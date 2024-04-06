malerapaso/E+ via Getty Images

Today's note is supposed to offer a quarterly sentiment update on the Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL), an actively managed cash flow-centered exchange-traded fund that I upgraded to a Buy in December 2023. Even though since then DSTL has underperformed the S&P 500 index slightly, a downgrade to a Hold is unjustified.

In order to explain the essential reasons for optimism, below I will assess how the portfolio has changed, paying due attention to value, quality, and growth factors.

What is the basis for DSTL strategy?

As I have already mentioned in the previous article, while DSTL changed its strategy in April 2023, opting for an active approach, the core principles of its investment philosophy remained in place. In short, the strategy is about robust free cash flows and solid quality. As we know from the fact sheet:

The fund seeks to generate long-term excess returns by avoiding stocks of companies that possess high levels of financial indebtedness, and owning those stocks that exhibit a high degree of fundamental stability and the most attractive valuations based on normalized free cash flow.

The goal is to select "approximately 100 large-capitalization U.S.-listed stocks," though this rule is fairly flexible as the count might go slightly higher or lower, as we saw in the past. I recommend reading the prospectus for a better understanding of the selection process.

How has the DSTL portfolio changed since December 2023?

Comparing the holdings datasets as of April 5 and December 22, I have found out that the portfolio has seen fairly profound changes over that relatively short period. More specifically, DSTL has removed 32 and added 35 stocks, with the number of equities in the basket now standing at 101 vs. 98 previously. Newcomers now account for approximately 29.5% of the net assets. Below are the five most notable additions:

Name Weight (as of April 5) Sector QUALCOMM (QCOM) 1.43% Information Technology Booking Holdings (BKNG) 1.23% Consumer Discretionary Honeywell International (HON) 1.17% Industrials Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 1.15% Energy Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) 1.06% Energy Click to enlarge

Why did DSTL select these names? Let us take QCOM as an example. I hypothesize that it was added to the portfolio as it is a debt-light (1.43x total debt/EBITDA, as per my calculations), cash-rich (a close to 26% levered FCF margin, FCF/EV at approximately 5%), and grossly profitable (an A+ Quant Profitability rating) heavyweight semiconductor player.

The five most significant deletions were as follows:

Symbol Sector Weight (as of December 22, 2023) Broadcom (AVGO) Information Technology 3.15% Home Depot (HD) Consumer Discretionary 1.98% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Health Care 1.29% Applied Materials (AMAT) Information Technology 1.17% Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Financials 1.17% Click to enlarge

My hypothesis here is that the key reason for their removal was valuation.

The sector mix has also changed. More specifically, its allocation to healthcare was boosted by more than 5%, thanks to the addition of Cardinal Health (CAH), Teleflex (TFX), etc. Thanks to Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and other newcomers, the weight of the energy sector has risen ~2.4x. At the same time, information technology and industrials have seen their weights trimmed, with IT losing almost 4%. My hypothesis here is that this was driven mostly by the growth-style rally that resulted in the compression of the FCF yields, a phenomenon that likely disproportionately affected tech names, which made them much less attractive and resulted in their removal from the portfolio. Besides, in the current iteration, the ETF has no exposure to the real estate sector as CBRE Group (CBRE), which was present in the December version, is no longer in the basket.

It is also worth noting that, compared to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), DSTL is considerably underweight in IT and overweight in industrials and healthcare. And unlike the S&P 500 ETF, DSTL has no interest in either utilities or real estate.

Next, remarkable changes can be observed when it comes to the factor story, as shown below:

Metric 5-Apr 22-Dec Market Cap, $ billion 118.55 166.96 EY 5.33% 4.42% EBITDA/EV 7.60% 6.84% FCFY (FCF/Market Cap) 5.8% 5.15% ROA 9.57% 10.08% ROTC 15.7% 15.94% Total Debt/EBITDA 2.175 2.176 Revenue Fwd 4.22% 5.47% EPS Fwd 7.92% 7.83% FCF/EV 5.03% 4.45% Quant Valuation B- or better 13.41% 15.1% Quant Valuation D+ or worse 59.87% 59.94% Quant Profitability B- or better 98.3% 97.3% Quant Profitability D+ or worse None 0.88% Quant Growth B- or better 44.75% 33.94% Quant Growth D+ or worse 15.88% 38.26% Click to enlarge

Please take notice that FCFY and FCF/EV are based on the LTM levered FCF, while DSTL uses 'normalized' figures, as we know from the prospectus.

We see a substantial reduction in the weighted-average market cap, which has fallen by almost 29%, even though confidently remaining in the mega-cap territory. One of the reasons is that the weight of Alphabet (GOOGL), a trillion-dollar league name that hardly needs a lengthy introduction, was cut from 3.8% to around 2.02%. It is now in 5th place only, while UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is in first place with a 2.85% weight. A pertinent remark worth making here is that GOOGL has become more expensive from the cash flow standpoint, with its levered FCF/EV falling from 4.2% to 3.3%, as per my calculations. Contrarily, UNH's FCF yield has not changed at all, still standing at 4.2%. Another factor that significantly contributed was the removal of AVGO, which, as of December 22, had a market cap of almost $520 billion and accounted for 3.15% of the net assets. The weighted-average earnings yield, its debt-adjusted alternative (EBITDA/EV), and two variants of the FCF yield (market cap- and enterprise value-based) are now all higher than in December. The reasons are similar to those discussed above: both GOOGL and AVGO are valued relatively richly, so with GOOGL's weight trimmed and AVGO removed, these yields inched higher. Portfolio recalibration has resulted in both Return on Assets and Return on Total Capital declining slightly. Nevertheless, both metrics remain at or close to comfortable levels, especially ROTC. I am less satisfied with ROA, yet the good news is that there are now just two ROA-negative companies in the portfolio, Qorvo (QRVO) and 3M (MMM), vs. 4 previously. In the meantime, the share of companies with a B- Quant Profitability grade or higher has risen to 98.3%, while those with a worrisome D+ rating or lower are now completely absent as CBRE has been removed. Turning to balance sheet health, my calculations show the weighted-average total debt/EBITDA ratio almost unchanged at 2.175. This is a phenomenally low level, indicating the overall resilience of the holdings' financial position. All in all, DSTL has become more attractive from a valuation standpoint, with quality definitely remaining robust. Unfortunately, there is something to dislike about growth, as illustrated by the weighted-average forward revenue and EPS growth rates in the table above. However, the ETF's exposure to the factor is mostly acceptable, as more holdings now have a B- Quant Growth grade or better.

Does DSTL deserve a Buy rating?

In conclusion, I am of the opinion that the Buy rating should be maintained. While DSTL has had a less robust start to the year than I expected in December 2023, it has nonetheless delivered a fairly strong return, even outperforming IVV by more than 1% in March, and I believe it is still nicely positioned to deliver more gains going forward. Among the reasons that secure a bullish view are its top-quality equity mix reinforced by the additions discussed above, robust past performance as it outperformed IVV in 34 out of 65 of its full trading months since its inception in 2018, and an expense ratio of 39 bps, which is fairly comfortable for an active strategy.

Also, it is important to remember that in the past, DSTL not only captured a bit more upside but also meaningfully less downside than IVV.

Metric DSTL IVV Upside Capture 100.96% 99.99% Downside Capture 91.15% 96.98% Click to enlarge

Sceptics might say that the major risk is its too-soft growth characteristics. They might be more of a drag in the current environment that favors longer-duration equities, and to succeed, the portfolio should have its weighted-average growth rates closer to 10% or ideally higher. This point has merit. However, despite its value & quality tilt, DSTL did beat IVV both in 2020 and 2021, during the heyday of the growth style and then the capital rotation. Besides, with its meaningful weighted-average FCF/EV, DSTL offers a certain margin of safety, which means that in the case of monetary policy surprises, it should perform much better than the market.