Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

USO: Oil At A 6-Month High And Trending Higher

Apr. 05, 2024 4:10 PM ETUnited States Oil Fund, LP ETF (USO)
Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NYMEX WTI crude oil prices gained 16.08% in the first three months of 2024, settling at $83.17 per barrel on March 29.
  • Crude oil has shown a pattern of higher lows since May 2023, reaching $87.50 per barrel on April 5.
  • Geopolitical factors, including conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, support higher crude oil prices, along with potential improvements in China's economy.
  • USO is an ETF that tracks NYMEX crude oil prices.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

After a 10.74% decline in 2023, nearby NYMEX WTI crude oil prices gained 16.08% over the first three months of 2024. The nearby U.S. petroleum price settled at $83.17 per barrel on March 29. On April 5, the energy commodity was 4.6% higher at over the $87 level.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors. I am offering a free trial and discount to new subscribers for a limited time.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
29.01K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About USO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on USO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News