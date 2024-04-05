Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Plug Power: Still On The Bleeding Edge

Apr. 05, 2024 1:09 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Plug Power Inc. promises a strategic shift towards profitability and shareholder rewards in the hydrogen fuel revolution.
  • The company finally started production at the Georgia plant and reopened the Tennessee plant to help drastically cut costs from supplying hydrogen fuel to customers via 3rd-party purchases.
  • The stock isn't appealing, even at $3, due to the bleeding edge nature of the business trying to build up the hydrogen market with money-losing contracts and minimal cost optimization moves.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

The concept of storing electrical energy in hydrogen by electrolysis. The system captures an electrolysis unit, storage tanks, solar and wind power plants on a lush lawn among the trees. 3d rendering

Petmal

After another dismal year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has promised the market to enter a strategic shift in the hydrogen fuel revolution with a move towards a profitable and shareholder rewarding business. The hydrogen solutions company continues wild

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to start Q2, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
47.24K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLUG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLUG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLUG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News