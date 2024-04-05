Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
REX American Resources: Net Income May Drop And The Stock Price May Follow

Summary

  • REX American Resources Corporation exceeded expectations in Q4 likely due to effective hedging, leading to a surge in the stock price to $60.
  • The price of ethanol has been eroding, indicating that REX's profitability and valuation will likely decline in 2024.
  • I expect EPS to be around $2.00 for REX's fiscal 2025. A 15 multiple implies a $30 valuation for this component of the business.
  • Net cash and speculative future cash flows from the One Earth Carbon Capture project bring my target on the stock to $50.

Back in December, I wrote an article on REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX), suggesting to sell it after its run in Q3 and that Q4 won't be as good. While the stock did

I am a private investor based out of Toronto, Canada and I have been investing since 2003. After 8 years in Corporate Finance with a Canadian Telecom company I have decided to dedicate myself full-time to the capital markets. I write on Seeking Alpha to demonstrate my financial analysis and writing skills across a variety of industries and to take advantage of any story-based trading opportunity that may arise. My passion and greatest depth of knowledge is on Canadian small cap stocks and I consider my blog posts to be some of my best work. I am interested in any freelance opportunities that may arise outside of Seeking Alpha on Canadian or American listed stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of REX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

