Elon Musk announced after the close of market today, April 5, that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will unveil a robotaxi on August 8. He didn’t say what year, but maybe we should assume it will be 2024:
Tesla's Sudden Third Robotaxi Announcement, After 2019 And 2016
Summary
- Tesla, for the third time in eight years, dangles the robotaxi carrot, with an announcement scheduled for August 8, possibly meaning 2024 and not 2044.
- Tesla first announced in October 2016 that all Teslas produced as of then were Level 5 (robotaxi) capable, pending a software download.
- Tesla held a major robotaxi event in April 2019 and promised one million robotaxis on the road by 2020. It, too, was false.
- Today’s robotaxi pre-announcement came hours after the Reuters article claiming that Tesla halted the development on its $25,000 “Model 2” vehicle.
- In my opinion, this shows an unusual level of stress and desperation by Tesla’s highest leadership. Things must be really bad.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by major automakers.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.