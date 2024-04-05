SolStock

Fair Isaac Corporation, more commonly known as FICO (NYSE:FICO), has, in our view, established itself as the undisputed leader in consumer credit scoring and analytics-based credit decisioning software over its 65+ year history.

The company was founded in 1956 by engineer Bill Fair and mathematician Earl Isaac, who saw an opportunity to bring greater rigor and objectivity to the lending process through data-driven analysis. FICO introduced its first credit scoring system in 1958 and has since become the standard for assessing consumer credit risk across the lending industry.

The Industry Standard

Today, FICO's scores are used in over 90% of US lending decisions, including credit cards, auto loans, and mortgages. The ubiquity of the FICO score has made it an essential part of the financial ecosystem, providing a common language for lenders, borrowers, investors, and regulators to communicate creditworthiness. This deeply embedded position has given FICO significant pricing power, which it has started to exercise in recent years after keeping prices mostly unchanged for over two decades.

Since 2016, the company has implemented several rounds of "special pricing" increases across its portfolio of industry-specific scores. Largely as a result, FICO has compounded free cash flow ('FCF') north of 20% over the last 8 years, while EBITDA margins have doubled, as shown in the chart below.

FICO - FCF Generation & EBITDA Margin Expansion Since 2016 (Koyfin)

FICO's Dominance Drawing Regulatory Scrutiny

Recently, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to the Department of Justice calling for an investigation into FICO's alleged anti-competitive practices and abuse of market power. In the letter, Senator Hawley stated,

"The credit score market is dominated by FICO, a for-profit company operated under a sweetheart deal from the federal government… Because of this government-granted monopoly, FICO enjoys a 90 percent market share in the business-to-business credit scoring market. It is the only real competitor in the space. In an apparent abuse of this market power, FICO has astronomically hiked its prices."

However, many analysts see little merit to these claims and view the letter as more political theater than a substantive threat to FICO's business. Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on the stock following the news, calling the likelihood of a meaningful investigation low and the potential impact on FICO's strategy minimal. The firm believes the DOJ is unlikely to act upon the referral for several reasons, and that even if an investigation is opened, it would likely be closed quickly without any adverse action. We agree with this view.

Importantly, FICO's market position is not a "government-granted monopoly" but rather the result of its long history of innovation and the strong network effects inherent in its business model. In our view, the company's scores have become the industry standard not through regulatory fiat but because they provide significant value to lenders, investors, and consumers in the form of more accurate risk assessments and greater transparency.

Moreover, FICO's pricing actions have been relatively modest in the context of the value its scores provide. In response to Hawley's letter, Julie May, VP and General Manager of B2B Scores at FICO explained that…

"…the FICO score was first available in the market in 1989. After two years, it started being used by the three major credit reporting agencies - Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. In 2012, the parties started to renegotiate their license agreement since FICO royalties had been flat for three decades. The royalties increased to $0.50 to 0.60 per FICO score in 2018. A tier-based structure of $0.60 to $2.75 per score was implemented in 2022. After complaints from mortgage lenders, FICO returned to a fixed royalty of $3.50 per FICO score in 2023…and that constitutes less than two-tenths of 1% of the average closing costs of $6,000 per mortgage and is 15% or less of the average cost of a $70 tri-merge credit report."

The fact that the cost of obtaining a FICO score remains a small fraction of the total cost of the transactions for which it's most commonly used for (i.e., buying a home), along with the company's strong focus on compliance and transparency, we think the company is sufficiently insulated from any real regulatory backlash.

More Than Just a Score

While Scores remains the cornerstone franchise, FICO has also built a substantial presence in analytics and decision management software for the financial services industry. The company's software tools, which include solutions for fraud detection, customer management, and loan origination, leverage FICO's expertise in predictive modeling and help institutions automate and optimize complex decisions across the customer lifecycle.

Management expects the strong momentum in the platform business to continue and is guiding software growth to accelerate into the mid-teens in fiscal 2024 with further margin expansion.

As the platform becomes the clear center of gravity for FICO's software franchise in the coming years, we think it could help drive a structural re-rating of the business.

A Recipe for Success: Superior Business Model + High Quality Management Team

Tying everything together is a highly cash-generative financial model and a management team focused on maximizing shareholder value.

Management has committed to returning substantially all of this excess cash flow to shareholders through programmatic share repurchases, reducing the company's outstanding share count by about 15% in just the past 5 years, as seen in the chart below.

FICO - Change in Shares Outstanding Over Last 5 Years (Koyfin)

The company recently announced a new $500M buyback authorization, which represents over 10% of its current market capitalization and signals a continuation of this shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy.

Looking ahead, we think FICO appears well-positioned to sustain double-digit earnings growth for years to come.

The core Scores business should benefit from continued pricing initiatives and the ongoing expansion of credit scoring into new verticals and geographies.

Recent product innovations like the UltraFICO score are also helping to increase FICO's addressable market by enabling the scoring of tens of millions of additional consumers.

In Software, the shift to the platform model is still in its early innings, providing a long runway for rapid growth and margin expansion as more clients modernize their legacy systems. Together, we think these drivers should enable FICO to compound earnings at a mid-to-high teens rate over the next 3-5 years.

The One (Major) Caveat - It's Expensive!

While we're hard-pressed to find many negatives to discuss on the business side, valuation is where we think the real risk is for FICO shareholders.

It's important to consider how the business has evolved when looking at historical multiple charts like the one below, and although we think FICO is a materially better business today than it was 10 or even 5 years ago, it's still worth noting that the stock is currently trading at or around its all-time high forward EBITDA multiple.

FICO - Historical EBITDA Multiple (Koyfin)

We believe great businesses deserve to trade at premium multiples, but FICO looks historically expensive at current levels, even in light of the company's significant fundamental progression over time.

Despite what looks like an optically expensive stock on the surface, given FICO's exceptional business quality characteristics, we thought its valuation deserved a closer look.

In the absence of a robust publicly traded comp set, we evaluated the attractiveness of a potential investment in FICO from a projected IRR perspective through FY 2028.

Keeping things simple and using nice round numbers, we assumed total sales and EBITDA would grow at a 5% CAGR and 15% CAGR (slightly above their historical 10-year CAGRs), respectively, through FY 2028 (which falls on 9/30/28 for FICO).

While we would typically assume some degree of multiple compression during the forecast period in an effort to be conservative, given the fact that FICO exhibits one of the best business models we've ever come across, we assumed FICO's multiple would essentially be flat through FY 2028.

We also left the share count unchanged, which should prove conservative as FICO has been aggressively buying back shares, reducing its share count by about 15% over the last 5 years.

Finally, continuing on the theme of keeping things simple, we left net debt flat over the forecast period.

Our valuation analysis is summarized in the table below.

FICO Projected IRR Analysis (Tikr; TEI Analysis)

In light of these assumptions, we're projecting a sub-10% forward IRR (through 9/30/28) for FICO from current levels. As a rule of thumb, we target 15%+ IRRs over 3-5 years since we think doubling our money over that period should be the bar for even considering its inclusion in our concentrated portfolio.

We think it's useful to approach picking stocks like a hitter should approach the home run derby (under the old rules each hitter was allotted 10 outs, not the new rules where they're under a time constraint). We're more comfortable committing sins of omission than commission, and as such we're content to wait as long as necessary for "fat pitches" instead of swinging at balls out of the zone.

As such, despite FICO's exceptional business quality, we're certainly not backing up the proverbial truck at current levels.

FICO: Hold for Exceptional Quality

All things considered, FICO stands out as an attractive, wide-moat franchise with multiple levers to drive long-term shareholder value creation.

We think the company's integral role in the credit ecosystem, strong pricing power, and emerging software platform provide a solid foundation for sustained double-digit earnings growth.

However, with shares trading near all-time high valuations, we struggle to envision achieving our desired return on investment over the next ~5 years. That being said, FICO's unmatched business quality prevents us from recommending a Sell.

As such, we are currently maintaining a Hold rating on FICO.