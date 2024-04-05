Kittisak Kaewchalun /iStock via Getty Images

Back in December, I wrote an article on REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX), suggesting to sell it after its run in Q3 and that Q4 won't be as good. While the stock did pull back a bit after Q3 and Q4 wasn't quite as good as Q3, it was clearly stronger than I and the market expected. The stock has since shot up from less than $45 to around $60 since results were published. REX's EPS came in at $1.16, $0.45 above the consensus of $0.71 and nearly double my estimate of $0.60. However, with a continued erosion in the price of ethanol, I am willing to double down on my position that REX is a sell at this point.

What went wrong with my analysis?

I believe that the breakdown of my analysis from my last article can be summed up in one word: hedging. REX was better at hedging than I anticipated. The company sold 72.1 million gallons of ethanol for Q4, generating $140.3 million in revenue (annual ethanol revenue of $635.4 million - Q3 YTD of $495.1 million). That comes out to $1.95 per gallon. I used an average price of $1.78 per gallon in my analysis. REX attained $12 million more in revenue than I anticipated. That resulted in the company reporting $20.6 million in net income or $1.17 per share instead of $8.6 million in net income or $0.49 per share.

At the time of my article at the beginning of December, the price of ethanol was $1.78. It spent most of December and January around the $1.70 mark while it was around $1.90 in November. It appears that the company had the foresight with dropping corn prices to lock in ethanol hedges and secure much higher than the market prices in Q4. I don't think it will be as fortunate in 2024.

Despite being way off on my estimate last time, being able to figure out why allows me to hone in on what went wrong with my analysis and adjust for the situation moving forward.

I remain confident that REX is a sell; commodity pricing shows that margins will be tightening

I mentioned before that REX is a well-managed company and it has proven that so far by being a consistently profitable outlier in the ethanol industry. However, commodity pricing is going to catch up to it and it will not be able to keep up these levels of profits or valuation. The price of ethanol has dropped 34% in the last year.

Trading Economics

While the price of corn has dropped 33% and the price of natural gas has dropped 14% during the same time frame, lowering input costs, this will still lead to margin compression. The price of corn dropped a lot sooner than ethanol did, leading to the big Q3 EPS figure. While it dropped 33% over the last 12 months, it dropped only 13% since August 1. Ethanol has dropped 25% since August 1 and 31% since October 31. REX's Q3 runs from August-October where it already achieved most of the benefit of cheap corn pricing it receives now but still had robust ethanol pricing. That's why I thought that Q4 was going to be much worse than it was. However, there are signs this time around that Q3 and Q4 results will not be repeated.

The first hint was on the Q4 conference call where CEO Zafar Rizvi said the following:

As far as the market for our most important inputs, corn, and natural gas, so far during calendar year 2024, we are seeing pricing run more in our favor than a year ago. This has resulted in ethanol profitability currently running slightly ahead of the same period a year ago.

This was a very carefully worded statement that made the situation look bullish, but in my opinion, it reveals the opposite. Of course, ethanol profitability will run slightly ahead of where it was 12 months ago, but REX only achieved a $0.30 EPS for last year's Q1. Analysts expect $0.45 EPS for this year's Q1, and I think that would qualify as running slightly ahead of last year. The challenge will be for the company to somehow get back above $1.00 per quarter EPS. That only happens if corn declines further or if ethanol spikes back up over $2.00.

According to REX's annual report, this is the expected volume and sensitivity to price changes in 2024:

REX 10-K

The first item I noticed is the expected production of 289 million gallons. This compares to the 286 million gallons produced in 2023 and 266 million gallons produced in 2022. Unlike in 2023, the company's decline in topline revenue due to dropping prices won't be partially offset by rising volumes. Analysts estimate an average of $767 million in revenue for REX's fiscal 2025 (running from February 2024-January 2025), which is an 8% decline from last year. But even that will be a challenge with ethanol being 27% below last year's average price of $2.24.

With the figures provided in the above chart, I can also come up with a rough estimate of how much hedging the company has done for the next 12 months. It expects that a 10% change in the price of ethanol will impact pre-tax net income by $42.2 million. A 10% delta is about $0.16. $42.2 million divided by $0.16 implies that about 264 million gallons are unhedged, or about 91% of the company's expected production. Even if the remaining 9% is hedged at above $2.00, its average price per gallon will end up being well below $2.00, unless the price of ethanol spikes.

The outlook for the ethanol market appears to be moderately bullish for the United States in 2024, despite the low pricing. However, one market source did state the following:

Strong production in the fourth quarter of 2023 paired with softening gasoline markets pushed ethanol values to their lowest levels since January 2021. Upon reaching the near 3-year lows, prices were approaching a floor, according to a market source, "but margins are still positive and there are no real bullish drivers on the radar."

As ethanol companies are making good money due to the low price of corn, there really isn't much of a driver for ethanol to bounce from these multi-year lows. Rather, they expect the current price to be a floor without much further erosion. Shareholders of REX need to accept that Q3 and Q4's EPS of above $1.00 each were outliers and won't be the norm moving forward.

Analyst expectations of a $0.45 EPS for Q1 seem apt. In a relatively steady state pricing environment for ethanol and corn, there will be no reason to expect significant deviance from that EPS for the following quarters. EPS for this year should be around $2.00. Assuming a 15 earnings multiple, I assign $30 of value for the production of ethanol.

Cash balance and carbon capture project adds value to the $30 base

REX's balance sheet is very strong with $386 million in working capital and $11 million in long-term liabilities. However, about $170 million of that cash is budgeted for capital expansion projects, namely the One Earth Carbon Capture project. I labelled that project as speculative in my last article. The general concept of carbon capture technology is in the early stages with questionable efficiency and is controversial and hated by many environmentalists. However, REX's specific product and position as an ethanol producer may make its project more viable than the average carbon capture project.

Fellow Seeking Alpha analyst Deiya Pernas, CFA wrote a bullish article on REX with an estimate of up to $600 million in revenue from carbon credits from 2025 through 2032. Considering the price performance since his article, I must concede that he was right. However, even with his bullish outlook that included $500 million assigned as the NPV to the credits, he calculated a value of $1 billion. At $60, REX is already there.

Given the extensive execution risks involved with building a plant, attaining all permits, and working out the technology, I'm far from ready to assume that amount of value should be baked into REX's valuation. Assuming a 33% chance of success at the discounted cash flow value estimate of $500 million, that takes the value of the project back down to $165 million, approximately the same as the capex. That takes me back to my previous statement where I believe it's still too speculative and should not be assigned any value. I'll give the benefit of the doubt that REX can at least earn back the capex spent.

Conclusion: $50 per share

I am concluding with a $50 per share target on REX based on three components:

1. $30 per share from its ethanol operations.

2. $205 million in cash, net of liabilities, and after capex spending for the year.

3. $165 million as the risk-adjusted present value of the One Earth Carbon Capture project.

The sum of these three components adds up to about $50 per share. This $50 target is above my initial $35-$40 call. However, I have to come to grips with the fact that it didn't pan out. At $60, REX is overvalued. Once some of the shine comes off of an excellent 2023 that was driven by excessively favorable but temporary market pricing conditions, I believe that my target will be hit. The stock price and net income will revert to normal just like the conditions for ethanol producers did.