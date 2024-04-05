Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Loar Is Growing Revenue, But At A High Cost

Loar Holdings Inc. (LOAR) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and manufactures a variety of aerospace and defense components for mission-critical applications.

LOAR has been acquiring companies by securing debt, and all of its operating profits have been offset by the resulting high interest costs.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO information from management.

What Does Loar Do?

White Plains, New York-based Loar Holdings Inc. was founded in 2012 to sell a range of defense, aerospace and other safety products primarily for commercial and defense aerospace markets in the U.S. and abroad.

Management is headed by founder, CEO and Co-Chairman Dirkson Charles, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2012 and was previously Chief Financial Officer of K&F, a manufacturer of aviation components.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

As of December 31, 2023, Loar has booked fair market value investment of $418.1 million from investors, including Abrams Capital Management, GPV Loar LLC, and Blackstone Alternative Credit Advisors.

The company seeks customers from among aircraft manufacturers as well as through aftermarket sales distribution networks.

The chart below shows the firm's 2023 sales results by different metrics:

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 25.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 27.8% Click to enlarge

The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, was 1.0x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

What Is Loar’s Market?

According to a 2024 market research report by Grand View Research, the global aerospace parts manufacturing market was an estimated $913 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach $1.2 trillion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued increase in passenger traffic in the regions of Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Also, air freight volumes are expected to continue to increase, propelling demand for aircraft and parts in the coming years.

Also, the chart below shows the recent historical and projected future growth outlook for the U.S. aerospace parts manufacturing market by product type:

The company faces competition from a long list of component manufacturers of all sizes as the market is somewhat fragmented.

Loar Holdings Inc. Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Quickly growing top line revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Higher operating profit

Slightly reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 317,477,000 32.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 239,434,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 154,264,000 38.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 111,500,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 48.59% 4.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 46.57% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 69,491,000 21.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 39,460,000 16.5% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ (4,205,000) -1.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (3,036,000) -1.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 12,813,000 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 13,270,000 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of December 31, 2023, Loar had $21.5 million in cash and $632.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $679,000.

Loar Holdings’ IPO Information

Loar intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount could be larger.

No existing shareholders have indicated interest in purchasing shares of the IPO.

According to the NYSE rules, the company will remain a "controlled company" by major shareholders immediately after the IPO.

The company will be an "emerging growth company" according to the JOBS Act of 2012, meaning management may be able to disclose less information to investors, both during the IPO process and as a public company.

Many such company stocks have performed poorly post-IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering for repayment of borrowings outstanding under the Credit Agreement and for general corporate purposes, including working capital. At December 31, 2023, there was $539.2 million outstanding under the Credit Agreement, and there remained available $47.0 million in a Delayed Draw Term Loans Commitment and a $20.0 million Revolving Line of Credit. (Source - SEC.)

Leadership’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management did not characterize its legal exposure other than to assert that environmental liabilities "will not have a material adverse impact" on its consolidated financial statements.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Moelis & Company, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets.

Loar Is Growing Revenue Due to Acquisitions

LOAR is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to pay down debt and potentially to make further acquisitions.

The firm’s financials have generated growing top line revenue, higher gross profit and gross margin, increasing operating profit but reduced cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $679,000.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue had fallen as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple was 1.0x in the most recent calendar year period.

The firm currently plans to pay zero dividends and to keep future earnings, if any, for operating and expanding its business.

LOAR’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent heavily on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for producing aerospace parts is very large and is expected to grow at a moderate rate of 4.2% CAGR through 2030.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the "lumpy" nature of aerospace contract bidding and its exposure to the Boeing ecosystem, which has been under scrutiny after recent accidents and mishaps related to Boeing aircraft.

The problem with Loar’s financial results is that all of its operating profits have been eaten by interest expense as a result of its growth by acquisition.

While the firm has produced revenue growth, profit growth hasn’t followed, although the purpose of the IPO will primarily be to pay down its expensive and profit-destroying debt load.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.