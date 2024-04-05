Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Navigator Holdings: Bet On Rising Handysize LPG Carriers' Deficit

Summary

  • NVGS ended 2023 with a 7.7% higher number of vessels. Meanwhile, the company improved its fleet utilization from 89% FY22 to 92.5% FY23.
  • NVGS achieved solid operational cash flow growth of 33% in 2023. In 2023, NVGS repurchased shares for $48.7 million, resulting in a 4.35% TTM buyback yield.
  • The company trades at higher multiples than its closest competitor, GASS (considering fleet specs, like vessel size and age).
  • NVGS remains the second LPG stock in my portfolio. I increased the size of the position using the recent low volatility price action. I give NVGS a Buy rating.
Note: I previously covered Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) in January 2024. In that note, I discussed the LPG carriers’ market, the company’s assets, and financials. NVGS caught my eye with its handysize-focused fleet and 50% ownership of the Houston Ethylene Terminal. The supply side for smaller

This article was written by

I am a voracious reader and self-taught investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community. I am associated with the existing author Banks and Beyond.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

