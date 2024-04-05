JLco - Julia Amaral/iStock via Getty Images

Thursday saw the market's largest drop in more than a year. The infamous fear index, or "the VIX," colloquially known amongst those who trade it, saw a large intraday spike of just over 14%. The index settled over $16 for the first time in over six months. The Federal Reserve signaling ostensibly caused the consternation that rate cuts may not be as imminent or plentiful for the remainder of 2024 as markets began to assume. All sectors of the S&P 500 (SP500) fell. It was a classic risk-off day.

CNBC

Of course, others postulated that the rise in commodities and drop in interest rates signified a flight to quality that's more consistent with fears of the brewing geopolitical risk in the Middle East. Israel recently struck a convoy and killed seven international aid workers. The IDF also recently struck an Iranian embassy compound in Damascus which killed several high-level Iranian officials. This act was seen as particularly brazen, and tensions have been ratcheting up. I think, similar to my call in October following the Hamas attacks, that this bout of geopolitical risk will prove a short-term and relatively inconsequential catalyst. I'm proposing another trade to short the VIX at the end of this article.

However, this type of selling after a historically positive quarter may have been more due to flows than people think. One of Seeking Alpha's most successful authors, Avi Gilburt, is well known for documenting the fallacy that most humans fall for in markets: That what they think is driving price action is driving it. Mr. Market is fickle, everyone knows that. But what that means in reality is that the market often "behaves" differently than we think it will. But even in this expression, by personifying the market, we're taking a heuristic that simplifies it.

Heuristics are dangerous and many of the things we intuitively think are true are simply not in markets. The rewards and risks of dealing with our own money impair us. We are more afraid of losing money than we are motivated to make it. As I put it in a recent article I wrote called Fried Black Swan:

Economically benefiting from the fear of Black Swans is much more profitable and sure than finding out what will make the crowd panic next before it happens. That is nearly impossible. The profitable contrarian position is most often of an optimistic disposition rather than a pessimistic one and certainly rather than an apocalyptic one.

The market is simply too complicated to predict reliably. If you throw a once-in-a-generation catalyst that happens to be the greatest interruption and universal change of economic activity in our lifetimes (COVID-19) then it's even harder to predict markets as many of the reliable ways of orienting investing decisions based on where we are in the economic cycle lost their utility as reliable correlations broke down from widespread anomaly. And then markets had two consecutive quarters of gains greater than 10%. Not only that, despite claims of a concentrated rally, the gains have been broad-based across sectors.

MorningStar

The rally has been particularly strong, and after such strong back-to-back quarters, the intuitive sentiment that might wash over you is to sell. Take the money and run. Avoid the emotionally painful loss that's sure to come. You've felt that pain before and you're trying to avoid it. Just like when you're unsure of a poker hand that you have.

And just like poker, while it's impossible to predict the future, you can certainly improve your chances by understanding the odds. In the case of the extremely rare instance of having two back-to-back quarters, your odds of having gains in the future are roughly the same as your odds of winning a Texas Hold Em hand with pocket aces, 85%.

Carson Investment Research

So, while you feel like you have a terrible hand in the market after two consecutive quarters, you've got bullets. And of course, this has implications for the volatility index and the expectation that it will spike. If we have the type of gains that are historically implied, it's very unlikely that volatility will spike at the index level. I have three main reasons why I think the large volatility spike today will prove short lived and that the rest of April should be pretty strong absent severe deterioration of geopolitical risks. There are three main reasons why I think the recent sell-off will not represent the start of a volatility clustering event.

Three Reasons Why The VIX Should Remain Suppressed in April

This wider range of expectations actually has a volatility-dampening effect on expected realized volatility for broad market indices, given expectations for stock-specific moves. This phenomenon creates a lower expected level of realized correlation vs. “pre-earnings-season” expected correlation. This lower correlation brings downward pressure on index volatility as stocks move independently from the market more often given their earnings releases. This lower correlation then, by extension of lower index movements, lowers the VIX level as well. -Don Dale, The VIX is Not Broken

The first reason I think the VIX will return to the subdued levels it has meandered around for the past six months is somewhat counterintuitive; earnings season is about to begin. It's important to remember what the VIX is instead of what it is known as colloquially. While the volatility index is referred to as "the fear index," and thus many investors feel it should be high when they are fearful, it's a highly technical indicator that has nothing to do with human fear itself and everything to do with the implied volatility based of the entire index.

Alphacution Guest Post by Don Dale

This is the key. The fact that the VIX measures volatility at the index level means that when stocks move more independently of each other their earnings cause greater idiosyncrasy. This means that index-wide volatility is usually suppressed during an earnings season. Despite continued fears of a very elusive recession, analysts have cut earnings expectations less than average coming into this earnings season.

Factset

This would be true even in a bad earnings season during a recession where expectations are widely varied. However, given the strengthening expectations for earnings this quarter, I suspect the recent downside action will reverse on strength and volatility will retreat to the subdued levels of the last six months. Earnings season is looking like it could be increasingly strong. Consensus earnings expectations already have been coming down, and expect about 5% YoY earnings growth. The trend has been for companies to beat expectations, and greater economic visibility and insights on the consumer are likelier to lead to a rally than a pullback, in my estimation.

The second reason I think the VIX will remain suppressed and not spike into the twenties in April is for reasons of improved market structure and efficiency. In other words, market reforms such as the circuit breakers being successfully proven in COVID have lowered the kurtosis of the SPX futures curve. In other words, after the market matures and regulation improves there is simply less that can cause the problematic forced liquidation that causes the VIX to spike the most. As I put it in a previous article:

So what seems like a paradox of more risk, lower VIX actually makes perfect sense given the relatively blunt and inconsistent nature of using the VIX as a practical hedge and the added stakes of hedging correctly. The bluntness is only exacerbated by the necessary limitation of upside created by market circuit breakers, which historical observations now suggest are successful in their aim to reduce the exact cascading sell-offs that result in the largest upside for the fear index. -Increased Market Efficiency, Safer Market Structure Could Subdue VIX

So, this also is counterintuitive to how most feel about markets. Most people think that because we live in a period of great physical volatility; wars are occurring and globalization has certainly been stressed in the period following COVID. But due to structural changes in the market and the maturation of derivatives markets, the volatility is better managed through single-stock equity derivatives rather than index-wide tools like the VIX.

CBOE

Another part of the structural reason for suppression is the rise of 0DTE options. These instruments have simply been taking a greater share of the demand that normally goes to the tenor of options used to calculate the level of the VIX, which is between 23 and 37 days to expiration. So, this major change in derivatives markets may be leading to the VIX simply not being able to reach similar levels it got to during the extreme panic seen during COVID and the Global Financial Crisis.

Fundstrat Global Advisors

The third reason I'm confident that the volatility spike we saw today will remain short lived is seasonality, both of the market and of the volatility index itself. I find that it's especially important to pay attention to seasonality during election years, and like the probabilities we got from the historical performance of similar periods, the implied outcomes from election years since 1950 bode well for the rest of the month. However, there could be a slightly larger drop toward April 12 to watch out for. Still, I will structure the trade to help account for this potential outcome.

Topdown Charts

But April marks the beginning of a seasonal decline in the VIX. Of course, every season is unique and any geopolitical blow-up could certainly prove this past data irrelevant. This is always the case and the future is never predictable, but we can improve our chances by orienting ourselves with the data. If you use your emotional disposition to orient yourself, then you will surely be misguided. A very important thing to consider is that I'm not advocating that you do not hedge against volatility, I'm advocating that you use a more precise tool than the VIX to do it.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

The largest immediate risk that could prove me wrong is the worsening situation in the Middle East. The recent escalation between Iran and Israel certainly marks a troubling development that could spin out of control. Still, I think it's likelier that we might see things cool down after President Biden chided Israel louder than perhaps any US president in history. Ultimately, Israel's most important military and political ally does wield some influence over it.

Fundstrat Global Advisors

One thing that gives me confidence that geopolitical risks caused by a Middle East conflict wouldn't affect the US economy as badly as say in the 1970s is that the energy intensity of the US economy and the share of the wallet needed to purchase it by US consumers has dramatically decreased since the Arab Oil Embargo of the 1970s.

Furthermore, Israel's escalation may symbolize that its intelligence services were quite confident that its Iranian adversaries didn't want a major escalation. Geopolitical risk is always a dicey thing to try and predict, but again if we simply go with the historical odds, I think it's always important to remember that whatever the thing that's causing the most consternation among informed market participants is rarely the driver of downside price action that people are afraid it will be.

BofA Fund Manager Survey

In addition to the acute risk of the Middle East worsening into a high-intensity conflict that interrupts commerce, several other risks could come to bear. The major risk is the Federal Reserve not cutting as much as folks think, or inflation returning. I'm convinced the FOMC has now been co-opted by the doves and that the latest round of hawkish jawboning is just jawboning. Ultimately, I think we will get at least three cuts this year. However, even if I'm right about that, any of the following risks could derail markets.

Escalation of Geopolitical risks in China, Ukraine, or the Middle East.

Fed Policy Error.

Banking Crisis Worsens.

Return of Inflation.

CRE meltdown.

Write-downs of Private Assets.

Goldman Sachs

Ultimately, I think the bigger story than any of these risks is the strong US consumer and persistently strong economy. I think that these will ultimately carry the day and the normal seasonal pattern of reducing volatility into the summer will be followed despite yesterday's vicious VIX spike.

Conclusion and the Trade

Sometimes the early bird gets the worm, but sometimes the early bird gets frozen to death. -Myron Scholes

Trading the VIX can be difficult. The markets can be illiquid and finicky, the expiration is European, and the subject matter of implied volatility can be much more intimidating than just the price alone. However, one of the benefits of implied volatility as an asset is that it moves a lot faster than price. While folks are mostly concerned with using the VIX to insure against extreme market-level outcomes, it also can be used just as effectively to bet against volatility.

Bloomberg, @mattcerminaro

I acknowledge that my current stance on the VIX is contrarian. To implement my position I recommend the following trade. I would buy the June 18 $14 put options which closed yesterday at $0.52. For me, I would be confident in this one standalone leg of the trade. However, I acknowledge there are real risks of an acute deterioration of the situation in the Middle East, although this is still a low probability outcome in my estimation. I'm encouraged by improving market breadth.

For those who want to hedge this position against a catastrophic position loss in the event of geopolitical deterioration, I would suggest a much shorter-dated call option that is out of the money and cheaper to hedge against the acute risk of regional war. I would personally go for the April 17th calls if they retreat in price on April 5th, but if they continue to spike, I would just go with the short position. Don't risk more than you can lose on long derivative trades, as you can lose 100% of the invested amount.

Sentiment Trader

One of the things I'm encouraged by, despite all the fears going around, is that market breadth has been increasing and that the peak in the rate cycle has almost certainly occurred. I think we will get at least three rate cuts this year and that the soft landing is playing out. Both these outcomes should help volatility follow typical seasonal patterns. Furthermore, when the VIX has spiked like yesterday historically, it has proven a buying opportunity.