Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Keep Calm And Short The VIX: 3 Reasons Why Volatility Likely Remains Low In April

Apr. 05, 2024 1:25 PM ETS&P VIX Index (VIX)
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.83K Followers

Summary

  • The market experienced its largest drop in over a year, with the fear index (VIX) spiking over 14% on April 4, 2024.
  • Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may have contributed to the market sell-off.
  • Three reasons why the VIX is expected to remain suppressed in April: Earnings season, improved market structure, and seasonality.
Relaxing the mind and finding inner peace with yoga: Senior woman meditating at home

JLco - Julia Amaral/iStock via Getty Images

Thursday saw the market's largest drop in more than a year. The infamous fear index, or "the VIX," colloquially known amongst those who trade it, saw a large intraday spike of just over 14%. The index settled over $16 for the first time in over six months. The

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.83K Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of VIX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News