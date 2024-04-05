EschCollection

Investment overview

I wrote about Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) previously with a buy rating as I saw strong secular tailwinds that should support MQ’s long-term growth outlook. I expected the MQ product moat to enable it to continue winning share from legacy providers. I still think MQ is able to drive growth back to >20%, as I expected previously. It is evident that the new GTM strategy is working out well, and growth initiatives are all showing positive traction that supports long-term growth. That said, I have revised my valuation expectations downward in light of the possible delay in MQ turning profitable.

4Q23 earnings results: key takeaways

MQ reported its 4Q23 results a little more than a month ago, and since this is an update from my previous post, I am stating out the key figures from the results. 4Q23 saw revenue decline by 42%, which was better than guidance of -47% to -50% decline, supported by better than expected volume and incentives. TPV growth of 33% was another reason for the outperformance, as lending and financial services offset slower growth in expense management. While the topline saw a major stepdown, gross profit did better than expected, coming in at $83 million, $4 million ahead of expectation, implying gross margins of 70%. Management also did a great job optimizing its cost structure, leading to operating expense [OpEx] declining by 16%, leading to a positive EBITDA performance of $3 million that beat guidance by 1250 bps (the guide was for -8% to -11%).

New GTM working out well

MQ has done a great job of executing its new go-to-market [GTM] strategy to more effectively address opportunities. Since implementing its new go-to-market strategy, MQ has seen very strong evidence that the updated strategy is working. Firstly, MQ saw tremendous growth in bookings, where FY23 bookings grew 50%. Secondly, 60% of 4Q23 bookings were expansion deals from existing customers. This is a big step up from the 50% rate we saw in 2Q23. Thirdly, the business saw greater geographic diversification, with 20% of deals coming from Europe, with the majority of European deals coming from new customers. While the majority of MQ revenue is still from the US, this does suggest that MQ is able to gain traction overseas, indicating two things: more growth opportunities and lower economic concentration risk in the long term. On this front, MQ has recently opened an office location in Poland, which it intends to use to scale engineering services, risk operations, program management, and back office sales organizations. I believe this is a very encouraging first step that suggests more international growth and expansion ahead.

Lastly, MQ managed to win market share in every single quarter of FY23, with at least 10% of bookings coming from competitors. This reinforced my view that MQ has a strong product moat, and the constraint to growth previously was a matter of distribution strategy, which is being addressed today. I am expecting this momentum to continue in the foreseeable future, with the potential to accelerate, as MQ stated its deal pipeline is growing efficiently and expects to continue launching new businesses and expanding its platform throughout 2024.

Growth initiatives to sustain current momentum

Aside from the readjustment in GTM strategies, there are also growth initiatives that I expect to further support growth back to >20%.

Firstly, MQ has seen traction with its credit offering after its acquisition of Power, which has allowed it to integrate program management capabilities and sign deals with prominent companies such as Internet Travel Solutions and Affinipay. Though MQ does not expect credit to meaningfully contribute to FY24, I expect this to be a meaningful driver of future growth. To put things into perspective, the credit card issuing industry is worth over $160 billion, and even if MQ were to just capture 1% of this market, that is still worth $1.6 billion, or triple the size of MQ’s revenue base today.

Secondly, the Accelerated Wage Access product has started to see positive traction as it contributed to ~3% of total TPV in 2023. While it might seem contradictory to pay a fee to receive your wage in advance, this is a huge market that is worth almost $10 billion.

The market for both types of services appears to be growing rapidly. Workers accessed $9.5 billion via early wage access companies like EarnIn, MoneyLion, and DailyPay in 2020, up from $3.2 billion in 2018, according to a report from the research firm Aite Novarica. Vox.com

Lastly, MQ’s investments in multi-region authorization should also continue to drive growth ahead as it targets the international markets (that is already seeing traction in Europe). To put things in perspective once more, this investment has already produced a highly favorable growth contribution, experiencing a 3bp increase in its transaction success rate during the 2023 holiday season. On its peak day, there were over 40 million authorizations, which is 66% growth compared to the 2022 holiday season.

Valuation

Similar to my previous update, I modeled MQ revenue growth, followed by attaching a valuation multiple to derive MQ’s enterprise value and share price. My growth estimates remain the same as I noted previously: -22% growth in FY24 (management reiterated this guidance) and 25% growth for FY25/26, as I continue to expect growth inflection once we lap the high base (due to the pandemic back in FY21/22). The main assumption that has changed since then is my view on the multiple that MQ should trade at. Previously, I expected MQ to trade at 6.7x forward revenue, in line with its historical average. However, that seems too aggressive, as the MQ timeline for turning profitable (breakeven in FY24) has become uncertain (refer to the risk section below). As such, I have revised my assumption to just a modest expansion from the current 3.3x to 4x. I don’t think a 4x forward revenue multiple is an aggressive assumption, considering that it traded at that level at the start of this year.

Risk

The timeline for MQ reaching profitability could potentially be delayed. Management is now saying that their gross profit growth guide of -3% to -6% is unlikely to be achieved in 1H24. This puts additional risk on 2H24 to outperform so that MQ will meet the EBITDA breakeven target by FY24. If MQ misses on this target, the market is likely to re-rate valuation downward.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for MQ. I remain positive on the business due to its strong execution on its new growth strategies. The company is winning market share, expanding geographically, and launching successful initiatives like credit offerings and early wage access. While profitability may be delayed, I believe MQ can regain its high-growth trajectory (>20%) eventually, which will have a positive impact on valuation. However, the uncertain timeline for reaching profitability necessitates a more conservative valuation approach.