rypson

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been performing well this year as its stock is up 24% YTD and 5% since terminating its merger with Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE). That said, the company is now facing a major headwind, in my opinion, as negotiations with pilots for a new collective bargaining agreement officially started under the RLA. Since the company is committed to cutting costs in order to return to profitability, a new deal involving a pay raise could stunt JetBlue’s plans. In addition, travel fares in the US are expected to drop for the first half of the year at least. As such, the company’s goal of growing revenues by $300 million this year may not come to fruition. Based on this, I’m rating JetBlue as a sell with a price target of $1.04 per share, representing an 85% downside from current levels.

Return to Profitability Hits a Turbulence

On April 3rd, nearly 5000 pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) served a notice to JetBlue to open negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The notice states that “intent to open negotiations for a successor collective bargaining agreement pursuant to Section 6 of the Railway Labor Act” officially begins the process under the RLA for negotiating a new CBA.

JetBlue’s pilots had previously negotiated a contract extension with the company while pursuing the merger with Spirit where they received a 21.5% raise over 18 months. That said, the new agreement could see a substantial increase in pilot wages given the recent deals by Southwest (LUV), Delta (DAL), and American Airlines (AAL).

Earlier this year, Southwest’s pilots approved a new contract, after more than 3 years of negotiations, that will raise their salaries by nearly 50% by 2028 where the contract includes an immediate 29.15% raise followed by 4% raises in 2025, 2026, and 2027, and a 3.25% increase in 2028. Southwest’s deal followed 2 ratifications by Delta and American Airlines in 2023.

In March 2023, Delta’s pilots approved a new contract that will raise their salaries by more than 30% over 4 years after negotiations that started in April 2019. It should be noted that negotiations were on pause from March 2020 to January 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Following Delta’s new contract, American Airlines’ pilots approved a new contract in August 2023 that will raise their salaries by 40% over 4 years after more than 4 years in negotiations.

While major carriers typically pay more than low-cost carriers, the pay gap has been diminishing due to the pilot shortage which has increased demand for pilots. As such, low-cost carriers are becoming more competitive in their compensation packages. With that in mind, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth previously shared that low-cost carriers will see a proportionally higher jump in pilot pay compared to the major carriers. Therefore, I expect JetBlue and its pilots to reach an agreement that would raise their pay between 40-50% in a similar fashion to Southwest and American Airlines.

Such an increase in pilot salaries would be a major headwind to JetBlue’s profitability in my opinion. In FY 2023, the company incurred more than $3 billion in salaries, wages, and compensation, growing 11.2% YoY from $2.7 billion. According to Glassdoor, the median salary of a JetBlue pilot is $340 thousand.

Since JetBlue has 4447 pilots, per the latest 10-K filing, pilot wages made up just more than $1.5 billion of the company’s total wages, representing nearly 50% of total wages. Assuming a 45% increase to pilot wages, the midpoint of my expectation, pilot wages could increase to around $2.2 billion annually, which would bring JetBlue’s total wages to more than $3.7 billion annually, assuming the rest of its wages remain constant.

In that case, JetBlue’s revenues should increase by at least $1 billion annually to return to profitability since it reported a net loss of $310 million in 2023. However, it should be noted that JetBlue is undergoing some cost-cutting initiatives including rationalizing its real estate footprint, offering voluntary opt-out packages to crew members, and leveraging data to plan operations and reduce unexpected disruption costs.

According to the Q4 2023 earnings call, these initiatives are setting the company up to save between $175 million and $200 million by the end of 2024. Therefore, the company could return to profitability if revenues grow less than $1 billion annually in case pilot wages increase 45% in the new contract.

Cheap Fares Could Stunt Revenue Growth

Another headwind facing JetBlue, in my opinion, is the expected drop in fares this year which could hinder the company’s plan to grow revenues by $300 million this year. Analysis from discount flight booking site Going.com revealed that airfare has dropped below pre-pandemic levels and also dropped 24% from the May 2022 peak of airfares. Katy Nastro, a travel expert with Going said "We haven't really seen these prices, or the average price of airfare being this low since about 2009. And when you adjust for inflation, it's about 40% cheaper than it was a decade ago".

This substantial drop in airfare is attributed to less people traveling for leisure and a lack of business travel. As is, Amex GBT Consulting believes that the commercial airline industry is reaching an equilibrium due to leisure travel demand softening and revenge travel ending. Airfares are expected to remain at these depressed levels for the first half of the year at least according to Hopper’s 2024 Travel Outlook report before rising into late spring due to the spring break and summer travel period.

Hopper’s 2024 Travel Outlook

Baggage Fee Hikes Jeopardize Market Share

Based on these forecasts, I believe JetBlue can only reach its $300 million revenue growth target this year through more passengers. As is, North American passenger traffic in 2024 is projected to surpass 2019 levels for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching 2.2 billion passengers or 104% of 2019 levels. However, JetBlue may not benefit from the expected increase in passenger traffic since passengers could opt to fly with its competitors. This could be the case after the company recently increased baggage fees for the second time in a couple of months.

Under the new policy, checked bag prices range from $35 for the first bag when checked more than 24 hours in advance during off-peak times for a domestic flight to $70 when checked at the airport for a transatlantic flight. A second bag begins at $50 and reaches $115 at the top pricing tier. Meanwhile, a third bag begins at $125 for off-peak domestic flights and reaches $210 for peak transatlantic flights.

I believe the luggage price hikes could decrease passenger demand for flying with JetBlue since a study found that a $1 increase in baggage fees leads to a loss of 0.7 passengers on average. Based on this, I believe Southwest could be the greatest beneficiary from the expected increase in passenger volume this year due to its policy of allowing each customer 2 free checked bags.

Valuation

Given the headwinds facing the company, I believe JetBlue is overvalued at its current valuation, especially since it’s trading at a premium compared to its peers. Currently, JetBlue is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.14 which is significantly higher than other airlines.

Company EV/EBITDA JBLU 9.14 LUV 5.54 DAL 5.86 UAL 4.59 AAL 5.67 ALK 4.84 ULCC 5.94 ALGT 5.23 SNCY 5.01 Average 5.34 Click to enlarge

As such, my price target for JetBlue is $1.04 per share based on a target multiple of 5.34, 85% lower than its current share price of $6.79.

EV $6,120,000,000 EV/EBITDA 9.14 EBITDA $669,584,245 Target Multiple 5.34 Implied EV $3,572,231,947 Net Debt $3,220,000,000 Equity Value $352,231,947 Price Target $1.04 Downside 85% Click to enlarge

Upside Risks

Despite my bearish stance on JetBlue, there are some risks to the upside that should be considered. The first risk to my thesis is that pilot negotiations typically take years before agreeing on a contract. As is, JetBlue’s last contract negotiations lasted more than 3 years before the company and the pilots reached an agreement. As such, the company may have enough time to implement its cost-cutting initiatives before the new wages start impacting the company.

Another risk to consider is that JetBlue’s fleet only comprises Airbus and Embraer jets which could help it gain market share from its competitors whose fleets mainly consist of Boeing jets such as Southwest due to the growing number of incidents involving Boeing planes. Considering that a study from Frontiers in Psychology shows that up to 40% of Americans have some fear of flying, this could help JetBlue gain market share despite its higher baggage fees.

Conclusion

With cost savings at the core of its return to profitability plan, JetBlue’s path may have just hit a severe turbulence after its pilots served a notice to the company to begin negotiations for a new CBA. Given the recent deals by Delta, American Airlines, and Southwest, I expect JetBlue’s pilots to receive a pay raise between 40-50%. At the midpoint, such an increase would represent a $700 million headwind to the company’s profitability which means that revenues should grow at the same pace to return to profitability. Meanwhile, I don’t expect JetBlue to benefit from the anticipated growth in North American passengers following its recent baggage fee hikes which have a negative impact on passenger demand. In light of these headwinds, I believe JetBlue is overvalued which is why I’m rating it as a sell with a price target of $1.04, representing 85% downside from current levels.