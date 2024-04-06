tang90246/iStock via Getty Images

Value vs. Growth: historical perspective

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a popular fund for value-oriented investors. As to be detailed later, SCHD tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100™ Index, which selects companies with a history of paying dividends. These companies are typically mature and financially stable, and their stocks may trade at lower valuations compared to high-growth stocks.

Against this background, the next chart provides a historical perspective on the relative performance of value compared to growth. The chart is provided by Goldman Sachs and I encourage you to read the full analysis. Here I will quote the key observations (the highlights were added by me):

A look at cyclical inflection points shows that the two secular trends of dominance of one style over the other—1970-2007 for Value and 2007-2020 for Growth—contain bouts of outperformance of the other style. Since January 1970 there have been seven periods of more than a year when Value dominated, and seven periods of more than a year when Growth outperformed.

With this historical perspective, the thesis of this article is to argue that A) we are currently either in or near such a cyclical inflection point and B) why SCHD is a good vehicle to bet on A.

Goldman Sachs

SCHD: basic information

I assume readers are familiar with the basics already. Thus, I will highlight a few features of SCHD that are of immediate relevance to the subsequent analysis. The following description is quoted from the fund’s webpage and the highlights were added by me. And as you can probably tell, the fund follows a value-oriented selection procedure. Indeed, the fund features a lower P/E (19.3x as seen in the chart below compared to the overall market’s P/E of ~28x) yet a higher ROE (27% vs. the overall market’s 17%).

SCHD’s selection universe only includes firms with a 10-year history of paying dividends. Within that universe, SCHD uses fundamental screens (cash-flow to debt ratio, ROE, dividend yield, and dividend growth rate) to build its portfolio. The objective is to focus on quality companies with sustainable dividends.

SCHD fund description

As another data point showing that SCHD is a good representation of value, the chart below shows the price ratio between SCHD and VTI between 2012 and 2024 (and VTI is used here to approximate the overall market). As seen, the price ratio fluctuates throughout the period between 2012 and 2024 with an overall downtrend in the same pattern as shown in Goldman Sach’s report above.

Seeking Alpha

SCHD’s wide yield spread

Now back to the main thesis. The first main reason that I think we are currently either in or near a cyclical inflection point for value is the valuation gap has been the widest in at least 10 years as shown in the chart below. Details of the chart have been provided in my earlier article and thus I will directly quote the end results here:

The chart displays the yield spread between the SCHD and VTI. The yield spread (“YS”) here is calculated as the TTM yield between these two funds (and downloadable as a Google sheet). The assumption here is that over a ~10-year period, dividends should provide a good measure of each fund’s true economic earnings and therefore their YS a good measure of the relative valuation gap. As seen, the current YS is not only substantially above the average in the past 10 years (shown by the green line), but it is also beyond the mean by more than 1 standard deviation.

Author

Role of inflation

The second main reason that I think we are currently either in or near a cyclical inflection point for value involves the role of inflation.

I am aware of the variety of theories out there on the sensitivity of value stock to inflation. I have no intention of adding my theory to the debate. So here I will just speak from my own experience. That is, I will just share empirical data without theorizing. My own experience is that mature companies with a history of profitability tend to perform better during periods of high inflation, probably because – I suppose I am still trying to theorize a little bit after all - they are in a better position to raise prices during inflation and thus maintain profit margins.

Data from other sources (another example is shown in the chart below) seem to support my experience. As seen in the right panel, value stocks’ historical outperformance has correlated with the prevailing interest rates, which in turn correlate closely with the inflation rate. Moreover, historical data demonstrate specifically that the higher the treasury rates are, the larger the possibility that value can outperform growth. Due to persisting inflation, our current treasury rates are in the 4~5% range, towards the higher end of the historical spectrum since 1979. So, if history is of any guidance, this points to good odds for SCHD to outperform in the years to come.

JPMorgan

Other risks and final thoughts

I do not want to spend too much time on the generic risks associated with SCHD. Ultimately, as an index fund, it is subject to the same macroeconomic risks as all other index funds. Here I will focus on two risks that are more particular to my analysis and the SCHD fund itself.

First, my analysis of the valuation gap relied on dividend yield, which has its merits such as simplicity and unambiguous data. And also, dividends are indeed a good proxy for the owner’s earnings. However, as noted in Our earlier article:

Dividend yields do not always reflect business fundamentals due to several factors such as tax law, political climate, the composition of the market index, et al. As a result, we do not directly use the yield spread in our investment or asset allocation decisions. In practice, we first adjust for the above corrections and then use the adjusted yield spread in our investment decision. But the data and approach illustrated here is the first place we check.

Second, SCHD has a portfolio turnover rate of 27.87% (see the chart below) and I consider as a quite high turnover rate for an index fund. High portfolio turnover rates can negatively impact investors’ tax obligations. When a fund buys and sells securities frequently, it may generate capital gains. These capital gains are taxable events for the fund, which can reduce its overall return to investors.

SCHD fund description

However, the dominating picture I see is positive toward a value fund like SCHD. The gist of my argument is that the market is now primed for a rotation toward value. This article focused on two signs that indicate we are currently either in or near a cyclical inflection point for value. First, the valuation gap between value and the overall market is currently near the widest level in at least a decade. Second, empirical data demonstrates that value tends to outperform during periods of high interest rates and inflation rates. Our current rates of 4~5% are towards the higher end of the historical spectrum.