Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Seapeak: The 8.9% Yielding Preferred Shares Remain Attractive

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Seapeak, formerly Teekay LNG Partners, reported robust financial performance in 2023 with total revenue of almost $727M.
  • The preferred dividends of Seapeak have excellent coverage ratios, with less than 9% of attributable net income needed to cover them.
  • Seapeak's balance sheet improved, with total equity increasing to $2.58B and common equity reaching approximately $2.3B at the end of 2023.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Aerial top down of Liquified Natural Gas LNG carrier moored to a small gas terminal. Fuel crisis. Sanctions

undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

At the end of 2023, Seapeak owned an "average" 21 LNG carriers and 21 NGL carriers on a consolidated basis throughout the year. I was mainly interested in the LNG vessels as the sole reason to have a long

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.04K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SEAL.PR.A, SEAL.PR.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SEAL.PR.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEAL.PR.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SEAL.PR.A
--
SEAL.PR.B
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News