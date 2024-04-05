The Paramount turtle is inching closer to the finish. tirc83/E+ via Getty Images

Shari Redstone is finally willing to sell – but the exact terms matter

Until recently, even the very hypothesis that Shari Redstone might not sell after all was not totally out of the question. Today, it looks pretty certain to me that she will part with the media empire built by her late father. The fact that the stock price of Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) so far has barely reacted to this increased probability is not so much due to doubts whether she will sell or not – it is rather due to significant uncertainty about the final shape of a sale.

Last week we also heard about another significant event: a proposal by Apollo Global Management (APO) to purchase the entire hodgepodge of assets that Paramount owns. This was a bit surprising, since Apollo so far had been rumored to be interested only in the controlling stake owned by Shari Redstone or in the movie studios, but not in all of Paramount. Since sell-side analysts had also questioned the very possibility of such a deal – it would be too hard to disentangle the convoluted spaghetti dish created by Sumner Redstone – this news also came as a surprise to many. Even more surprising was the fact that Paramount did not start to negotiate with Apollo.

That said, the current focus of the market is the exclusive negotiation taking place with David Ellison’s Skydance. Until Friday we did not really know much about Ellison’s intentions. – Would he simply become the new controlling shareholder? Would he then take advantage of non-voting PARA shareholders by selling off assets to entities related to his family or business partners? Would he be interested at all to take over and run the entire company?

While we know more now, key details are still missing.

What we know about the Skydance proposal

On Friday morning, CNBC finally revealed some more details about the (rumored) Skydance proposal:

Skydance CEO David Ellison and RedBird’s Jeff Shell, the former CEO of NBCUniversal, would both have leadership roles in a new company if a deal is approved, sources told CNBC. ... Skydance has made a unique pitch to Paramount Global’s special committee, in charge of accepting or rejecting transactions, and its investors, according to four people familiar with the parameters of the offer. Paramount Global would continue to trade publicly. Skydance would own either a substantial minority stake or a majority stake in Paramount Global by merging its assets and raising new equity, which it would acquire along with its private equity partners RedBird Capital Partners and KKR. The consortium’s ownership percentage in the new company could be around 45% or just over 50%, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. No details have been nailed down and are all still subject to change, the people said.

Paramount investors reacted rather badly to the news, since many probably expected a classic takeover at a premium with a nice final check for their shares. Apparently, this won’t happen.

Instead, Ellison wants to open a new chapter for Paramount which would then include his own baby Skydance. He would get rid of the two share classes and directly control some 45-50% of the new single share class.

While he would maybe sell some of Paramount’s assets it seems like he would certainly keep the streaming service, the movie studios and many linear TV networks. He and his father Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle (ORCL) and one of the richest men alive, would contribute tech and AI expertise to push new Paramount to the next level. And thanks to the equity injection, the new Paramount could invest more aggressively in its growth.

What we don’t know about the Skydance proposal

Investors rapidly soured on this proposal: Either for the reason indicated above or because it seems like Skydance basically wants to profit from a distressed share price to “steal” a large equity stake in Paramount. Effectively, Skydance is privately valued around $4B and the rumored equity raise is around $3B. This makes a total contribution to new Paramount of $7B – just a bit less than Paramount’s current market cap of $8.5B. So everything lines up: By contributing $4B worth of business in the form of Skydance and $3B of new equity at the current market price, Ellison would own about 45% of the total equity of $15.5B. Since he would also buy the 5% (based on the current share count) PARAA stake owned by Shari Redstone, he would come close to the 50% threshold after the equity raise.

The question at this point is obviously how likely such a deal is. In my opinion, it is an absolute no-go. Not only, it is almost impossible to materialize.

In fact, Paramount has already received in recent months two acquisition proposals (both rejected) that valued the equity at a far higher price point than $8.5B. The Apollo $26B proposal, after accounting for net debt of $12.1B, valued the equity at $13.9B. Byron Allen’s proposal valued the non-voting shares at $21.53 and the voting shares at $28.58.

In addition, Paramount’s board would have to justify why it would account for Skydance at its private market valuation, while accepting the distressed stock market valuation for its own equity.

Hence, the deal outlined by CNBC and other media outlets looks pretty unlikely, unless Paramount’s board wanted to blatantly breach its fiduciary duties towards its shareholders.

What the rumors imply

The CNBC article actually stated very clearly that no details so far are set in stone. Negotiations are in full swing.

We have just seen that one of the key aspects is certain to change, if a deal with Skydance is ultimately approved: the implied share price paid by Ellison and his partners alongside the implied valuation of Skydance itself.

Given the other public proposals we can expect this price to be more similar and probably higher than the ones implied by the other proposals. Otherwise it would be hard to justify its approval by the board.

Any price point lower than that implied by the most credible proposal made, i.e. the one by Apollo, would mean that the board leaves shareholders exposed to execution and business risk instead of favoring an immediate and full pay-out – and does so at an even lower implied valuation.

We don’t know whether Ellison would raise his bid – but we can presume he will go higher than what is currently implied by the media reports. – Why? – Because he reads the press, too. He can’t assume that the board will recommend a proposal for a partial takeover at a lower price point than what was offered for a full takeover.

Moreover, the board can’t ignore that it has just approved a balance sheet that implies a book value of $34.50 per share.

Clearly any potential deal might still fall apart, but if a deal materializes, the implied valuation for the current Paramount should be much higher than what the stock market says today.

What the rumors also imply is that the current premium valuation of PARAA compared to PARA is not justified. In fact, I haven't read anywhere that Ellison wants to buy out all PARAA shareholders. He only wants Shari Redstone’s 31m PARAA shares. These and all remaining A and B shares, under the deal currently negotiated, would ultimately be treated equally – which means that they would trade for the same price.

Finally, the many rumors and its own repeated interventions also imply that Apollo is not done yet. At first, it only wanted Shari Redstone’s controlling stake. Then it wanted only the studio. Now it wants the entire company. I believe we can count on at least one more proposal by Apollo, especially if David Ellison ends up with a good deal.

What shareholders should do now

I obviously only refer to long-term oriented shareholders. Personally, I ignore the daily ups and downs, as sickening as they might be.

Ultimately, we will get a deal or no deal. And if it's no deal, I believe Paramount will do fine on its own, as I have explained in my Q423 earnings review.

But if we will get a deal, which now appears to be pretty likely, according to the many implications of the current negotiations, I believe it will most probably be very rewarding for those holding or buying at the current price level.

Perhaps the market is starting to recognize this reality: After selling off on the CNBC article which basically removed the chance on a quick pay-out, the stock still managed to recover some of its losses and ended the week slightly higher.

Therefore my advice is very simple: Sit tight and wait for the good news. It will either come in the form of some sort of merger or company sale announcement, or it will come a bit later in the form of improved business results. Paramount has many options, there is no need to hurry.