Grindrod Shipping: Minority Shareholder Buyout Proposal Might Not Pass

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Grindrod Shipping shares rallied by 30% after the company announced plans to buy out minority shareholders for $14.25 in cash per common share.
  • The offer represents a 12% discount to estimated net asset value and an approximately 45% discount to controlling shareholder Taylor Maritime's $26 cash tender offer back in 2022.
  • However, with Taylor Maritime not permitted to vote on the proposal, approval won't be an easy task.
  • Singapore law requires a 75% majority of shareholders to pass a special resolution on a yet to be scheduled extraordinary general meeting which appears to be a Herculean task.
  • With approval anything but certain and shares trading just 4% below the proposed buyout price, I would strongly advise investors to consider selling into the open market next week to avoid the risk of shares giving back all of Thursday's gains in case the special resolution doesn't pass.
Dry cargo ship in the sea, ocean.

Alexey_Lesik

Note:

I have covered Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GRIN) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. or "Grindrod Shipping" is a medium-sized dry bulk shipping company focused on the smaller, geared

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

