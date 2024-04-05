What To Expect After March's Hot Inflation Report

Sladic

Other than markets falling the most in a year starting at 1 p.m. yesterday ahead of the jobs report, bullish sentiment continues. Next week on April 10 at 8:30 a.m., the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index for March 2024. Given Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Central Bank still expects to lower rates, why should readers react to the CPI data?

Markets cannot predict the timing of the first symbolic interest rate cut of 25 bps. Additionally, markets are certain that rising energy prices, shelter, and service inflation in March are bumpy data. Unless CPI rises significantly, it is immaterial in changing the Fed’s dovish position.

February Inflation

Last month, the Cleveland Feds set a 2.1% estimate of inflation. Nowcast set a CPI inflation forecast of 3.12%. The BLS reported a 0.4% increase in February and 3.2% over the last 12 months. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, inflation was 3.8%. That is 1.8% above the FOMC’s annual inflation target of 2.0%.

In March, Nowcast predicts CPI rising by 0.34% month-over-month and 3.41% year-over-year (in bold, below).

INFLATION, YEAR-OVER-YEAR PERCENT CHANGE Month CPI Core CPI PCE Core PCE Updated Apr-24 3.31 3.58 2.5 2.59 05-Apr Mar-24 3.41 3.73 2.59 2.67 05-Apr Click to enlarge

For the current month, CPI, core CPI, PCE, and core PCE will fall. Expect the S&P 500 (SP500, SPY), Nasdaq (COMP.IND, QQQ), and small-cap heavy Russell 2000 (RTY, IWM) to anticipate inflation to fall from here. Markets are more likely to rise further or not react than to panic. All of the latest economic reports – jobs, inflation, and GDP – support Chair Powell’s open plans to eventually cut rates.

Unfortunately, markets will bid pricey technology stocks higher, regardless of the timing or the magnitude of the rate cut. A relief rally for stock markets after record highs and after a 25 bps cut would sound silly. For consumers, interest rates matter more. In reality, three rate cuts (down from expectations of six rate cuts late last year) are unlikely to undo the permanent price increases.

The Fed’s monetary policy has to combat the impact of McDonald’s (MCD) raising the minimum wage to $20 per hour in California. Additionally, its tight rate conditions may not offset the government’s 2025 spending plans. As I have written in past inflation reports, investors should add to sectors that benefit from higher government spending. This includes the defense and aerospace industry. Stocks include RTX Corporation (RTX), which just broke above the $101 level, Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and L3Harris (LHX).

Due to quality issues and ongoing investigations, investors should avoid Boeing (BA). Here are the Quant Scores on the above-mentioned stocks.

Use the Quant Factor Grades to evaluate their valuation, growth, profitability, and momentum.

March Price Increases

At the time of writing, WTI crude prices (CL1:COM) soared past $85 to $87.49. Readers should expect higher energy costs lifting inflation in March. Energy inflation will continue in April as Brent crude prices settle above $90.

Consumers might catch a break at the gas station. Historically, oil prices tended to fall at the $100.00 milestone. Still, the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the unresolved Russia/Ukraine war, and the strong U.S. economy only lead to higher oil prices.

Higher Insurance Costs

Seldom noticed in the CPI report is the increase in insurance premiums. In February, motor vehicle insurance rose by 20.6% in the last 12 months. Unfortunately, the Fed’s policy cannot change a permanent shift in the automotive industry. Tesla (TSLA) produces the body of its electric vehicles in a uni-body mold. In an accident, Tesla vehicles are a total write-off. The owner must replace the entire vehicle, increasing insurance premiums. Automotive firms thrive when consumers buy the replacement.

Since my last CPI preview report, shares of General Motors (GM), Ford (F), and Stellantis (STLA) traded higher. Faced with a shift to hybrid vehicles, EV automotive stocks fell. This included a drop in Nio (NIO), Li Auto (LI), and XPeng (XPEV). BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) rose, thanks to its 3.6 million car sales target for 2024. BYD, however, included hybrid vehicles in its target.

Price Declines

Expect used vehicle prices to decline again. The downstream market faces weak sales volumes because automotive firms refuse to cut prices. Consumers do not trade in their vehicles, forcing the used auto market to cut prices, albeit slightly.

Your Takeaway

At the time of writing, the S&P 500 Index is up by 1.1%, the Nasdaq is up by 1.4%, and the Russell 2000 is up 0.53%. Readers who zoom out of the chart may start to question the average 25% returns in the last year. If markets priced in several interest rate cuts do not happen, it may eventually put pressure on the overall stock market.

At worst for the market, the Fed delays its interest rate cuts beyond the June meeting. For now, only companies that disappoint investors with weak quarterly results are subject to such selling pressure.

