Fair Isaac Corporation: A High Score, Is It Worth The Price?

Apr. 05, 2024 5:16 PM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Stock
The ETF Investor
Summary

  • FICO is the leader in consumer credit scoring and analytics-based credit decisioning software, with a strong market position and pricing power.
  • The company is facing regulatory scrutiny for alleged anti-competitive practices, but analysts believe the claims have little merit.
  • FICO's business model and management team position it for sustained double-digit earnings growth, but the stock is currently trading at historically high valuations.

Online Credit Score

SolStock

Fair Isaac Corporation, more commonly known as FICO (NYSE:FICO), has, in our view, established itself as the undisputed leader in consumer credit scoring and analytics-based credit decisioning software over its 65+ year history.

The company was founded in 1956

This article was written by

