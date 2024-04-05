View on Brookfield Place AlexPro9500/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Real assets have certainly attained the spotlight in the last few months. The Fed's premature pivot has sent all of them (well most at least) flying higher. The conversation about the Federal Reserve has turned into a "will they, won't they" meme, and comments from the voting members are being closely monitored. With an unprecedented easing in financial markets, flying equities and rising commodity prices, you would think Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) would be doing phenomenally well. Let's see.

In our last coverage, we rated this closed-end fund, or CEF, as neutral and we were not interested in buying. In the face of the fastest rise in the equity markets, RA managed to do this.

What's going on?

No Real Assets, But Lots Of Junk

RA is in essence a junk bond fund with a lot of non-investment grade rated bonds.

The find does have some equity exposure and some preferred equity exposure, but both remain incredibly low to move the dial. In fact, based on the set of publicly available numbers, cash is higher than common equity.

So whatever feelings you have about the fund moving alongside equity markets, you should set them aside. Now, for a junk bond, the fund has not done too poorly since our last update. We would use SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) as the closest proxy, and RA has done a bit better. Note that we are showing the total return NAV below and not the total return price.

Outlook

The key reason investors have gravitated to this one is the "Brookfield" pedigree. In fact, that blind enthusiasm without dissecting out the underlying fundamentals is why this fund was once bid to an eye-watering 18% premium on NAV.

The last distribution cut "fixed" that problem, and the fund is now trading at a 12.53% discount on NAV. That comes with a huge yield, despite the distribution cut. RA doles out 11.8 cents a month

That works out to 9.6% on NAV but almost 11% on the price, thanks to the discount. So the bull thesis is, of course, that RA sustains this and the price eventually catches up to NAV, making it a barnburner of a return profile. There are a few obstacles standing in the way though.

The first one here is the history. The fund's NAV has journeyed from $25 to $14.76 over the last 7-odd years. You can see below that the price takes a slightly different ride, but ultimately the two are destined to move in the same direction.

What is also destined to move in the same direction is the distribution, and hence it was cut as the NAV depleted. From a big picture perspective, RA has generated just 3% annual returns over the last 5 years and, yes, this includes the distributions.

3 year annualized returns were just as poor. The fund has done well on a NAV basis for the last 1 year, but you can see that even on that timeframe, it heavily lagged with other junk bond funds have delivered.

There are couple of other clues as well. The first being their own distribution profile. The fund's return of capital has been a relatively consistent feature since inception. In fact, there was not a single month where we did not have a return of capital. What was also interesting is how the composition ratios of income and return of capital changed after the distribution cut.

If you focus on the highlighted portions, you can see how the return of capital dropped about as much as the distribution cut and then stayed relatively static. At present we see about $0.075 a month in income. This is a bit on the higher side than what we would expect considering the leverage. The fund is using modest leverage of a closed-end fund, and that means that it is unlikely to get much mileage over the non-leveraged funds.

RA also carries a very high overall expense ratio.

So how much do we think RA can make here over the medium term?

SJNK's weighted average yield to maturity is about 8.2%. There are two numbers shown below which we have highlighted, and both are fairly close, so it does not matter how that works out.

You can boost that for the leverage and then subtract the expense ratios for RA. So your net numbers work out to something like 6.6% (8.2% X 1.2 minus 3.23%). 6.6% on NAV is the upper end of what you should expect here. You have two adjustments to make here.

The first being that the high yield inevitably has defaults that make the total return far lower. We are likely at the worst part of the cycle currently, but even if you use longer term averages, we would drop that by at least 0.5%. RA has shown no ability to outperform averages, so we will assume RA does just as well as the index.

The second adjustment here is that the price is trading at a discount so your expected returns on price are higher than expected returns on NAV. This brings it back up to the 6.7%-6.8% level.

Verdict

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. can possibly deliver about 6.8% total annual returns from here. That is the upper limit of annual returns. The key assumption here in that is that we are going to see a regular default scenario play out and we are still in the mid-cycle. If we are at the peak of the cycle, you could see very poor total returns over the next 3 years.

The problem is, of course, that investors are expecting the current distribution to be representative of what the fund can earn. So, if you have another distribution cut down the line, you might further widen the discount to NAV. Relative to RA, we think SJNK is a better choice here, despite the lower yield and despite lacking a discount to NAV. For our money, we are trying to do selective bond plays where we can do better than 7% while taking very little credit or duration risk. The time to buy these assets in bulk and with leverage will come. It is not today.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.