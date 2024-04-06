Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DSTL: With A Solid Share Of Holdings Replaced, This FCF Strategy Remains A Buy

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
2.03K Followers

Summary

  • DSTL, an actively managed vehicle focused on top-quality U.S. stocks with copious free cash flows, has reconstituted its portfolio since my December note.
  • DSTL has become more attractive from a valuation standpoint, with quality definitely remaining robust. Unfortunately, there is something to dislike about growth.
  • I am of the opinion that there are ample reasons for a Buy rating.
  • Among the factors that secure a bullish view are its top-quality equity mix, an approximately 5% levered FCF yield, and robust past performance delivered since its inception in 2018.

Heap of money. Dollar bills.

malerapaso/E+ via Getty Images

Today's note is supposed to offer a quarterly sentiment update on the Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL), an actively managed cash flow-centered exchange-traded fund that I upgraded to a Buy

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
2.03K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DSTL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DSTL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DSTL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News