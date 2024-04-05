Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Healthcare Trust, Inc. 7.375% CUM RED REP PFD STK SER A (HTIA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.6K Followers

Healthcare Trust, Inc. 7.375% CUM RED REP PFD STK SER A (NASDAQ:HTIA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 5, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Anderson - CEO
Scott Lappetito - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 Healthcare Trust Inc. or HTI Webcast. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Please note, this event is being recorded. Also note that certain statements and assumptions in this webcast presentation, which are not historical facts, will be forward-looking and are being made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain assumptions and risk factors, which could cause HTI's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We refer all of you to our SEC filings including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024, as amended by the Form 10-K/A filed on March 22, 2024, and all other SEC filings after that date for a more detailed discussion of the risk factors that could cause these differences and impact our business.

During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures of HTI. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. HTI has provided a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure as part of the fourth quarter 2023 Investor Presentation for HTI available on HTI's website at www.healthcaretrustinc.com.

You may submit questions during today's webcast by typing them into the box on the screen and a member of our Investor Relations group will follow up to answer questions directly after this presentation. Also, please note that later today, a copy of this presentation and a replay of the webcast will

Recommended For You

About HTIA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HTIA

Trending Analysis

Trending News