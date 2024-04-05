RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) is a liquid and popular way for investors to buy platinum. This exchange-traded fund seeks to replicate the price of physical platinum holdings (XPTUSD:CUR), less an expense fee which is used to operate the fund. The current expense ratio is .60%. Of course, some investors like to own and hold precious metals physically, but there are risks to doing so, and that is one of the many reasons why an ETF could make sense. Gold prices (XAUUSD:CUR) recently hit new record highs, and now platinum is finally starting to show some signs of life. For a number of reasons, platinum appears to be the best value in precious metals, and I believe it is deeply undervalued.

The Chart

As the chart below shows, PPLT had been bouncing around the $80 level, but it has just recently started to move higher. PPLT has a 50-day moving average of around $83, and the 200-day moving average is about $84.64. With PPLT now trading above those moving averages at around $85, the 50-day moving average could be poised to rise above the 200-day moving average and form a very bullish Golden Cross on the chart.

StockCharts.com

Background Info On Platinum

Platinum is thought of mostly as an industrial metal, but it is also coveted for use in jewelry and watches. Platinum has often traded at a premium to gold, but right now an ounce of gold is more than twice the price of platinum. Platinum is many times rarer than gold, so it should trade above gold in that sense. Because of this rarity, platinum is often considered to be the ultimate precious metal. One of the most expensive Rolex watches made is produced with platinum, so once again platinum is considered to be at a level which is above gold. For example, the Rolex Daytona in gold is around $40,000, but the Daytona in platinum is about twice the price of the gold version.

As another example, between having an American Express (AXP) Gold Card or a Platinum Card, the Platinum is considered to be superior in stature. So ironically, even though platinum is considered to be the ultimate metal and even though it is much more rare, it can be bought for way less than gold today. If historical valuations return whereby platinum trades for a premium to gold, buying platinum now could produce significant gains and outperform gold.

Platinum Vs. Gold

As you can see in the chart below, platinum (which is represented by the blue trendline) has most often traded for a premium to gold (which is represented by the orange trendline). In 2007 and for the early part of 2008, platinum was worth twice as much as gold. However, right now this price relationship has totally inverted and gold is worth more than twice as much as platinum.

Macrotrends.net

It is clear that platinum has typically traded for a premium to gold, and it seems that platinum could be a bargain worth buying now for a potential reversion to the mean play. At a minimum, If gold continues to rally, I expect this will draw more investors into buying precious metals, and that could help shrink the currently very wide valuation gap between gold and platinum. Platinum appears deeply undervalued relative to gold, but it also looks undervalued when you consider that the all-in-sustaining costs for the three largest producers to mine one ounce of platinum is around $1,078. This means we can buy platinum for less than it costs to produce it.

Platinum Uses

Platinum has many uses in a wide variety of industries, it is popular for jewelry, and ultra-premium watches. As an industrial metal, platinum tends to rise and fall with the economy. One area where it falls behind gold is in Central Bank buying. Central Banks are always buying gold, but platinum is generally not a holding for these institutions. There have been suggestions for the U.S. Treasury to address the debt ceiling issue by minting a $1 trillion coin made in platinum. This is not viewed to be a viable solution by a number of experts, but there are those that do believe it could have merit. While one symbolic coin would not use a significant amount of platinum, just the fact that platinum was used could raise the profile of platinum with investors and perhaps Central Banks.

While Central banks and many investors tend to consider gold as their primary precious metal, I think more investors should be considering platinum. Many investors are buying gold and even Bitcoin as a way to hedge against the printing of fiat currencies by Central Banks. Gold and Bitcoin cannot be printed by Central Banks, and they can't print platinum either. This, along with the fact that platinum is historically undervalued when compared to gold right now, seems to make platinum an ideal buying opportunity at current levels.

Another notable use for platinum could be hydrogen fuel cells. Hydrogen-powered vehicles are expected to have significant potential in the future and this could greatly increase the demand for platinum in the years to come. One article details the potential for hydrogen and platinum by stating:

"While hydrogen-related demand for platinum is relatively small in 2023, it is expected to grow substantially through the 2020s and beyond, reaching as much as 35 percent of total annual platinum demand by 2040."

Potential Downside Risks

I don't see significant downside risks in the price of platinum at current levels. However, a deep global recession could impact industrial demand for platinum (as it did in 2008 and 2009 during the Great Financial Crisis) and that could cause platinum to decline.

In Summary

Investor interest in gold and precious metals seems to be heating up, especially as concerns over the massive U.S. debt load rise and as investors look for stores of value, since the Federal Reserve could soon start to ease financial conditions and decrease the value of the U.S. Dollar. Platinum appears to be deeply undervalued when compared to gold and even to the cost of mining it. If you want to own a valuable asset that can't be printed by Central Banks, platinum might be the best buying opportunity today. As a bonus, hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles in the future could be a game-changer in terms of demand for platinum as well.