Suriyapong Thongsawang

Note: I previously covered Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) in January 2024. In that note, I discussed the LPG carriers’ market, the company’s assets, and financials. NVGS caught my eye with its handysize-focused fleet and 50% ownership of the Houston Ethylene Terminal. The supply side for smaller LPG carriers is deeply constrained, considering the order book and the age profile.

On the other hand, the Houston Terminal is the largest Ethylene terminal in the world, and the US is projected to grow its ethylene exports further. NVGS scores a healthy balance sheet and strong margins, so it became my second pick in the LPG theme, along with StealthGas (GASS).

Today, I share my analysis of the last NVGS report issued on March 14, 2024. I review NVGS’s assets: fleet changes, progress on the Ethylene terminal, and the company’s Azane JV. Moreover, I discuss NVGS FY2023 results and valuation.

NVGS assets

NVGS has a fleet of 56 vessels: 5 Medium Gas Carriers, 42 Handy Size Gas carriers, and 9 Small Gas Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, 38 of its ships were employed under a time charter, 9 were under spot contracts, and nine were part of Unigas Pool. NVGS`s fleet average age is ten years.

NVGS is positioned to benefit from rising Handysize and small gas carrier deficits. Unlike the MGC (medium gas carrier) and VLGS (Very Large Gas Carrier), Handy/Small LPGs have favorable (for investors) order book vs age profile metrics. Simply put, those segments are aging faster than their fleet renewal rate.

NVGS owns one key asset: a 50% interest in the ethylene export terminal at Morgan Point in Houston, Texas. Below is a quote from my last take on NVGS about the significance of that asset:

NVGS owns a 50% stake in one formidable asset in Houston, Texas, the world's largest ethylene export terminal. NGVS and Enterprise Products operated the terminal under 50/50 JV. In 1Q23, NVGS announced its plans to expand Huston terminal capacity. Ethylene export capacity should be increased by at least 550,000 tons and reach 2 million tons annually. The second goal is to increase ethylene refrigeration capacity from 125 tons/hour to 275 tons/hour. NVGS plans to invest $125 million in the projects.

NVGS management forecasts the construction to be completed in 4Q24. The total costs are expected to reach $130 million, which aligns with the initial estimates. NVGS has made $43 million of the required payments. The remaining expenses will be covered by cash. NVGS has $149.6 million in cash, so the funding is secured.

NVGS owns a 14.5% interest in Azane Fuel Solutions, a Norwegian company that conducts R&D on green fuel for the shipping industry. Azane's major project is to develop the first ammonia bunker network. On March 25, Azane announced they received a safety permit to build an ammonia bunkering terminal in Floro, Norway. Ammonia started to gain traction as an alternative fuel in shipping, so Azane seems like a highly skewed bet in NVGS’s favor.

2023 figures update

The following table from 2023 report gives more details on NVGS’s fleet data FY23:

NVGS 2023 report

NVGS ended 2023 with a 7.7% higher number of vessels. Meanwhile, the company improved its fleet utilization from 89% FY22 to 92.5% FY23. The average TCE FY23 increased by $3,500/day, reaching $26,886 in 2023. Daily OPEX per ship 4Q23 was $9,067/day, comparable to 4Q22 figures. NVGS has estimated an FY24 all-in cash break-even of $20,075/day. Given 4Q23 TCE of $28,000/day, NVGS has a sufficient margin of safety. This figure includes the debt amortization in 2024 and the rising OPEX due to a larger fleet.

The Houston terminal's throughput was 208,00 tonnes for 4Q23. It reached 986,666 tonnes throughput in 2023 (its nameplate capacity is 1 million tonnes annually).

The FY23 NVGS earnings composition is as follows: 42% from petrochemical cargoes, 20% ammonia, and 33% from LPG. NVGS expects a busy dry dock schedule in FY24, and 17 of its ships are due for dry dock. The projected costs are $22.9 million.

A larger fleet and better utilization improved revenues and profits YoY. In 2023, NVGS delivered $550 million in operating revenue, $137 million in total operating income, and $86 million in net income. For comparison, in 2022, the company achieved $473 million in total operating revenue, $60 million in operating income, and $54 million in net income. FY23 EPS (diluted) is $1.10/share vs $0.69/share in FY22.

NVGS 2023 report

In 2023, NVGS achieved solid operational cash flow growth, from $130 million FY22 to $174 million FY23. At first glance, the FCF figures are disappointing because NVGS realized $(17.3) million FCF in 2023 vs $84.5 million FY22. The decline is because NVGS more than quadrupled its 2023 CAPEX to $192 million. The capital investments include the Houston terminal CAPEX, fleet updates, and the stake in Azane.

In 2023, NVGS repurchased shares for $48.7 million, resulting in a 4.35% TTM buyback yield. The company declared a $0.05/share quarterly dividend. Compared to its peers, Dorian LPG (LPG), Avance (OTCPK:AVACF), and BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF), NVGS shares some similarities with StealthGas (GASS): a fleet without VLGCs and a focus on share buybacks.

The graphs below compare NVGS vs. GASS on FCF per share and buyback yield.

Koyfin

GASS provides better buyback yields. However, we must consider NVGS's key asset, The Houston ethylene terminal. Once fully commissioned, the terminal will magnify the company’s profitability and FCF per share. NVGS management is committed to enhancing shareholder value, considering its plans to keep share buybacks and dividends.

NVGS maintains adequate capital structure with 72.9% total debt/equity and 44% total liabilities/total assets. In 2023 NVGS incurred $66.6 million net interest expenses, meanwhile the company gained $132 million operating income and $174 million operating cash flow.

NVGS declared on December 31, 2023, $149.6 million cash, $773 million long-term debt, and $898 million total debt (including $3.5 million lease agreements). The company has 72% total debt/equity and 44% total liabilities/total assets. In 2024, NVGS must repay $123 million, while in 2025, $105 million. A significant portion of the debt, $281 million, maturities in 2025. In the last investors’ call, the management shared its intentions to refinance the debt maturing in 2025.

Valuation

NVGS scores 88% PNAV and 46% LTV. The table below compares LPG shipping stocks based on their fleet specifications, PNAV (Price to NAV), and gross LTV (Loan to Value).

Author's data

NVGS trades at higher FWD and TTM multiples than its closest competitor, GASS (considering fleet specs, like vessel size and age). The company is expensive, given its higher EV/EBITDA multiples.

Seeking Alpha

On the other hand, NVGS is reasonably priced, when we consider 6.51 FWD EV/EBITDA vs 7.87 TTM EV/EBITDA.

GASS is heavily discounted due to its questionable management and its largest shareholder, Harry Vafias. However, NVGS does not have such issues. Its largest shareholder is the eponymous BW Group. The latter is heavily involved in shipping and is a major investor in various companies such as Hafnia (OTCQX:HAFNF) and BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF). BW Group owns 29.9% of NVGS shares.

When I last wrote about them in January 2024, NVGS traded at 3.8 TTM EV/Sales, 9.2 TTM EV/EBITDA, and 1.0 P/BV. Today’s multiples are more favorable: 3.5 TTM EV/Sales, 8.0 EV/EBITDA, and 0.96 Price/Book. The company still trades below its 5Y TTM average values: 4.01 EV/Sales and 11.56 EV/EBITDA. Hence, NVGS comes at reasonable prices, offering an attractive upside.

Given that the company PNAV is at 88%, NVGS has the potential to revalue significantly from here. First, its cash flows will improve with more robust TCE rates and the Houston Ethylene Terminal when fully operational. Second, its fleet (asset) replacement cost will rise due to structural inflation, i.e., increasing the company’s NAV. In conclusion, NVGS stock remains a Buy.

Investors Takeaway

NVGS is another curious stock for shipping investors. It’s a bet on rising Handysize LPG carriers' deficit plus growing US ethylene exports. Of course, the idea comes with a few risks.

The first is the systematic risk of a recession adversely affecting LPG demand and reducing LPG freight demand. Looking at US LPG export figures, I expect a strong market for LPG freight in the coming 12 months. Below is a quote from the last investor call regarding US LPG exports.

The U.S. reported 210 million barrels of natural gas liquids production at year-end, which is up 10 million barrels since of last earnings call. This is a meaningful increase but why is it important? Well, remember, one barrel of natural gas liquids consists on average 42% of ethane, 45% of LPG and the remaining natural gas liquids. U.S. domestic consumption of ethane and LPG is relatively flat. And therefore, any additional production is more or less solely aimed for export markets. As a consequence, American midstream companies are investing in additional gas processing plants, fractionators and terminal expansions to allow for the increase in production. This is good for gas transportation.

The US is a major player in the LPG market, so robust exports mean strong demand for LPG freight.

Panama Canal remains a decisive factor for small and handysize LPG carriers. Most of the vessels were rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope, increasing the trip duration from Houston to Asia by 50%.

The company has higher leverage than its peers, so liquidity risk is relatively high. However, NVGS generates sufficient operating cash flows/operating income to service its debts and maintain its CAPEX. Like GASS, its fleet has an average age of 10 years. After that age, operating expenses grow at a higher rate due to increased maintenance and repair costs. At breakeven costs of $20,075/day in 2024, NVGS maintains a solid margin of safety at present-day rates.

Global LPG market is expected to grow by 6.5% CAGR during 2024-2030. Meanwhile, the US ethylene exports will remain strong in the coming years. Adding the tight supply for small and handy LPG carriers, NVGS is perfectly positioned with its assets.

NVGS remains the second LPG stock in my portfolio. I increased the size of the position using the recent low volatility price action. My rating on NVGS remains unchanged: a Buy.