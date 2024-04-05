Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

STAG Industrial: A 4% REIT Gem For A Growing Market

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.04K Followers

Summary

  • STAG Industrial, Inc. is the only industrial real estate investment trust that passive income investors need.
  • The U.S. economy is in great shape, potentially fueling rental growth rates for pro-cyclical REITs like STAG.
  • STAG Industrial's strong same-store cash NOI growth outlook for 2024 makes it a compelling investment for passive income investors.

Heap of pink piggy banks on wooden blocks written with the alphabet REIT. Illustration of the concept of real estate investment trust

Dragon Claws

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is the only industrial real estate investment trust, or REIT, that passive income investors need, in my view.

STAG Industrial comfortably covered its dividend with core funds from operations, or FFO, in the

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.04K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on STAG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STAG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News