investment teams are pursuing these opportunities with a wide range of risk-managed, research-driven approaches.

Earlier this year, I listed out my "7 Principles for 2024 … and Beyond"-and one key theme that ran through these tenets was the importance of asset allocation. I'd encourage investors to not chase market performance or focus on benchmarks. Instead, look to enhance your asset allocation-depending on your personal circumstances, which could mean rounding out your portfolio to include more small cap growth stocks and global exposure or adding alternatives to your equity and fixed-income allocations. As you will read in the commentaries below, our teams are finding many opportunities across asset classes. They are following disciplined, and research driven approaches to turn volatility into long-term opportunity.

2024: Recession Comes Later

By Michael Grant - Calamos Phineus Long/Short Fund (CPLIX)

Calls for imminent US recession are still misplaced

We do not see the setup for a problematic economy in 2024. Both US households and businesses are in robust health with balance sheets that are in the best shape in decades. Against this backdrop, the cannons of pro-cyclical fiscal policy are firing hard, and more recently, central bankers are dancing to the tune of monetary accommodation.

Financial flexibility: Inflation is good for balance sheets

US consumers, debt service ratios, 1989 through Q3 2023E

Some characterize the US economy as "late cycle" and, thus, point to vulnerabilities. Yet, few traditional warning signs are visible. Consumer net worth is at record highs with greater-than-usual financial flexibility. The typical overextension of spending on durables like housing and autos is hardly apparent. Indeed, recovery here seems more likely than retrenchment as both industries have struggled with supply limitations.

The corporate sector has been bracing for a recession for the past 18 months and outside of the AI boom, there is little evidence that corporates are overextended in terms of capital spending. Recent news on corporate profits is encouraging as it reinforces business resolve to hire and invest. Some of this is the unusual legacy of the pandemic and high inflation: healthy income growth, low levels of credit stress and ample economic liquidity.

There is a common assumption that monetary policy is "tight," but this is questionable as long as income growth is comfortably ahead of policy and market rates. Housing has been dragged down by higher interest rates, yet this has been offset by the tailwind of fixed capital investment. An inverted yield curve does not have the same forecasting acumen as when the US economy was led by housing as it was for much of the past 30 years.

The Federal Reserve should not be easing monetary policy

If the economy is just fine and monetary policy is not restrictive, should the Fed be reducing policy rates? Many US industries are operating near full capacity, and employment markets are tight. To ease policy amidst a backdrop of economic resilience assumes an unusual confidence that there are no cyclical inflation pressures on the horizon. Is this the obvious time for Chair Powell to refill the punchbowl?

One interpretation is that the Fed is concerned about the size of its balance sheet, which is having an outsized impact on today's fiscal deficit.1 This implies the unelected bureaucrats at the central bank have a hand over matters that most assume are the remit of voters. The Fed may be aiming for a healthy economy to give it time to shrink its unconventional balance sheet through quantitative tightening.

All of this leads to the same fork in the road: the debate is not the economy, which will be just fine. The real issue is that investors and central bankers are firmly on the side that inflation only trends down from here. Thus, market participants ignore recent data and Powell's cautionary tale of two-sided risk and choose instead to run with their bias. This is not an outlandish scenario, but it overlooks the equal possibility that inflation gets stuck around today's levels of 3% plus.

The AI winter

Key parts of the technology world have entered an AI arms race of staggering proportions. To put this in context, the US has spent around $250 billion/annum on data center buildouts over the past five years. Investors anticipate this progressing to $1 trillion/annum by 2027. If correct, this would consume almost all the free cash flow of today's leading spenders, a small group of mega-caps. Meanwhile, there is no line of sight on the revenues or business models to support this.

Many of the great investment themes of times past can be judged as "good bubbles" in that they benefited the future of society and economic activity. We refer here to the railroad booms, the electrification of modern industries, and of course the internet euphoria of the late 1990s. All of these generated an enormous misallocation of capital because the pace and nature of how these technologies would evolve were unclear. These same uncertainties confront AI.

We are optimistic that AI will lead to a long tailwind of economic growth, but it will take time, and the business cycle has not been suspended. One only needs to look at what is happening in China today where a price war has broken out between the two largest cloud providers, Alibaba and Tencent, to see how quickly consolidation and commoditization can emerge.

CPLIX Positioning

The fund has been highly tactical around key positioning narratives in Q1. This included leaning into several of the AI themes while maintaining a modest level of net equity exposure. In retrospect, the fund's reduction of market risk was premature but partly offset by strong stock selection in the mega-caps and by the preference for cyclicals versus defensives amidst today's sustained economic expansion.

We struggle to see financial conditions improving much from current levels, largely because the latest data support our view of core inflation getting stuck near 3%. The phase of global goods price disinflation looks to have ended, while service price inflation remains sticky. We therefore view this positioning balance between limited equity risk and healthy rotation opportunities as appropriate for the coming quarter.

1See my blog post, "Nothing Is Obvious," January 4, 2024.

Marching on as Bonds Stumble

Eli Pars, CFA - Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund (CMNIX)

Traditional bonds came under considerable pressure during the first quarter, as investors cheered the continued growth in the economy and anticipated interest rate cuts even as they moderated their expectations for how many cuts would come. The Bloomberg US Aggregate Index slipped into negative territory, returning -0.78%. Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund continued to demonstrate the benefits of an approach with little interest rate opportunity or risk, posting a gain of 1.88%.

CMNIX: A history of outperforming bonds through interest rate and market cycles

Source: Morningstar. Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Please refer to Important Risk Information. The principal value and return of an investment will fluctuate so that your shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. All performance shown assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains distributions. The fund's gross expense ratio as of the prospectus dated 3/1/2024 is 0.97% for Class I shares.

We are finding plenty of opportunities in arbitrage and hedged equity

We actively manage the fund's allocation between arbitrage and hedged equity. Reflecting our view of strong relative opportunities in both, we have maintained a roughly equal balance through recent months, with hedged equity currently representing a slightly larger allocation.

Over the past several quarters, we have increased our allocation to convertible arbitrage and merger arbitrage, while paring the fund's book in special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) arbitrage. We entered the year with the lion's share of assets in hedged equity and convertible arbitrage and left it largely unchanged over the quarter.

CMNIX allocation: Hedged equity and convertible arbitrage offer abundant opportunities

Arbitrage strategies. Our arbitrage strategies performed well overall in the first quarter. As we have discussed in our past commentaries, the returns of these strategies are traditionally linked to overnight money, with higher rates providing a boost. For example, convertible arbitrage is linked to overnight rates. The most direct link is the rebate we get on our short positions, which is typically at the fed funds rate, less a fee for borrowing the stock (generally around 50 basis points). Slower to come through, but just as important, is the rise in coupons that we've seen as new issues come to the convertible market and old, lower-coupon bonds mature or are refinanced.

Convertible arbitrage is the cornerstone of the arbitrage sleeve. Robust new convertible issuance with favorable terms (lower conversion premiums and higher coupons) is a key factor that underpins the appeal of convertible arbitrage today. The new issuance flow has given opportunities to participate in higher-octane names, but with a attractive risk/reward skew provided by the combination of the risk mitigation of the convertible structure and our hedge.

During the first quarter, global convertible issuance totaled $25 billion, well ahead of last year's pace. US companies led, bringing nearly $21 billion in issuance. We expect that new issuance will continue to energize the convertible market, for at least the next year or two, given the large maturity walls approaching in the investment-grade bond, high-yield debt and convertible markets. With interest rates at current levels, we believe that many issuers seeking to refinance will decide that convertibles are the most attractive choice. We also anticipate increased breadth in the convertible market, with more investment-grade companies issuing convertibles.

Off to a brisk start

Global convertible issuance, $ bil

Source: BofA Global Research

Merger arbitrage. Merger arbitrage provides another way to pursue absolute returns with little correlation to the equity and fixed income markets. We expect to see more opportunities, supported by continued economic growth and stabilizing interest rates. The merger arbitrage space experienced some outlier events in 2024 but we believe that the current regulatory environment is likely to give way to a less harsh climate. For more on our outlook on merger arbitrage, see Co-Portfolio Manager Jason Hill's commentary, "Macro tailwinds provide a catalyst for merger arbitrage."

Hedged Equity. The fund's hedged equity strategy continues to be positioned with minimal exposure to the S&P 500 Index's downside. Our hedged equity sleeve has the lowest beta to the S&P 500 Index in the history of the sleeve, a reflection of the favorable dynamics in the option market. More specifically, we're getting more money to sell calls, while put prices are reasonable.

Even so, we captured a respectable amount of the S&P 500's gains during the quarter. This favorable asymmetrical capture was supported in part by the positive standstill yield that our hedge can generate in an environment of higher short-term interest rates. The recent rise in the fed funds rate flows through to the option market in higher call and lower put prices. (Co-Portfolio Manager Dave O'Donohue's video blog "Higher Rates are an Opportunity for Hedged Equity Strategies" offers a good primer on how higher rates impact option pricing.) We intend to retain our higher delta hedge through 2024, as long it is still the most attractive one available to us in the option market.

Déjà Vu … All Over Again

By Eli Pars, CFA - Calamos Hedged Equity Fund (CIHEX)

As an equity alternative, Calamos Hedged Equity Fund employs an active options-based strategy to seek upside participation in the equity market while limiting downside exposure. Given the uncertainties in the market and the potential for the unexpected, we are dedicated to being favorably positioned for as many market outcomes as possible.

In 2023, the fund benefited from a rise in interest rates and a benign equity volatility environment, conditions which proved advantageous during the first quarter, as well.

The fund continues to be well served by our 65/35 trade. As we discussed in our previous commentaries (e.g., see "Focused on Capitalizing on-not Capping-Equity Upside"), market conditions gave us the opportunity to set up an especially attractive option trade, structured to pursue 65% of the market's upside and 35% of the market's downside at its expiration in December 2024.

This trade existed in part because a higher interest rate environment provided an attractive environment for us to sell calls, and these opportunities continue to be available to us, despite the rally we've seen in the equity markets. (For a deeper dive into why this trade represents an unusually compelling opportunity, see "CIHEX Set to Capitalize on What We're Calling a Cicada Trade.")

While the appreciation in the market moved the goalpost for our original trade, putting the trade on today would result in a similar risk/reward tradeoff. To balance the potential outcomes for longer standing and newer investors, we increased the fund's downside risk mitigation a bit in March by selling calls and increasing our put hedge.

Conclusion

Markets can move quickly and strategies that are locked into static, rules-based approaches can expose investors to risks and limit upside opportunities. In contrast, we believe our active approach-combined with decades of options experience-provides us with an important edge. As we have noted, although our 65/35 trade could be considered a rules-based strategy on its face, our ability to adjust it as market conditions warrant is what makes the difference.

CIHEX: A History of Capturing Equity Upside, Managing Downside Volatility

Total Returns as of 3/31/24

Macro Tailwinds Provide a Catalyst for Merger Arbitrage

By Jason Hill - Calamos Merger Arbitrage Fund (CMRGX)

Throughout the period, we sought to capture arbitrage spreads in a variety of ways-through equities, convertible bonds and other fixed income securities, and liquid options. The choices we make are bottom up, based on the idiosyncratic characteristics of the companies involved, and draw upon Calamos' legacy in comprehensive capital structure research. We believe the fund's breadth of investment choices offers many advantages for striking attractive risk/reward. For example, our use of options and fixed income securities provide valuable levers for mitigating downside risks.

As of the close of the reporting period, CMRGX held securities associated with 31 deals or potential deals, in line with 33 at the start of the quarter. Equities made up 64% of the securities in the fund at the end of the quarter, versus 57% at the start. Convertible securities declined from 37% to 28%, and options rose from 6% to 8%.

CMRGX: Finding opportunities across targets' capital structures

The portfolio is actively managed and subject to change daily without notice.

Navigating regulations and political crosscurrents is often the biggest challenge for companies involved in mergers, given the many entities that may want a say. Certainly, the companies involved in the mergers are the most vested in the outcome and devote considerable effort and expense to anticipate all possible hurdles before they enter a definitive deal. Even so, occasionally the regulatory and political obstacles prove insurmountable, resulting in a broken deal. January proved to be an outlier month, and three deals were broken; in one case, the companies walked away because of concerns raised by European regulators, and in another, a state government's objections blocked the way. The third was squashed by an individual US district court judge. The overarching theme seemed to be one of "big is bad" or "bigger is worse." While CMRGX had exposure to all three of these deals, we believe that our trade structures and use of options were key to limiting downside.

Although we were discouraged by these outcomes, we nevertheless believe the outlook for merger arbitrage is attractive from here. We see sustained economic growth and a more stable rate environment providing catalysts for companies to enter mergers. As we noted in our previous commentary ("Stabilizing Interest Rates Can Set the Stage for a Merger Surge"), we believe many companies are simply waiting for rates to stabilize to enter into merger agreements. We look forward to participating as this pent-up demand may produce future opportunities. In our view, these agencies are pursuing new theories of harm, which have less legal and philosophical precedent. We believe this is likely to be temporary, and that just as administrations themselves are transitory, regulation will swing back to focusing more on traditional antitrust theory and case law.

Finding Attractive Convertible Opportunities … and Likely More on the Way

By Jon Vacko, CFA, & Joe Wysocki, CFA - Calamos Convertible Fund (CICVX)

The first quarter of 2024 saw a continuation of strong equity markets. The S&P 500 reached an all-time high, largely driven by better-than-expected economic US growth and the lack of a resurgence of inflationary pressures.

Given these trends, one of the more frequent debates recently has focused on when the Fed will cut interest rates. In our view, what matters more than the timing of rate cuts is that the Fed is relatively well positioned to adjust policy as needed.

We are cautiously optimistic that economic growth, inflation, and monetary policy will continue to normalize along their current trajectories, which can provide a further tailwind for risk assets and potentially a broadening of equity market leadership. However, we are prepared for volatility to increase. Markets will scrutinize every Fed action, and this year's US presidential election is likely to be quite contentious with fiscal policy implications for years to come.

Within Calamos Convertible Fund (CICVX), our overall focus remains on bottom-up company selection and actively managing security-specific risk/reward tradeoffs. A broadening out of equity market leadership could be particularly beneficial for small-cap and mid-cap growth companies, which are well represented in the convertible universe. We maintain our preference for balanced convertible structures that provide favorable asymmetric payoff profiles by offering potentially attractive levels of upside equity participation with less exposure to downside moves.

Technology, health care, and consumer discretionary continue to be CICVX's largest sector allocations, as they were at the start of the quarter. As we have discussed in the past, we favor companies that are executing well despite macro uncertainties, with improving margins and free cash flow, accelerating returns on invested capital, and attractive equity valuations. We also focus on identifying innovative companies positioned to benefit from cyclical and secular themes that can serve as tailwinds to individual corporate performance. These include companies advantageously positioned as businesses seek solutions to higher labor, manufacturing, and interest costs in the current economic environment, as well as companies exposed to trends such as artificial intelligence, productivity enhancements, and cybersecurity. We expect the convertible market will provide opportunities to participate in these fast-growing trends for years to come.

The convertible new-issue market continued to be strong into the first quarter, with US issuance up approximately 50% relative to the same period in 2023. The continuation from 2023 of more investment-grade-rated securities, higher coupons and lower conversion premiums bodes well for convertible investors. A significant amount of this year's issuance has been brought to market to refinance existing debt, which we believe demonstrates the appeal that convertibles hold for issuers.

We remain optimistic about issuance prospects going forward as companies increasingly recognize the lower-borrowing-cost benefits of convertibles in lieu of traditional bonds in an environment of higher interest rates. We believe that the combination of a sizable amount of debt maturing in 2025 across bond markets, the possibility of a higher-for-longer interest rate scenario, and the fact that convertibles have served as growth capital for leading small and midcap companies throughout the full business cycles should serve as accelerants for continued solid issuance.

Global Convertibles for a Surprising World

By Eli Pars, CFA - Calamos Global Convertible Fund (CXGCX)

We have been surprised at the resiliency of the US economy and the equity market. We've also been surprised that raising overnight rates 500 basis points hasn't yet created more disruptions for businesses. And, then of course, we have the US presidential election. Regardless of who ultimately wins, we believe that investors should not be surprised if there are some twists and turns along the way.

We certainly can't complain about this supportive environment, but we're also mindful that some investors and areas of the capital market may be getting ahead of themselves. Our job is not only to understand and capture the opportunities of the current landscape, but also to position the fund ahead of future turns.

All in all, there seem to be plenty of reasons why some might want to hedge. Global convertible securities are up to the task, in our view. They offer the opportunity for upside participation because of an embedded option that benefits from upside volatility and downside risk mitigation through their fixed income characteristics.

Moreover, we're seeing many encouraging trends in the global convertible market as companies issue securities with favorable terms, such as higher coupons and lower conversion premiums. Levels of issuance are also robust. During the first quarter, global convertible issuance totaled $25 billion, well ahead of last year's pace. We expect that new issuance will continue to energize the convertible market for at least the next year or two, given the large maturity walls approaching in the investment-grade bond, high-yield debt, and convertible markets. With interest rates at current levels, we believe that many issuers seeking to refinance will decide that convertibles are the most attractive choice. We also anticipate increased breadth in the convertible market, with more investment-grade companies issuing convertibles.

Global convertible issuance set a brisk pace in 1Q 2024

$ bil

Source: BofA Global Research

Reflecting our focus on participating in equity opportunity while remaining mindful of risk, Calamos Global Convertible Fund currently emphasizes convertibles that offer balanced levels of equity-sensitivity and fixed-income sensitivity. The fund's largest allocations include information technology, consumer discretionary, and heath care. From a regional standpoint, US companies represent the largest weighting, followed by emerging Asia and Europe. The portfolio includes companies positioned at the forefront of many global secular growth trends, ranging from AI innovators to businesses capitalizing on global demographic trends, such as growing household wealth in India.

We continue to find many opportunities in the new issuance market. We've been taking advantage of refinancing trends and have been able to invest in companies we already liked and now can like even more with higher coupons and lower conversion premiums. We've also initiated exposure to companies, including higher-octane companies in fast-growing areas, while taking on less exposure to downside than equity investors do.

Productivity Improvement Provides Upside Opportunities

By John Hillenbrand, CPA - Calamos Growth and Income Fund (CGIIX)

Over the past six months, we have outlined our framework, which emphasizes the economy entering the end of the normalization process as the extraordinary measures put in place in response to the pandemic unwound. Real GDP and employment growth have in aggregate slowed to more normal levels, although growth dispersion continues across industries. Inflation continues to slow but not yet to a normalized level, again exhibiting dispersion across consumption categories. We believe central banks will start to normalize short-term interest rates over the next year, one of the last pieces of the normalization process. As we look across the world, we can also see signs of future economic improvement, including in Europe, and a possible stabilization of economic growth in China.

Although many aspects of the economy are reverting to more normal levels, we believe the improvement in labor productivity over the past several years has staying power. Companies have become more efficient with their use of labor and have deployed efficiency-producing capital. We expect these trends to continue, especially as we expect many of the recent technology investments to have positive payoffs over the next several years. Productivity can drive both higher corporate profit margins and real wage growth. Furthermore, the steady improvement in the US working-age population growth over the past few years should be a key driver of overall GDP growth.

Labor productivity improvement can drive margins and real wages

Cumulative growth in US labor productivity and working age population (2012 to 2023)

Source: Bloomberg

In a normal economic growth environment, certain economic areas generally exhibit above-trend growth. In the current environment, we believe these include areas exposed to:

Above-average corporate spending in select IT categories

Ongoing infrastructure spending in select materials and industrials categories

Sustained spending by higher-end consumers, supported by the wealth effect of rising markets and home prices

Improved discretionary spending by middle- and lower-income households, supported by growth in real wages

New products and geographic growth opportunities (examples can be found in health care and AI-related infrastructure and software)

Of course, we remain vigilant to the fact that these growth drivers may be counterbalanced by upcoming tighter US fiscal budgets, continued higher interest rates, and the impact of ongoing global conflicts.

Given our expectation of positive economic growth over the next year, we are assessing investment opportunities with our long-standing focus on real growth and return improvement areas. In addition to areas with favorable cyclical factors, we believe companies that can improve profitability in a slower-growth environment are favorable investments. Many companies are focused on boosting their returns on capital through improved efficiencies, normalized supply chains, and revised investment strategies based on the current interest-rate environment. The pace of corporate cost-cutting and restructuring has increased over the past several quarters in a number of areas, providing more opportunities to identify companies with improving returns on capital. Over the short- and intermediate-term, improved real returns on capital should drive higher equity prices.

Calamos Growth and Income Fund pursues lower-volatility equity participation through a multi-asset-class approach. We believe the best positioning for this environment is a focus on specific areas that have real growth tailwinds, on companies with improving returns on capital in 2024, and on equities and fixed income with valuations at favorable expected risk-adjusted returns. We are selectively using options and convertible bonds to gain exposure to some higher-risk industries in this low-volatility environment. From an asset-class perspective, cash and short-term Treasuries remain useful tools to lower volatility in a multi-asset-class portfolio, given their yields.

Welcoming in a More Discerning Market

By Matt Freund, CFA, Michael Kassab, CFA - Calamos Growth Fund (CGRIX)

Although the calendar may have flipped to 2024, US growth stocks remain on the same upward trajectory that characterized the final months of last year. The major themes dominating financial headlines are also unchanged, with investors still rewarding companies benefiting from the remarkable emergence of game-changing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the introduction of groundbreaking obesity therapeutics (known as GLP-1 drugs).

The enduring nature of this market rally is not surprising given the positive backdrop. The economy continues to impress with its resilience; the US seems impervious to the pressures impacting much of the rest of the world. Importantly, the employment market remains healthy with jobs still plentiful. Inflation also continues to moderate, albeit at a slower pace than the market anticipated when this phase of the equity rally first began in late October.

All eyes remain fixed on the Federal Reserve, which is still on track to lower overnight rates as the year progresses, although at a more moderate pace of two or three cuts this year, rather than the wildly optimistic expectations of six or more that some had initially expected. At the same time, the fiscal picture remains supportive, as is common in most election years.

While traditional growth sectors have outperformed thus far in 2024, market participation has broadened further as expected, with energy, financial and industrial stocks joining technology stalwarts in delivering strong returns during the quarter. At the same time, the market is starting to become more discerning each day, even within some themes. The "Magnificent Seven" that dominated the market last year are no longer moving in lockstep. Instead, individual companies are now trading on their own merits, with some clear outperformers and notable laggards.

AI continues to draw enormous investor attention, and with good reason. Early adopters have started to get glimpses of real-world applications in text summarization, content creation, and customer analytics. To date, the initial AI winners have mostly hailed from the semiconductor, cloud, and software industries (i.e., companies enabling AI). However, we are likely in the early innings of a decades-long transformation. Ultimately, we believe the market's focus will broaden to a wider cross-section of AI beneficiaries, given the potential of AI to help companies of all stripes become more efficient-and by extension, more profitable.

As the year progresses, US elections will take center stage, while geopolitical risks (including two active wars) will likely continue to dominate the headlines. Despite this, being a successful growth investor requires a long-term outlook, disciplined risk management, and the ability to see beyond the ever-present wall of worry. We believe our approach meets these criteria.

The Pendulum Swings Back Our Way

By Brandon Nelson, CFA - Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund (CTSIX), Calamos Timpani SMID Growth Fund (CTIGX)

Continuing the momentum from the fourth quarter of 2023, stocks advanced during the first quarter. Large caps rose by 10% while small caps ticked higher by 5% as measured by the Russell 1000 Index and Russell 2000 Index, respectively. Interestingly, this advance occurred despite a rise in 10-year US Treasury bond yields.

This breaks a pattern and is an encouraging sign that the markets are getting more comfortable with the current interest rate environment. While the Federal Reserve is still important and will be watched closely, the market has become less obsessed with it, perceiving the interest rate tightening cycle to be largely complete. The bigger question now seems to relate to the timing of when the Fed will begin cutting interest rates.

This more benign interest rate backdrop has enabled the market to focus less on the macro and more on the micro, company-specific traits of each security. For several months prior to the March quarter, many stocks with strong company-specific fundamentals had been left in the dust. The first quarter proved to be a bit of a catch-up period during which some of those stocks were disproportionately rewarded for continued strong fundamental execution.

Calamos Timpani Funds: Positioned for the return of fundamental momentum

Year-to-date returns through 3/31/2024

Source: Morningstar. Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Please refer to Important Risk Information. The principal value and return of an investment will fluctuate so that your shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance reflected at NAV does not include the Funds' maximum front-end sales load of 4.75%. Had it been included, the Funds' return would have been lower. All performance shown assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains distributions. As of the prospectus dated 3/1/2024, CTSIX's gross expense ratio is 1.12% and CTIGX's gross expense ratio is 1.73%.

For instance, positive company-specific data points relating to generative AI (Gen-AI) drove excitement for many technology stocks. There is a tidal wave of Gen-AI related spending coming, especially tied to the build-out of data center infrastructure, something we've been highlighting for several months. But it wasn't just Gen-AI related names that rallied during the quarter. Several industrial, health care, and consumer discretionary stocks with fundamental momentum also saw sharp increases in stock prices.

What does all of this mean for small and SMID cap stocks? We believe the set-up is excellent and that unlike large caps, the small cap bull market is just beginning. While the past cannot predict the future, we do believe it can provide valuable insights, and historically, a typical small cap bull market has lasted 34 months and has generated returns of 131%.1 We are only five months into this one, and valuations versus large caps continue to look extremely low (10th percentile).2 We expect the Fed will cut interest rates later in 2024, which typically has provided a disproportionate tailwind to small caps. Finally, heavy cash on the sidelines (buying power), a robust M&A environment (where takeover premiums are likely), and presidential cycle tailwinds (the fourth year of a presidential term usually has been relatively strong) add to the optimism.

With the small and SMID cap asset classes teed-up and the market focused more on companies with fundamental momentum (i.e., fast growth and underestimated growth), we believe the outlook for Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund (CTSIX) and Calamos Timpani SMID Growth Fund (CTIGX) is exceptional. Both funds are loaded with exposure to companies with fundamental momentum. It's been a sloppy couple of years as the markets were disproportionately fixated on macro issues. But now, the pendulum has swung back our way and a new upcycle has begun. We were ready for it and are beginning to reap the rewards.

Related post: CTSIX: Capitalizing on Fundamentally Driven Markets and Small Cap Catalysts, by John P. Calamos, Sr., Founder and Global CIO, and Scott Becker, CFA, SVP and Head of Portfolio Specialists

1 Source: 22V Research, "Who's Next?" February 11, 2024. Data from 1980.2 Source: Jefferies, as of March 31, 2024, valuations of small caps versus large caps, lower percentiles indicate more favorable relative valuations for small caps.

The Sweet Spot of Disinflationary Growth

By Nick Niziolek, CFA, Dennis Cogan, CFA, Paul Ryndak, CFA, and Kyle Ruge, CFA - Calamos Evolving World Growth Fund (CNWIX)Calamos Global Opportunities Fund (CGCIX), Calamos Global Equity Fund (CIGEX), Calamos International Growth Fund (CIGIX), Calamos International Small Cap Growth Fund (CSGIX)

Our team's investment framework incorporates top-down elements to help guide our bottom-up research and portfolio construction. Identifying and investing alongside global secular themes is a pillar of this top-down framework (for more, see our paper "Identifying Global Growth Opportunities Through a Thematic Lens"). We also pay close attention to more cyclical macroeconomic conditions to understand the environment we're in and to identify potential inflection points.

Economic growth and inflation levels and their rates of change are the primary high-level determinants of the investing environment. Within each environment, there are historical patterns of how asset classes, sectors, industries, and factors have tended to perform. Since mid-2023 and led by the United States, we've been in a global environment of falling inflation while growth has been resilient. Even in Europe and Japan, where conditions have been more challenging, nominal growth remains positive.

Market cycle regimes: We see macro tailwinds for global growth

Historically, this has been the best environment for risk assets and for growth stocks in particular. Capitalist systems thrive on innovation, productivity enhancements, and creative destruction. Fundamentally we believe investing in companies driving such progress is akin to following a healthy diet and exercising regularly.

Market participants seem to value these characteristics most when they are not worried about the prospect of a significant change in the growth outlook or inflationary backdrop. In an environment of reasonable albeit slowing economic expansion, still elevated but falling inflation, and ubiquitous innovation, it is not surprising that the equity returns of companies with strong growth fundamentals have outperformed the broader market.

We do not see a material shift in the growth or inflation dynamic on the horizon. As such, we see a long runway of opportunity for the quality growth companies our approach favors. In addition to the top-down tailwinds, many of these companies are seeing significant fundamental improvements in their businesses that support valuations that we believe are still reasonable.

Korea: Next Up with Value Up?

Our thematic framework favors countries embracing economic freedoms and reforms. In 2023, we wrote about the opportunities we saw in Japan as reforms promoted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange fueled a rerating in Japanese Equities (the Yamaji Rally). This year, Korea looks to be following Japan's blueprint by promoting reforms to unlock value in its equity market, one of the cheapest on the planet.

Korea's "Corporate Value-Up Program" includes efforts to bring attention to companies' progress in improving price-to-book, return-on-equity, and dividend ratios. There are plans to launch indices of companies making positive progress on these factors, create exchange traded funds that allow investors to directly invest in these companies, and establish a department within the Korean Exchange to provide advisory support to help companies become more shareholder-friendly. As the graph below shows, Korea's equity market has ramped up quickly since the announcement of the Value-Up program.

Although foreign investors have been net-buyers of the Korean equity market for most of 2024, local investors have remained more skeptical. Tax considerations have historically incentivized companies to leave dividend-payout ratios low and maintain complicated shareholding structures. For the Value-Up program to be truly successful, a re-writing of Korea's tax code will likely be required.

Foreign interest and Value Up are giving a boost to Korea's equity market

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Source: Jefferies, "Value Up in Korea," March 14, 2024 using Bloomberg, Korea Stock Exchange. The Kospi is a measure of Korean equity performance.

Parliamentary elections on April 10 have the potential to give Value-Up a real boost and catalyze a period of significant outperformance for Korean equities. If the ruling People Power Party (PPP) gains control of Korea's legislature. President Yoon Suk Yeol will be in a strong position to implement many of the pro-business reforms he supports.

Our international and emerging market offerings are already overweight Korea and we are actively seeking opportunities to build exposure across our portfolios. We're positioned in companies that are already implementing reforms and that offer quality fundamentals and the ability to perform regardless of election outcomes.

AI, more than meets the I

AI is one of the most powerful secular growth themes in the world today. As we noted in our recent post "Investing for Growth: Understanding the Value of Disruption," our thematic approach also delves into niches. For AI, that means we're finding opportunities not only in chips and software, but also in less glamorous places, like the global industrial companies that keep the massive data centers housing the AI ecosystem running, but not running too hot.

There are already about $1 trillion worth of data centers installed, but over the next four or five years, another $1 trillion of data center infrastructure and hardware will be required to power software around the world, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The proliferation of next-generation AI chips will require additional power and thermal management equipment throughout the data centers to mitigate the uptick in heat generation.

AI creates new demands for electricity usage-and opportunities for industrial innovation

Data centers % of US electricity consumption, terawatt hours

Source: Barron's, using Boston Consulting Group. 2030 estimate represents a range depending on future use of generative AI.

As AI-related capex increases, the infrastructure to support it will need to change as well. As cooling needs rise, we see ramped-up growth potential for established data center equipment providers and new entrants with expertise in thermal management for adjacent industries. Our portfolios include companies driving optimal performance in AI applications by controlling humidity and power to the data centers and by providing global electrical equipment projects for data center management.

Risk in the Rally?

By Jim Madden, CFA, Tony Tursich, CFA, & Beth Williamson - Calamos Antetokounmpo Sustainable Equities Fund (SROIX)

Nothing slowed equities in the first quarter as market participants accentuated the positive and pushed the S&P 500 Index nearly 30% above its October 2023 lows. Liquidity continued to play a large part in massive gains across most asset classes, as it has since the end of the Great Financial Crisis. Markets seem to be pricing in a high probability of a soft landing, and risk aversion is taking a back seat. We believe the resulting lack of fear and volatility leaves room for negative surprises to roil the markets with relatively high valuations likely to exacerbate drawdowns.

So far in 2024, a small group of AI-related tech names continue to contribute outsized performance to market-cap weighted indexes, like the S&P 500. Just four stocks-Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META) and Amazon (AMZN) accounted for nearly half of the S&P 500's gain for the quarter.

To put this in perspective, during the first quarter, the market-cap weighted S&P 500 gained 10.6% while the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index gained 7.9%. History has shown that when the equal-weighted index underperforms meaningfully, there's usually been a negative reason.

When the average stock lags, it's been due to a bubble or crisis. Why now?

Ratio, S&P 500 Equal Weight/S&P 500 (cap weighted)

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Source: Bloomberg, "Magnificent or Marxist: Passive Investing Is Back on Trial," John Authors, February 8, 2024.

Whatever the reason, equity diversification has not worked well during this rally. Despite the current environment, we continue to believe that holding a high-quality, diversified basket of stocks is the best way to achieve outperformance with less volatility over the long term.

We're often asked to weigh in on the intensifying debates about ESG, which are getting more political by the day. The issues are complicated, but our answer is simple: As stewards of investors' capital, we are concerned with the financial not the political. We follow how and where capital is flowing, and carefully consider all available data about potential risks.

Alternative data is an essential part of the risk/reward equation. For example, we are highly selective in our approach to insurance companies because environmental factors (weather) are creating challenging capital implications for that industry. Traditional analysts who don't take environmental risks into account may miss important risks. Consider that in 2023, there were 37 insured billion-dollar economic loss events because of extreme weather, which set a new record, according to Aon.

Extreme weather, extreme balance sheet risks

Billion-dollar losses from extreme weather

Source: Aon, "2024, Climate and Catastrophe Insight."

These numbers are too big to ignore if you are trying to understand the industry and companies in it. This is why, for more than 25 years, the Calamos Sustainable Equities Team has incorporated alternative data, especially environmental data, into our investment decisions.

Sorting Through a Mixed Bag

By Matt Freund, CFA, Christian Brobst, and Chuck Carmody, CFA - Calamos High Income Opportunities Fund (CIHYX), Calamos Total Return Bond Fund (CTRIX), Calamos Short-Term Bond Fund (CSTIX)

Economic pessimists were frustrated as the long-awaited economic slowdown refused to materialize in the first quarter. The labor market was resilient, although tighter monetary policy led to a more equal balance between labor supply and demand. Consumer spending continued to be strong despite the interest rate backdrop. Even so, inflation, although higher than the Fed's target, has been gently falling over the past year.

The US economy has bested economist estimates through most of the post-pandemic period

Citi Economic Surprise Index, United States

Source: Bloomberg. The Citi Economic Surprise Indices measure data surprises relative to market expectations. A positive reading means that data releases have been stronger than expected and a negative reading means that data releases have been worse than expected.

The quarter was a healthy one for corporate credit metrics. Leverage ratios (debt to EBITDA) in the universe of investment-grade rated companies were stable, while those in the high yield market improved slightly. Surprisingly, in the first quarter, the steep deterioration in high yield interest coverage that had been underway for over a year reversed, but coverage ratios in investment-grade markets continued to fall.

Typically, we would expect to see more stress building in credit markets as the tightening cycle matures, but it hasn't materialized. The market has taken notice of these fundamentals, and spreads in both high yield and investment grade are within easy striking distance of the tightest levels since the Great Financial Crisis (as spreads come in, bond prices increase).

Still, there are early signs of building stress that warrant vigilance. Consumer delinquencies across debt types (autos, credit cards, unsecured consumer loans) and borrower quality (prime, near-prime, subprime) are increasing. In some areas, delinquencies now exceed those of the pre-pandemic years. Manufacturing activity is soft-to-contracting, and the yield curve remains deeply inverted, indicating continuing stress in the financial sector.

In this environment, we believe the Fed is looking for reasons to cut rates and provide relief to the weaker parts of the economy (especially commercial real estate). The question is whether inflation data will continue to normalize, allowing for some relief in the form of easier monetary policy. The inflation reports from January and February make it more difficult for the Fed to move quickly, and the market has finally dropped the (unrealistic) expectation of up to seven cuts in 2024 (three are now expected by year-end). We continue to believe the forward curve implies too much easing of policy in both 2024 and 2025, unless economic activity weakens more than expected.

Overall, the views we set forth at the start of the year are intact. We continue to believe that it is too soon to call for a recession in 2024, though we anticipate additional softening in growth. Employment conditions are more balanced but certainly sufficiently robust for us to assign a low probability of a labor-driven recession. Liquidity conditions remain favorable and access to capital is still not yet a challenge for all but the most stressed borrowers. Our thesis has been that higher rates would take longer to impact the economy because consumers and businesses have taken advantage of low rates to extend their loans, which has made them less vulnerable to higher interest rates, and this outlook appears to be playing out.

Positioning Implications

That said, recession signals are present, including the persistent inverted yield curve, a long stretch of negative leading economic indicators, and low consumer confidence survey results. We continue to scrutinize company and industry results, looking for the excesses that typically surface ahead of recessions.

The team's expectation is for defaults in the high yield market to continue to increase to its long-term average, with large performance differences between the winners and losers. Our fundamental research process continues to identify high yield issuers and industries where investors are well compensated for current risk profiles. We have continued to migrate portfolio credit quality higher across the Calamos fixed income funds as we prepare for what we expect to be a softer economy.

