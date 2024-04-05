Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 05, 2024 3:39 PM ETErmenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.6K Followers

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 5, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paola Durante - Investor Relations
Ermenegildo Zegna - Chairman and CEO
Gianluca Tagliabue - CFO and COO
Lelio Gavazza - CEO, TOM FORD FASHION
Rodrigo Bazan - CEO, Thom Browne

Conference Call Participants

Chris Huang - UBS
Anthony Charchafji - BNP Paribas
Oliver Chen - TD Cowen
Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning or good afternoon and welcome to the Ermenegildo Zegna Group FY 2023 Financial Results Call. My name is Arden and I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand the call to Paola Durante to begin. Ms. Paola, please go ahead when you’re ready.

Paola Durante

Thank you. Thank you and good morning, good afternoon to everyone. And thank you again for joining the Ermenegildo Zegna financial conference call on 2023 full year results. All the materials that were discussed in the presentation and the press release that was sent previously. You can find it on our Group website at ermenegildozegnagroup.com.

I'm very happy to say that today with us we have the leadership team of the Group, including our CEO, Mr. Ermenegildo Zegna;, our COO and CFO, Gianluca Tagliabue. And we have also Lelio Gavazza here with us in Milano, CEO of Thom Browne and -- TOM FORD; and Mr. Rodrigo Bazan that has connected, I believe, from Los Angeles, but he is also here with us.

Before beginning, I need to point out a little few things that are little bit boring, but we need to do it. We make -- during the call, we will make certain forward-looking statements. Our actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Also, I remind you that statements are subject to a number of risk and uncertainties including

