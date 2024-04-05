zeljkosantrac/iStock via Getty Images

In 2021, FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) adopted an aggressive growth strategy, majorly expanding its brand portfolio through rapid acquisitions. This was compelling, as revenue grew by a three-year CAGR of 198.20%. However, in my previous article, I downgraded my rating to hold because acquisitions were funded by debt with variable interest rates, which ballooned interest expenses in the 2023 economic environment. In its FY2023 financial results, top-line growth has slowed to 17.98% YoY, margins have weakened, and the company has yet to produce profits. Its cash position has improved slightly, although net debt exceeds one billion dollars. One of the incentives for potential investors is the company's generous quarterly FWD dividend yield of 7.54%. However, this is at a risky negative payout ratio. Due to low cash, high debts, a slowdown in top-line growth results, and uncertainty regarding an SEC investigation connected to Andrew Wiederhorn and his family company, which remains a controlling shareholder of FAT Brands with 55.5% voting power, I maintain a stay-cautious hold approach to this stock.

Company updates

FAT Brands grew very quickly over the last three years. In a short space of time, it grew its portfolio to eighteen brands but funded these initiatives through debt intake. It is now at the stage where it wants to improve its liquidity. Its most recent acquisition was Smokey Bones, which it acquired for $30 million in Q4 2023. The company has 790 franchisees across 40 countries and over 2,3000 restaurants, although some are still under construction. It benefits from an asset-light business model, which should generate generous margins. It also has 190 independently operated restaurants. FY2022 saw record top-line growth for the company, although this was due to inorganic growth. Top-line growth in FY2023 has slowed down, and there has been a decline in same-store sales, which is a potential red flag as it indicates a decrease in foot traffic and loyal customers.

Q4 2023's sales were boosted by the company's new acquisition.

The company's costly acquisitions will require robust, long-term customer demand to cover expenses and deliver profits. While FAT Brands is more cautious about taking on new acquisitions, many of the brands were acquired through quick, unassessed securitisation facilities, which led to high interest rate expenses. These are majorly eating into the company's bottom line. In FY 2023, the company generated revenue of $475.5 million. At the same time, interest expenses increased to $117.5 million.

Looking into potential future growth, the company had a pipeline of 1,100 units at the end of FY2023. Management has said that there is still strong interest from potential new franchisors. The company has not given an FY2024 guideline but has mentioned improved organic growth and the delivery of its balance sheet. As an investor, it would be more reassuring to see the company give more concrete numbers rather than vague statements.

Financial overview

At first glance, FAT Brands appears to show seriously impressive top-line growth. However, this growth has been, for the most part, inorganic. It will be essential to see if the company can continue to boost sales without investing in new brand acquisitions. We can see that YoY has had top-line growth, although it has slowed down since its year of significant growth through acquisitions.

The company's gross profit margin has decreased, operating income was positive, and it has improved its bottom line, although it is still negative at $90.1 million in FY2023.

Levered free cash flow was negative $45.4 million in FY2023. This is a slight improvement YoY. However, the negative cash flow is a concern for a company that is investing in growth and has taken on a severe amount of debt to make significant acquisitions over the last few years.

If we look at the balance sheet, we can see that total cash improved YoY to $37 million from $28.7 million in FY2022. As investors, we want to see this; however, the company has not stopped accumulating more debt in FY2023. Its net debt has increased to $1.436 billion. The company's outstanding shares have only slightly increased over the last three years to 16.9 million. The management has mentioned that it will be part of their efforts to improve the leverage.

Dividend and Valuation

FAT Brands offers an impressive dividend for a stock of its size. Its FWD dividend yield of 7.55% is well above the consumer discretionary stock average, which could be one reason to consider the stock. The company has increased this yield YoY, even though it has a negative payout ratio.

The company has beaten the S&P index in the last quarter, but the stock has been volatile. In February, there was another update on the SEC investigation, which negatively impacted the stock. The investigation is connected to potential financial misconduct in FY2020 by the founder and previous CEO. It led to his stepping down last year, although he is still closely linked to the business through his board position and his family company having 55.5% voting power. Most recently, SEC sent Wells notices to the involved members, one of whom is still working at the company. While the participants have maintained their innocence, we have yet to see whether the SEC will take any further action. This could lead to costs outside of direct business operations, and the ongoing uncertainty could lead to further stock volatility. We can see that it is still trading at an EV-to-sales ratio TTM of 3.34 and has yet to earn profits, indicating that the stock is overvalued if we consider the large amount of risk and uncertainty surrounding it.

Risks

FAT Brands has continued on an aggressive growth strategy that it has supported by increasing its debt intake. Many of these debts have high interest rates, which impact the company's bottom line. The business is taking a risky gamble by investing money, but we are not yet sure if adequate demand will exist or whether the company will grow sufficiently to pay off its debts on time. Right now, the company has low liquidity compared to its investments, which makes it more risky. It also pays dividends but does not generate positive earnings, which is another dangerous move. The company will have amortisation costs for one of its brands in 2024 and more to follow in 2026. Its demand needs to be established quickly and consistently to ensure it can suitably cover its expenses.

Final thoughts

In FY2023, we saw the company improve its top line and add another brand to its portfolio, and the company has a substantial pipeline of units into the next financial year. However, at the same time, the company has grown very quickly and taken on a serious amount of debt. There are also concerns about a decline in same-store sales and whether it can grow sufficiently from organic sales. In addition, the company is still connected to an SEC investigation, of which we still need to hear the conclusion. While the dividend may appear attractive, I believe there are too many risks for long-term investors. Therefore, I maintain a hold rating.