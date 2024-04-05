sommart

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX), founded in 1999 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer and commercial banking products nationwide.

From the fast growth of the business to the promising outlook and strong solvency/liquidity profile, there is a lot to like here. But the current price is what seals the deal and makes this a good opportunity investors may want to take a look at.

Business & Portfolio

Axos is a relatively small institution with $21.6 billion in assets, $18.2 billion in deposits, $18.2 billion in loans, and a market cap of $2.95 billion.

Its main source of revenue comes from its loan portfolio which, as of the last quarter, has been responsible for 69% of total revenue. Additionally, 75.8% of the portfolio is comprised of commercial loans, with real estate loans comprising 77.74% of that segment.

The RE portfolio is spread across the country with underlying assets being located in California, New York, Florida, New Jersey, Arizona, Washington D.C., Texas, Georgia, and Illinois, among others. You should note, however, that 41.3% of the RE loans are backed by assets in California, 25.2% in New York, and 8% in Florida, making these states key markets.

Now, management is particularly driven to provide shareholder value by setting quantifiable goals for the business: maintaining an ROE ratio of 17% or better, achieving an annual interest-earning assets growth of 12% or more, and maintaining an annualized efficiency ratio of 40% or lower at the bank level.

Some investors may be reluctant to appreciate banks with such significant RE exposure. But even though about 64% of those loans had a floating rate and 28% were hybrid ARMs during the last reported quarter, which can represent higher risk, their weighted average LTV ratio was 48.9%, indicating a large margin of safety.

Performance

Looking at the long-term performance first, the pace at which the business has been growing seems to be spectacular:

Data by YCharts

Deposits also experienced double-digit growth almost every year in the last decade; here is the YoY growth of deposits for each year:

Seeking Alpha

However, you should know that the company has been acquiring deposits and other businesses in the past to realize such growth.

Additionally, its loan portfolio has followed suit:

Seeking Alpha

Let's move on to the last reported quarterly results (December quarter); the growth expressed as a percentage will refer to YoY changes unless otherwise stated.

First, the loan portfolio yield increased to 8.18%, up from 6.62% the year before. Additionally, the net interest spread decreased slightly to 3.58%, down from 3.64%, indicating a modest liability sensitivity. NIM, however, expanded to 4.55%, up from 4.49%; I need to add that based on what I usually see with banks these days, margins are not even close to being that high.

Moving to profitability, interest revenue increased to $394.6 million, a 41.15% increase, and net interest income to $215.1 million, a 9.24% increase.

For the next items, keep in mind that I excluded the bank's acquired FDIC loan portfolios because the purchase contributed to non-interest income, net income, and EPS a $92.4 million transaction gain and I want to provide a clear picture of the recent operational performance.

Non-interest income reached $31.7 million, representing a 12% increase. And while net income experienced a 27.2% decline to $59.4 million, EPS increased to $1.56, a 15.7% change.

Let's finish with some key metrics. The efficiency ratio decreased to 30.96% from 46.29%; below the target set by management. Moreover, tangible book value increased by 25% to $33.45 per share. Last ROA climbed to 2.9%, up from 1.77%, and ROE increased to 30.39%, up from 18.71%; well above management's target this time.

As for the capital allocation, the company repurchased about $59 million worth of shares during the last reported quarter, representing an acceleration since the previous quarter during which they purchased $24 million. Taken together, the repurchases had an average cost basis of $36.49 per share and the shares represented 2.8% of the shares outstanding as of the year-end of 2023. The management has explicitly stated that the latest repurchases were done to "take advantage of the unwarranted decline" in the share price.

Outlook

Let me briefly mention a few things concerning the short-term future before we continue. First, management expects its loan portfolio to experience high single-digit to low double-digit YoY organic growth in the next couple of quarters, as per the last earnings call.

Now, the purchase of the two commercial RE loan pools from the FDIC has some implications that are important to consider. First, the pools had a combined unpaid principal balance of ~$1.25 billion and Axos paid 63% of par.

Second, management expects that it will expand its NIM further even based on the assumption that no prepayments will occur and no loans will be sold before maturity. The reason it gives for the first assumption (the one further beyond its control) is that these are fixed-rate loans with rates below current market ones; in other words, there might not be a refinancing incentive for some time. So, management forecasts a 40-50 bps expansion above its 4.25-4.35 bps target for its margin in the next 4 to 6 quarters.

However, remember that management expects to grow its loan portfolio at a good pace ($500 million to $700 million per quarter, to be exact) organically. This implies that the margin growth contribution by the FDIC loans will grow weaker as time goes by. This weakening may be partially offset by prepayments that would result in a recognition of the remaining discount to par. It is my view, however, that interest rates are unlikely to decrease fast enough to increase the likelihood of refinancing. So, I see the NIM boost from the FDIC purchases as a short-term one.

In any case, the NIM outlook looks very good for Axos. And speaking of interest rates decreasing, as I already mentioned, 28% of the loan portfolio is comprised of hybrid ARMs. Now, 16% of them reprices within a year, 18% in 2 years, and 18% during calendar 2026. So, in the scenario that interest rates decrease in the next couple of years, the decline of the overall loan portfolio's yield will be offset by a significant part of the ARMs repricing. Add to this that deposit rates would also reprice lower and, therefore, a significant NIM compression appears unlikely. Axos has an advantage here because of two reasons: 1) the deposits with rates that are tied to the Fed Funds rate are 16% of the total base so these can reprice faster and 2) 90% of consumer deposits are non-maturity, so there is more flexibility in lowering the rates for them.

Solvency & Liquidity

Regarding its solvency and liquidity, Axos has indicators that suggest they're both very strong. As of the last reported quarter, the institution is "well capitalized" per the Basel III framework as its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.39%, up from 9.06% YoY and much higher than the 5% requirement, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.97%, up from 10.55% YoY and well exceeding the 6.5% regulatory minimum, and the total capital ratio was 13.79%, up from 13.49% YoY and surpassing the 10% requirement.

This strong capital position is followed by a very low cost of capital as the weighted average cost of total deposits was 3.64% per the last 10-Q and the cost of wholesale funds was 3.78%. It's important to note here that interest-bearing deposits comprised most of the base at 84.4% and this makes the low cost even more impressive.

While the LDR was 100%, the CET1 capital ratio above reflects adequate liquidity and, therefore, a margin of safety in the case of accelerating withdrawals during an economic downturn.

Last, the loan portfolio doesn't appear to raise any significant credit risk red flags. Only 1.15% and 1.67% out of total loans were rated as Special Mention and Substandard, respectively, while there were zero Doubtful ones. Additionally, the NPLs increased only slightly YoY from 0.61% to 0.65%. The reserve coverage ratio did increase from 1% to 1.33% YoY, but the net charge-off ratio decreased from 0.05% to 0.02% YoY.

Valuation

Now comes the most interesting part. The price of AX didn't decrease very much after the Fed hikes began in 2022 as you can see:

Data by YCharts

One could argue that the market appreciated the fact that the rising interest rates didn't negatively affect the business overall as we observed above. While many stocks made a modest and partial recovery when the market gained confidence at the end of 2023, likely pricing in the Fed Funds rate reductions projected for 2024, AX recovered most of the market cap loss that occurred in 2022.

But here's the thing. This price support wasn't enough to keep the business at least fairly valued. The forward earnings multiple is lower than the 5-year mean one:

Data by YCharts

Similarly, the book value premium is below the 5-year mean:

Data by YCharts

The question that investors need to ask at this point is, does the stock deserve to be valued at such multiples? In my opinion, it does not and for what it's worth, I usually prefer banks that trade below tangible book value when the market exaggerates certain risks. So, this is a rare case for me.

First, the earnings multiple reflects very good value right now if you consider that the earnings yield is 12.5%. Also, consider the pace at which the company's EPS grew over the long term to understand that this is likely to improve for shareholders getting in at the current price. Additionally, the upside suggested by the 5-year mean P/E ratio is around 18%. As for the 40% book value premium, it is justified by the quality of management that is shown through the results over the years. Similarly to the earnings ratio, you also have to consider that the book value per share has also increased tremendously during the last decade. Even though a margin of safety can be established on the basis of a very well-capitalized business with plenty of liquidity, a more concrete one is likely to also be developed as time goes by for shareholders with a cost basis of ~$50 per share (current price level).

Risks

That being said, there are some risks you should be aware of. First of all, the bank's loan portfolio is significantly exposed to commercial real estate in New York. While its risk management may be disciplined, this is often overlooked when sentiment is negative regarding a specific market. And this seems to be the case these days.

Additionally, investors should keep in mind that AX doesn't pay a dividend and should the price remain more or less the same for a prolonged time, no offsetting factor would be present to make an opportunity cost less severe.

Besides those, there are more general risks you should keep in mind here that could affect the company's bottom line such as credit risk, interest rate risk, regulatory risk, and macroeconomic risk. I say "more general" because both the credit quality and outlook look solid here.

Verdict

In conclusion, AX is a buy at the current price. This is a profitable business that is managed well and has strong liquidity. The outlook in the short term also appears very promising besides the fact that NIM is already very high.

What are your thoughts? Do you own the stock or intend to? What's your cost basis if I may ask? Let me know below and I'll get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you for reading.