After a 10.74% decline in 2023, nearby NYMEX WTI crude oil prices gained 16.08% over the first three months of 2024. The nearby U.S. petroleum price settled at $83.17 per barrel on March 29. On April 5, the energy commodity was 4.6% higher at over the $87 level.

I concluded a Dec. 14, 2023, Seeking Alpha article on crude oil and the USO ETF with:

The bottom line is that crude oil at the current price level, and thus United States Oil Fund, LP ETF, is likely a compelling long-side opportunity for 2024.

On Dec. 14, 2023, NYMEX crude oil futures were at $72.73 per barrel, with the USO ETF at $67.65 per share. On April 5, 2024, oil prices were 19.8% higher, and USO was up 22.2%.

Crude oil has made higher lows since May 2023

Nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell to a significant bottom in May 2023.

Ten-Year NYMEX Crude Oil Futures Chart (Barchart)

The monthly chart shows the decline to $63.57 per barrel last May and the pattern of higher lows that has taken the energy commodity to the $87.50 level on April 5. Crude oil can be a highly volatile commodity as we witnessed in 2020 when the nearby futures fell below zero for the first time and in 2022 when they rose to the highest price since 2008 at over $130 per barrel. While crude oil prices spiked higher to over $95 per barrel in September 2023 before correcting, the rally over the past year has been slow and steady, with oil prices making higher lows and higher highs since December 2023.

The geopolitical landscape supports higher prices

The Middle East became a tinderbox in October 2023 when a terrorist attack in Israel ignited the most severe conflict in years. Israel’s retaliation has caused concerns of an escalating regional war. Turmoil in the region is typically bullish for crude oil as it can impact production and critical logistical routes.

In 2024, OPEC+ extended the current production cuts until the end of June. In Europe, the war in Ukraine continues to rage. Russia is the most influential non-OPEC member, cooperating with production policies. Geopolitics in April 2024 remains supportive of higher crude oil prices. Moreover, any improvement in China’s economy will only increase global petroleum demand, adding to upside support.

The U.S. administration missed lots of opportunities to replenish the SPR

When Russia invaded Ukraine and crude oil prices rose to more than $130 per barrel in March 2022, the Biden administration released an unprecedented amount of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cap prices. In November 2021, the U.S. SPR stood at over 600 million barrels. As of the end of March 2024, the SPR was around 40% lower at 363.6 million barrels.

In a White House Fact Sheet released in October 2022, the U.S. administration outlined its commitment to replenishing the SPR. The plan was to make purchases when the price fell within a range of $67 to $72 per barrel. The administration had ample opportunities to execute this plan, with significant quantities of the energy commodity available for purchase within its target range from late 2022 through 2023.

Twenty-Year NYMEX Crude Oil Futures Chart (Barchart)

The 20-year chart shows crude oil was within or below the administration’s range in December 2022, January through March 2023, May through July 2023, and November 2023 through February 2024. Unfortunately, the U.S. Department of Energy made minimal token purchases. Hence, the SPR remains over 235 million barrels below the November 2021 level in early April 2024 now that the price is over $14 per barrel above the top end of its October 2022 target range.

This week, the administration canceled its planned purchases as the oil price increased. While oil remains below the average $95 sales price, more SPR purchases are not on the horizon at current prices. If prices continue to rise, the average sales price could be underwater over the coming months. The bottom line is that the administration missed plenty of opportunities to replenish the U.S. strategic stockpile. It will not have the ammo to combat higher prices if crude oil eclipses the $100 per barrel level.

Technical support and resistance levels - the 2024 driving season is bullish

On April 5, May NYMEX crude oil futures were at the highest price in 2024 and heading toward a challenge of the 2023 peak.

Weekly NYMEX Crude Oil Futures Chart (Barchart)

The weekly chart highlights technical resistance at the late September 2023 $95.03 high, with support at the December 2023 $67.71 low. At around $87.50, crude oil is above the midpoint of the trading range. The end of winter ushers in spring and warmer weather conditions. The 2024 driving season is on the horizon when drivers will put more clicks on their odometers. Increased gasoline demand translates to rising crude oil requirements. Gasoline is the most ubiquitous petroleum product, and growing demand, with gasoline futures up around 33% in 2024, points to higher oil prices. The trend in markets is always your best friend. In April 2024, technical and fundamental factors support higher highs in crude oil over the coming months.

USO tracks NYMEX crude oil prices- The odds of a price spike are higher than a correction

As of the end of March 2024, the top holdings of the United States Oil Fund, LP ETF product (NYSEARCA:USO) included:

Top Holdings of the USO ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

At $82.64 USO had around $1.33 billion in assets under management. USO trades an average of over 3.55 million shares daily and charges a 0.60% management fee.

Weekly Chart of the USO ETF Product (Barchart)

The weekly USO chart displays the current bullish trend.

While crude oil is volatile, the bullish case in April 2024 remains compelling. Seasonality, geopolitics, and technical factors support higher prices.

The November U.S. election will determine the future energy policy. The current administration favors a greener path to address climate change by inhibiting fossil fuel production and consumption. Still, crude oil remains the fossil fuel that powers the U.S. and the world. The Republicans favor energy independence through drill-baby-drill and frack-baby-frack energy policies. The current environment through Election Day favors higher crude oil prices and high levels for the USO ETF.