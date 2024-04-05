jetcityimage

Investment thesis

As we currently see several ongoing military conflicts in different parts of the world, I think that an analysis about RTX Technologies (NYSE:RTX), which generates almost 40% of its sales from military contracts, will be interesting for my readers. I was surprised to find out that RTX's revenue is not growing in real terms [CAGR is in line with inflation] and profitability metrics deteriorated significantly over the last decade. My valuation analysis suggests that the stock is approximately fairly valued and there is just a tiny upside potential which is not worth the risk in my opinion. All in all, I assign RTX a "Hold" rating.

Company information

RTX is an aerospace and defense conglomerate that operates via three segments: Collins Aerospace [aerospace products and services], Pratt & Whitney [aircraft engines], and Raytheon [military equipment and weapons].

According to the latest 10-K report, sales to the U.S. government represented 46% of total sales in FY 2023. The company's fiscal year ends on December 31.

Financials

RTX's financial performance has been stagnating over the last decade. Revenue grew with a 2% CAGR, in line with the historical long-term inflation average. The gross margin shrank notably, from almost 30% in FY2014 to substantially below 20% by the end of the decade. The operating margin shrank by around two times over the past decade. That said, I believe the company's financial performance suggests that the business may be in secular decline.

The company's financial position looks average to me. It could have been stronger without the $45 billion in total debt. On the other hand, the major portion of debt is long-term and the leverage ratio is still notably below 1. The company pays out dividends and conducts stock buybacks. The forward yield offered by RTX cannot be called high, because a 2.4% yield is still lower than the current inflation levels.

The latest quarterly earnings were released on January 23, when the company topped consensus estimates. After a big 20% revenue decline in Q3 2023, RTX returned to revenue growth with a 10% YoY increase in Q4. The bottom line expanded notably slower than revenue as the adjusted EPS expanded from $1.27 to $1.29. The good point is that the EPS expansion was achieved with the help of the operating leverage as the operating margin expanded by around 70 basis points.

The upcoming quarter's earnings release is scheduled for April 23. Consensus estimates forecast Q1 revenue at $18.4 billion, which indicates a 69% YoY growth. The adjusted EPS is expected to stay flat at $1.22. Overall, long-term consensus forecasts project a 3.73% revenue CAGR between 2024 and 2027, with the adjusted EPS to outpace the top line with a 5.4% CAGR.

I tend to agree that RTX's revenue will highly likely continue to grow approximately in line with inflation, which is nowadays notably higher than the long-term average of 2%. I have a few doubts that RTX will be able to increase its EPS faster than revenue. The inflationary factor is apparent to me and even with a 2% inflation, the projected 3.73% revenue CAGR is insufficient to achieve a 5.4% CAGR for the bottom line. The competition for talent is rising, which pushes salaries higher. For the company involved in manufacturing aerospace equipment, aircraft engines, and cutting-edge missiles I think that the ability to acquire top talent is a vital factor. Therefore, I do not see how RTX can notably save costs on the headcount without losing quality, for example.

It is difficult to project any surprises in revenue growth as well given the company's nature of business. As I have highlighted above, almost half of the company's sales are generated from contracts with the U.S. government. This means substantial uncertainty depending on political priorities of the government or the President's administration. Moreover, governmental spending cannot be boosted significantly because there are constraints such as budgets, approvals, potential debt ceiling issues, and lots of other factors which are aimed to control governmental spending.

Last but not least, RTX serves and supplies markets where the price of an error is huge. Last year the company took a $3 billion charge on its Pratt & Whitney engine's technical issues, which is a massive amount even for a company with an above $100 billion market cap. Apart from substantial penalties and fines, having headlines like this has the potential for reputational damage because a failure with an aircraft engine might literally lead to a catastrophe.

Overall, it is difficult to be an RTX bull given all the risks and constraints the company is facing. The growth potential is limited due to the nature of major customers, inflationary pressure is likely to be at least in line with the broad inflation, and the price for even small mistakes looks enormous when your business sells weapons and equipment for aircraft and aerospace. The stock cannot be called high-yielding neither, since its forward dividend yield lags behind the current inflationary rate.

Valuation

RTX currently trades at almost exactly the same price it did a year ago, but the last 52-weeks range is wide from $68.6 to $104.9. In 2024 RTX has outperformed the broader U.S. stock market with an 18% YTD rally. Current valuation ratios are approximately in line with RTX's historical averages, which likely means the stock is fairly valued.

Since RTX is a stock with an exceptional dividend consistency, I think that simulating the dividend discount model [DDM] will be the sound option to proceed with my valuation analysis. I use an 8% required rate of return, which aligns with the recommended range from valueinvesting.io. For the base dividend I use a FY 2025 consensus forecast, which is $2.66. For the long-term growth rate, I use the past decade's 5.24% CAGR.

Author's calculations

According to my DDM simulation, RTX's fair share price is around $96.4. This is very close to the current market prices, meaning RTX is fairly valued. However, the upside potential is too low to call RTX attractively valued. Moreover, if we look at RTX's share price chart over the last decade, we can see that $100 is a strong resistance level for the stock.

Risks to my cautious thesis

The company's Raytheon segment, which offers military equipment and weapons, generates around 37% of the company's total revenue. That said, RTX's financial success substantially depends on the military spending of governments. While I have mentioned that the U.S. military budget is not expected to increase significantly in 2024, there is a big war still ongoing in the middle of Europe. Even despite all the sanctions against Russia and military aid from the West to Ukraine, Russia still looks like it has enough fuel to continue the war for years. Therefore, I am not surprised that European countries are ramping up military spending, which might be a tailwind for RTX.

Apart from potential unexpected tailwinds for the company, I think that the share price might move higher in case of positive news in terms of returns to shareholders. This might include increases in dividends or expanding buyback plans. Therefore, there is a probability that RTX shares might spike on some positive news, but I do not expect such rallies as sustainable.

Bottom line

To conclude, RTX is a "Hold". I am not interested in investing in companies with stagnating revenues and shrinking profitability. There are numerous factors which are likely to be constraining RTX's ability to drive notable revenue growth and profitability expansion. The stock also does not offer any benefits of a high dividend yield, nor a deep discount.