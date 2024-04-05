Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For March 2024

Apr. 05, 2024 12:05 PM ETBTC-USD, ETH-USD, SOL-USD, USDT-USD, NEAR-USD, ARB-USD
Summary

  • Bitcoin rallied in March for its seventh month in a row, a record streak of green monthly candles that included a new all-time high of $73,125 on March 13th.
  • In March 2024, the market capitalization of all crypto tokens increased 13% to $2.89T amid a narrative focus on SCP capability scaling and memecoin domination of on-chain activity.
  • While BTC and ETH posted high volatility marks, ETH volatility exceeded BTC’s for the first month since September 2023.

In March, Bitcoin rallied for a record 7th consecutive month, reaching a new all-time high of $73,125, while U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $5B in inflows.

Please note that VanEck may have a position(s) in the digital asset(s) described

