The Dominion Buy Thesis

There is a tremendous spread between the sentiment on Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) and its fundamental forward outlook. The market is approaching D with apprehension and trading it at low multiples while the fundamentals look strongly positive given the rapid growth in energy needs in Northern Virginia (NOVA) with D as the only major player positioned to provide that energy. The buildout of sufficient power to fuel the data center boom in NOVA can fuel steady growth for Dominion for the foreseeable future.

Let us begin by discussing how D got so cheap and follow with the demand drivers behind its future growth.

Why sentiment and pricing of Dominion stock are so low

Utilities are not a popular sector right now. With the rapid rise in interest rates of the past 2 years, there are many places investors can go to get investment income. This has displaced a significant portion of the utility investor pool. They simply have more competing options. As such, the sector has suffered as measured by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLU).

Dominion has fallen significantly further as it committed the cardinal sin of cutting its dividend in a sector known for dividend stability. Frankly, most utility investors just aren't interested in investing in a company where they don't feel their income is safe. Income investors sold and given the lack of excitement for the sector there were very few buyers to replace them. The stock had to fall sufficiently far to get value investors interested.

At the now value price, a sufficient quantum of new interest has come in to form a new market equilibrium.

At this price point, I think the overall proposition of Dominion as a value play, a growth play, and an income play is extremely compelling.

Explosive electricity demand growth in Dominion's core markets

Dominion is the primary electric utility serving much of Virginia, but particularly a couple of key markets in Northern Virginia:

Ashburn - also known as the data center hub of the world.

Loudoun County - the spillover data centers that don't fit in Ashburn.

Ashburn has a low cost of electricity and its proximity to Washington DC makes it a convenient hub for data centers. With the highest concentration of data centers anywhere in the world, it has become an "all roads lead to Rome" sort of situation. Major fiberoptic cable backbones route to NOVA which in turn makes it an even better place to build data centers.

For most areas not on hubs, connectivity is slower. In Wisconsin, for example, most signals are not sent directly to me, but rather get routed through the hub in Chicago, and then when I send signals back out they also tend to go through Chicago. Indirect routes add milliseconds of latency which for the cloud computing in data centers adds up to be a big deal. There are only a handful of major fiber hubs in the world and NOVA is the biggest hub.

So while cheap electricity was perhaps the starting point of it becoming a data center hub, its market-leading position is self-fulfilling. The data center REITs have many data centers in Ashburn with those of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) mapped below.

Data centers are power hungry. The rapid growth of data centers in NOVA has caused power demand to overtake the supply of power. Electricity production has been fairly flat at roughly 300,000 to 400,000 MWh, smoothing out the bumps.

Demand, however, has been steadily increasing, now averaging about 575,000 MWh.

The result is that energy prices in Ashburn are going up for industrial users.

Demand for electricity continues to grow as more data centers are built. Yardi Matrix summarizes the data center development in NOVA.

"Northern Virginia, which has the highest concentration of data centers in the country, also has the most new development underway. The market has twice as much completed space as Dallas, the second-largest market, and the existing infrastructure provides an advantage over other locations. However, there are growing concerns about Northern Virginia's capacity to add more data centers due to the massive amount of power required by the facilities. This is especially true during an AI-fueled boom because AI model training requires power-hungry GPUs, using an estimated two to five times more power than a regular cloud server"

That last bit is where electricity demand growth could become explosive. More data centers increase power consumption linearly, but as data centers switch to GPU-based for artificial intelligence purposes, the power demands grow 2X to 5X.

This stacks multiplicatively. There are more data centers under development and each data center is going to demand more and more power.

Electricity Demand Fueling Dominion's Capital Investment

Dominion is the primary provider of that power and this demand surge is encouraging its development of more power plants.

The way state-regulated utilities work is that they have a sort of pre-planned profit margin on new investments somewhere around 10%. The regulatory bodies will approve base rate increases charged to customers so as to fund the utility company's development of new power sources.

In ordinary circumstances, the barrier to growth is that it can be difficult to get the regulator's approval to increase rates because the regulators want to keep power accessible to consumers. However, in NOVA, there is a clear shortage of power to service upcoming demand which is essentially forcing the hand of regulators and making it easy for Dominion to get massive projects approved.

Dominion already has the multi-billion dollar offshore wind project off the coast of Virginia and in early April regulators approved a new 764 MW solar development. According to an S&P Global summary, the approval came with a significant base rate increase.

"The new solar projects are expected to add approximately $1.54 to the average residential customer's monthly bill, Dominion said"

Dominion has a massive capital investment pipeline summing to $43B over the next 5 years which will nearly double their investment base.

Due to the steady profit margins of the industry, more investments mean more profits. This capital outlay paves the way for Dominion's guided annual earnings growth rate of 5%-7%.

Dominion stock valuation

At $48.68 Dominion is trading at 14.75X guided earnings.

It trades roughly in line with peers on other valuation metrics:

Dominion cash flow multiple- 6.9X vs. peers at 7.7X.

Dominion EV/EBITDA is 12.49X vs. peers at 11.57X.

Fourth quarter results

I think the market may have been disappointed in the 4Q23 headline earnings with a net income of $0.30 per share compared to $0.39 in the prior year period. However, there were significant 1 time factors distorting the result.

Income from continuing operations removes these one-time items and showed significant year-over-year growth coming in at $0.39 compared to $0.24 in the prior year.

The quarterly numbers are lumpy so they should not be straight-lined or extrapolated, but I do believe the company's reorganization is taking them in the right direction.

Risks to thesis

Being primarily in the utility business, Dominion does not really have competition risk but instead faces regulatory risk and risk of internal failure. Here are a few key things that could go wrong.

1) Power generation facilities fail to generate the power for which they were underwritten. In instances of facility damage or other failure, the company would have to perform expensive repairs or build replacement power so as to serve customers. Usually, the company would request a rate increase to pay for the capital investment but this brings us to risk #2:2) Regulators reviewing rate cases can sometimes decline. There is a fine balance in which regulators know they need to allow utilities to be profitable so as to keep the lights on, but also don't want them to gouge customers.

3) Power reliability: As D moves more into solar and wind a bit more variance to power output is introduced. These forms of generation can produce quite a bit of power, but also have unexpected variance as levels of wind and sun fluctuate. Dominion will need to balance these forms of electricity with on-demand peaking plants to prevent shortages.

Dividend - flat for now

Despite the history of a dividend cut, the dividend looks quite secure to me going forward. That said, I don't think it will grow much either.

Dominion's dividend will likely be flat for a while as the company is targeting a payout ratio in the 60s. As the payout ratio is currently higher than that, they will likely wait to grow the dividend until the proper ratio is achieved. After that time, I suspect dividends would grow proportionally with earnings.

Forward expected return - 11% annually assuming flat multiple

A 6% forward growth rate is not all that uncommon, but it is not often seen in combination with a 5.4% dividend yield. Usually, a company would have to reinvest its cashflows to generate that much growth sustainably, but because D is servicing the NOVA market which has so much demand for extra electricity, the growth is sufficient in magnitude that even when funded by outside capital (equity and debt) it can still result in a roughly 6% growth rate.

The 6% earnings per share growth in tandem with a 5.4% dividend yield would result in investors getting an 11.4% annual return if the company continues to trade at the same multiple.

By no means is this a homerun type of stock, but the combination of value and growth makes me think it will outperform the market. Historically speaking, the market returns about 8% annually so the 11.4% estimated based on Dominion's dividend and growth rate represents extra return. I also believe Dominion is slightly below average risk for equity given that it is an investment-grade, large-cap utility.

Overall, I think that is a great deal and it makes for a nice addition to my portfolio.