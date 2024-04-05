Hirurg/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is a chemical manufacturing company that primarily produces ammonia and other nitrogen-based products for agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The firm operates four manufacturing facilities strategically located across Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, with a medium-term target annual production capacity of around 900,000 metric tons of ammonia. It represents the sole publicly traded ammonia pureplay in North America.

I believe LSB Industries is going to prove a major beneficiary of the new emerging economic and geopolitical system. Because of its location in North America, it benefits from access to cheaper gas energy sources compared to its competitors. In addition, it enjoys strong, albeit volatile, pricing power in an inflationary environment. It trades at a substantial discount to the replacement value of its assets, i.e. around 50 cents on the dollar, making it undervalued considering the company's normalized earnings from its current operations. Moreover, it also has a clear path to substantial growth in the near future, benefitting from secular tailwinds, like the green energy transition, thanks to the role that ammonia is going to play in cleaner power generation, hydrogen transportation, and as a new form of fuel for the maritime industry.

LSB Industries is at an inflection point

LSB Industries currently offers a compelling investment opportunity from the point of view of capital cycle theory. This particular style of investment aims at identifying the strongest companies coming out of a cyclical downturn. As the theory goes, successful businesses often attract new capital, which then leads to overcapacity and, eventually, diminished returns on capital. Companies that are able to adjust to the new depressed economic reality present an opportunity for high returns when the industry starts to recover. Such firms are able to become more efficient and resilient, therefore emerging from a cyclical bottom stronger and with fewer competitors. In addition, they are almost always undervalued, as investors' psychological responses are dominated by apathy after years of depressed earnings. They are often champions of the "old economy", i.e. asset-heavy businesses focused on essential products or services that have long-term viability. A recovery is therefore not a question of if, but only of when. The investment opportunity is then to buy these firms at the inflection point of the cycle, as earnings begin to normalize.

LSB Industry is one of those businesses. In early 2019 and 2020, LSB Industries' share price was notably low, largely due to concerns about the company's balance sheet and financial distress. However, the company has since managed to strengthen its financial position. The initial restructuring in 2021 included raising capital through high-cost preferred shares, resulting in significant dilution. Those preferred shares have been converted into common stock, which means the dilutive impact is now in the past. The investor (Eldridge) who provided that capital now represents a major shareholder with a strong understanding of capital allocation. In 2022, the invasion of Ukraine and the resulting spiking of fertilizer prices led to a substantial increase in earnings. LSB made use of this opportunity to further improve its balance sheet. In 2023, the fertilizer industry experienced a new period of weakness, which contributed to reduced earnings and a depressed stock price. Nonetheless, I believe a cyclical recovery is currently underway and that the company is likely to emerge much stronger for the next cycle.

LSB Industries has competitive advantages

LSB's operations are entirely located in the US. This provides it with a strong competitive advantage. Since natural gas is the main input in ammonia production, lower energy costs translate into lower production costs, and thus higher margins.

Gas prices in Asia, Europe, and North America exhibit significant differences. The chart below highlights the cost differential between TTF (the benchmark European natural gas price) and Henry Hub (the North American equivalent). Gas prices in North America are far below the world's average. As a result, European manufacturers face costs to produce ammonia that are around double those of North American producers.

Compounding Europe's cost challenges, production has also been hampered by supply uncertainties following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Security of supply is an important strategic factor in driving investors' decisions. For this reason, European companies are increasingly investing in North American operations.

In China, the main energy input used for ammonia production is coal. However, anthracite coal prices in China are significantly higher than North America's natural gas prices. This again translates into increased production costs for Chinese ammonia producers.

The Inflation Reduction Act is lowering the cost of "blue" Ammonia

The Inflation Reduction Act provides several incentives that are further lowering the production costs of US producers. The act includes a tax credit (45Q) for sequestering CO2, which can make the production of "blue" ammonia, i.e. ammonia with a reduced carbon footprint, even more economically viable compared to traditional ammonia ("gray" ammonia).

The numbers are as follows. Even at full cost, i.e. taking into account the additional capital expenditure required to build blue ammonia production capacity, US blue ammonia is projected to be able to compete with European gray ammonia. At gas prices of $8 per MMBtu, the cash cost for European gray ammonia is currently around $400 per tonne. This is comparable to the full cost for US blue ammonia of around $280-350 per tonne. This estimate is made up of cash cost of $220 per tonne, plus $200-250 per tonne of capital expenditures, minus $140 per tonne due to the Inflation Reduction Act's tax credit. The tax credit is going to be valid for 12 years and it applies to CO2 sequestration project started before 2032.

El Dorado "blue" ammonia project ramping up from 2026

LSB Industries is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity, as their Eldorado facility is situated above a depleted reservoir suitable for CO2 sequestration, minimizing transportation and storage costs. LSB has started a collaboration with Lapis Energy to develop a carbon capture and sequestration project. The project will capture over 450,000 metric tons of CO2 annually, which is produced during the facility's ammonia production process. For LSB, the project comes with the advantage of minimal capital investment, while Lapis Energy will benefit from a 45Q federal tax credit, receiving $85 for every metric ton of CO2 they successfully sequester. Additionally, Lapis will pay a fee to LSB for each ton of CO2 sequestered.

This collaboration not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also offers economic benefits. The sequestration process will yield more than 375,000 tons of low-carbon ammonia, a product that LSB can potentially market at a premium due to its reduced carbon footprint. Once operational, this initiative is expected to slash LSB's Scope 1 CO2 emissions by roughly 25%, while enhancing the company's EBITDA by an estimated $15 to $20 million.

Pryor "green" ammonia project under feasibility study

In addition to the blue ammonia project in El Dorado, the company also has a smaller-scale green ammonia project in Pryor. Green ammonia is ammonia produced using renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power. LSB is experimenting with this in Oklahoma to create ammonia with a lower environmental impact.

The project aims at producing zero-carbon ammonia from green hydrogen produced using electrolyzers operating on renewable power. Expected production is 30,000 tonnes per year, while reducing Pryor's CO2 emissions by 36,000 tonnes per year. A feasibility study is under way to assess the cost of engineering, procurement and construction.

The energy transition is increasing demand for ammonia

Ammonia, a commodity traditionally used for fertilizers and industrial purposes, is gaining attention as a potential substitute for fossil fuels due to its clean-burning properties. This is expected to create new important sources of demand.

Ammonia has uses in the maritime industry as a cleaner fuel source

Environmental regulations are getting tighter and tighter in the maritime industry. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is seeking to reduce pollution and environmental impact from large vessels, like tankers and dry bulk ships. To this end, one possible strategy involves making use of engines capable of burning ammonia. Such dual-fuel engines would run on both fuel oil and ammonia, which would result in lower CO2 emissions. This would create a new important source of demand for ammonia.

The impact is significant. LSB estimates that total demand of ammonia will grow by 205 million metric tonnes by 2050, of which 145 million, or 70%, coming from new ammonia as a fuel application.

LSB is strategically positioned. The company has partnered with a firm that is innovating engine technology to burn ammonia as fuel. This technology converts ammonia into hydrogen to power fuel cells, which can then power marine vessels, eliminating the burning of traditional fuels and associated emissions.

Ammonia lowers emission in electricity generation

Another new area of application is power and electric generation. Countries like Japan and South Korea are conducting pilot tests to blend ammonia with coal, reducing coal usage by up to 30%. Unlike the maritime industry, which may require new ships or retrofits, the power sector can integrate ammonia into existing infrastructure to immediately reduce coal consumption.

Ammonia can play a role in the nascent hydrogen economy

Ammonia is being explored as a storage and transportation medium for hydrogen. Although moving hydrogen is challenging due to infrastructure limitations, ammonia, which has an established transportation and handling system, can act as a bridge. For instance, ammonia could be exported on ships from large-scale ammonia production plants to end-user markets, where it would be directly converted to hydrogen and used as a cleaner energy source.

LSB is trading at a substantial discount to the replacement value of its assets

I estimate that LSB share price should at least double in order for the company to trade at the replacement value of its assets.

Supporting this valuation are recent industry transactions. For example, CF Industries purchased a plant in Louisiana for $1.7 billion, which equates to about $2,000 per ton of capacity for the plant's 880,000 tons. Additionally, Koch Industries has acquired a plant from OCI in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, which also translates to approximately $2,000 per ton of capacity. CF Industries and Koch Industries are well-regarded and financially savvy companies. Therefore, this estimate of $2000 per tonne is likely close to, or at a discount to fair value.

Considering LSB's target production capacity of 900,000 thousand tonnes, the company's replacement value should be around $1.8 billion. With a market capitalization of around $650 million, $600 million in long-term debt and $100 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q4, the company has an enterprise value of around $1.2 billion. This means that its total market value is around 0.66x its replacement value. This is essentially the Tobin's Q ratio of the company. As is well known, Tobin's Q is one of the most reliable valuation metrics. Values of Tobin's Q less than 1 generally indicate that a firm is undervalued.

LSB has significant growth potential

LSB Industries has a number of upcoming projects that are expected to increase the company's earnings with minimal to no capital cost. Additionally, there are identified debottlenecking projects that promise high returns on capital. Given the company's solid balance sheet and free cash flow, LSB is well-positioned to fund these initiatives from internally generated resources.

Besides the already mentioned at Pryor and El Dorado, LSB has recently announced plans to collaborate with Impex, a Japanese oil and gas company active in the LNG sector, to construct a new low-carbon ammonia plant in the strategically located Houston Ship Channel.

The proposed $1.1 billion facility is designed to supply ammonia for test burns in Korea and Japan to blend with coal, reducing coal usage and greenhouse gas emissions. This could lead to long-term contracts with utilities, offering stable and predictable margins.

This project is poised to double LSB's production capacity and is expected to be an economically sound investment. The total cost is estimated at $700 to $800 million, with a potential for significant financing, including from the U.S. Department of Energy under the Inflation Reduction Act.

LSB's equity contribution is projected to be between $150 to $200 million, making this a transformative opportunity for the company, with a high likelihood of a successful outcome due to strong backing and favorable market conditions.

A look at 2023 full-year results

2023 was a transition year for LSB Industries. While sales volumes were higher, selling prices were lower due to a general decline in fertilizer prices, especially in the first half of 2023.

This decline can be attributed to two main factors:

A decrease in natural gas costs in Europe. Lower natural gas prices enabled many European ammonia facilities that had curtailed production in 2022 to resume operations, increasing global supply of nitrogen products. Although natural gas costs in Europe remain higher than in the U.S., the resumption of European production increased competition and put downward pressure on prices. A slowdown in industrial activity in Far East Asia. In particular, reduced demand for downstream chemicals like caprolactam and acrylonitrile negatively impacted demand for ammonia.

As a result, net sales dropped from $901.7 million in 2022 to $593.7 million in 2023, a reduction of $308 million or approximately 34%. The drop in net sales had a substantial impact on profitability. Gross profit plummeted from $348.4 million in 2022 to just $86.3 million in 2023, a decrease of $262.1 million or around 75%.

LSB Industries' underwhelming 2023 results, however, should not be viewed as indicative of the company's long-term prospects. A recovery in ammonia and nitrogen-based fertilizer markets is already taking shape, driven by rebounding pricing in the second half of last year. This upward trajectory could continue in 2024. Rising energy costs, geopolitical trade disruptions, and a resurgence in Chinese industrial demand could provide further upside.

LSB Industries is well-positioned to capitalize on improving market conditions. The company has implemented numerous initiatives over recent years aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs. As these measures bear fruit throughout 2024, LSB should see improved profitability as sales recover. Moreover, having repaired its balance sheet, the company can continue to finance its numerous growth initiatives from internally generated cash flow.

Short-term potential headwinds

Investing in LSB Industries still carries notable risks, especially in the short term. LSB's profit margins and financial performance are primarily affected by reduced agricultural and/or industrial demand.

Fertilizer demand is closely tied to farmers' crop planting decisions. A decline in crop prices, particularly for corn, soybeans, cotton, and wheat, would affect the number of acres planted and, consequently, the demand for LSB's fertilizer products.

Demand for LSB's industrial and mining products is heavily dependent on general economic conditions, particularly in industries such as housing, automotive, and paper. An economic downturn or recession would adversely impact sales volumes and profitability for these products.

Ammonia prices have recovered strongly in the last months of 2023, thanks to production outages, low inventory levels, and the delayed start-up of new production capacity. As the effect of these factors subsides, ammonia prices could face downward pressure in the next few months. On the other hand, Chinese urea export limitations are expected to provide strong support for urea and UAN prices in 2024.

Conclusions

LSB Industries represents a compelling investment opportunity. It benefits from several competitive advantages, including lower energy costs and tax incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act.

It is undervalued, trading at approximately 50 cents on the dollar. The stock is cheap because its earnings have been cyclically low, leading investors to overlook its long-term potential and undervalue the business.

Currently, the company is experiencing a radical transformation, restructuring its operations to enhance efficiency and competitiveness, following a long period of consolidation. A cyclical recovery is underway and LSB now has the capital and cash flow to invest in high-return opportunities. This positions the company not only as an undervalued asset but also as a growth company.

I believe LSB will be a major winner in the new emerging economic and geopolitical system, and I expect the share price to at least double over the next 2-3 years.