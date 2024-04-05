Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Reynolds Consumer Products: Further Evidence Of Financial Improvement Required

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • REYN’s revenue growth has been respectable, with a CAGR of +4% since FY16. The business has strong retail relationships and is a market leader in its segments.
  • REYN has experienced a deterioration in financial performance due to inflation and fundamental weakness, with a period of recovery underway to improve margins and establish a better growth trajectory.
  • REYN’s recent performance has been muted, owing to a degree of reliance on the housing market, alongside soft consumer demand.
  • REYN’s performance relative to its peers is lacking, although we see a route to outperformance if margin growth continues to be delivered and growth can be maintained.
  • REYN appears reasonably valued, with an FCF yield of ~6%. We rate the stock a hold for these reasons.

Introduction And Thesis

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) is a leading consumer goods company known for its innovative and sustainable solutions. The company is recognized for its iconic brands like Reynolds Wrap and Hefty, offering a wide range of products

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

