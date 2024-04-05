Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arm Holdings: Sell On Valuation And Income Statement Analysis

Apr. 05, 2024 4:12 PM ETArm Holdings plc (ARM) Stock3 Comments
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
9.03K Followers

Summary

  • ARM Holdings may have solid long-term prospects in the mobile space and potential growth in other verticals, and its stock price has greatly outperformed its peers in recent months.
  • My analysis of ARM's income statement, however, paints a grim picture.
  • I rate the stock SELL based on valuation and poor fundamentals.

Attention please. Warning sign in a woman"s hands on a light background

tumsasedgars

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) is a company with possibly lucrative long-term prospects. I expect the company's energy-efficient chip designs to continue to dominate the mobile space, and in the longer term, the company may grow into other verticals, such as laptops, data centers, and

This article was written by

ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
9.03K Followers
You'll never see me write a long bio listing all of my credentials and degrees or refer to myself in the third person. I love discussing ideas and I appreciate it when people can play devil's advocate without resorting to personal attacks. In short, I employ a long-only, long-horizon, focused value style, guided by thorough bottom-up research and backed by years of accounting and finance experience. When people ask me "what do you do?" I assume they mean for fun.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in ARM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News