Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MJ: Over Diversified Cannabis ETF, But Still A Solid Pick

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF offers diversified investments in Canadian cannabis stocks and U.S. multi-state operators.
  • Catalysts such as a reduction in the Canadian excise tax, potential legalization in Florida, and U.S. cannabis rescheduling could benefit the cannabis sector and, thus, this ETF.
  • The MM ETF is down 80% over the last 3 years, offering the ability to buy into the cannabis space at the lows.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) was the first cannabis ETF to start trading. The exchange-traded fund covers investments in a wide swath of cannabis stocks, but diversity is possibly not the best option in the space. My investment thesis

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to start Q2, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to started finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
47.24K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MJ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News