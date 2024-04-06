curraheeshutter

OIS Strides Ahead

I discussed Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) in the past, and you can read the latest article here, which was published on January 17. At the start of 2024, I expect the commercialization of new technologies to push its revenues and cash flows higher. Its managed pressure drilling systems and the ActiveHub digital platform should drive growth during the year. I also expect the constraints of lower natural gas prices to dissipate in 2H 2024. This, along with the continuous cost management exercises, will improve its EBITDA in FY2024.

However, lower completion activity contracted its margin in the Well Site Services segment in Q4. Its book-to-bill ratio also deteriorated by the end of 2023. Improved cash flows and low leverage, on the other hand, should boost investors’ confidence. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers. Based on the growth factors, I see sufficient return possibility for the stock, which prompted me to continue my “buy” rating.

Why Do I Maintain My Call?

In my previous iteration, published on January 17, I discussed how OIS transitioned to subsea minerals, renewable, and clean tech energy systems. In Q3, there was a strong backlog in the offshore/manufactured products segment. On a relative basis, its valuation had a gap, allowing investors to realize positive returns. I wrote:

The offshore investments should start yielding results soon because long lead time projects in international offshore projects have materialized. Although the US frac counts declined in 9M 2023, drilling activity will likely recover in 2024, and completion activity will follow suit. OIS's recent order backlog is a robust signal in that direction.

Since my last publication, the stock has increased by 7%, which I think is relatively underwhelming. Although its book-to-bill ratio fell, the industry drivers have been quite stable. The energy market is going through a multiyear upcycle outside the US, where completion spending will likely speed up. OIS should benefit from the increased contributions from commercializing new technologies. Given my estimates of operating income growth, I maintain the “buy” call.

Industry And Company Outlook

EIA STEO

The global crude oil price declined by 20% at the end of Q4 compared to the end of Q3. Global crude oil inventories remained relatively unchanged compared to the five-year average, while natural gas inventories exceeded the five-year average. So, I expect the crude oil price to remain stable while the natural gas prices still look weak. In 2023, the energy companies invested in projects with long lead times, including projects in international markets and deepwater basins.

The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment accounted for 66% of OIS’s revenues in Q4 2023. Many oilfield services companies believe the US market is going through a multiyear upcycle outside the US. Halliburton, in the Q4 earnings call, commented: Beyond 2025, we see an active tender pipeline with work scopes extending through the end of the decade, which gives me confidence in the duration of this multiyear upcycle. Schlumberger, in Q4, commented: we see the potential for more than $100 billion in global offshore FIDs in both 2024 and 2025, underscoring the enduring strength of the offshore markets.

Similarly, the drilling and completion spending will likely speed up in international markets in 2024. So, I think the company’s Offshore/Manufactured Products segment revenue will increase following increased backlog levels. Also, it will complete some significant projects in 2024. Its Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies segments, which depend on the US onshore activities, will perform in line with the 2023 performance. The segment primarily depends on increased contributions from commercializing new technologies to generate revenues and cash flows.

Based on the drivers above, OIS’s management expects the company’s topline to increase by 5% in FY2024 compared to FY2023. It is also expected to earn an EBITDA of $90 million to $95 million in FY2024, which is 5% higher than FY2023. It also expects to generate ~$40 million in free cash flow, which implies a free cash flow/EBITDA of approximately 0.4x. In Q1 2023, however, FCF can decline due to the typical higher working capital requirements such as payout of short- and long-term incentives.

My Estimates

Given the low book-to-bill ratio in Q4 and the pressure on margin in the Well Site Services, I expect the company’s adjusted EBITDA to decline in Q1. However, I anticipate the natural gas price will recover in 2H 2024 as demand for natural gas will grow faster than supply in 2024. The EIA’s long-term outlook also supports the thesis. This and the continuous cost management exercises will improve its EBITDA in FY2024, albeit marginally. Since Q3 2021, its quarter-over-quarter EBITDA grew by 13%, on average. Given that, I expect its EBITDA to grow by 8%-12% in FY2024.

Projects, Backlog, and Facility Restructuring

OIS's Filings

In Q4, OIS’s Offshore/Manufactured Products segment backlog decreased by 4% sequentially but increased by 8% year-over-year. Its book-to-bill ratio deteriorated from 1.2x in Q3 to 0.9x in Q4. During Q4, OIS delivered one of the industry’s first deepwater, slimline, managed pressure drilling systems. By the end of Q4, the global requirements for drilling contractors changed as they preferred to drill more complex wells.

More recently, OIS has introduced new technologies like the ActiveHub digital platform for remote well site monitoring and control. Its recent launches also include Active Seat Gate Valve technology. Plus, it has expanded its perforating gun systems, which are called EPIC Precision and EPIC Flex. I expect new products and solutions to drive the company until at least 2025.

In Q4, OIS decided to consolidate its facilities in Houston while it relocated its Asian manufacturing and service operations. The sale of facilities can generate sales proceeds of $35 million and $40 million. It has built temporary facilities in Indonesia to deliver the contracted backlog and orders during construction.

Analyzing Q4 Performance

OIS's Filings

As announced in the Q4 earnings released on February 20, OIS’s Offshore Manufactured Products segment revenues increased by 24% quarter-over-quarter in Q4 2023. However, the adjusted EBITDA margin remained unchanged in Q3. On the other hand, the Well Site Services segment witnessed a 14% lower revenue in Q4, while its adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 470 basis points during this period. The Downhole Technologies segment revenue also declined (by 18%) in Q4, while its adjusted EBITDA loss steepened.

As I discussed in the article, lower completion activity, led by lower natural gas prices, stifled growth in Q4. However, higher project-driven revenues in Brazil kept the company's sales steady in Q4. The company invested in new capital drilling equipment technologies in its MPD and high-pressure riser systems. In 2024, while some projects can flatten or moderate, I expect to see strong activity in military orders. I think all these factors will lead to the book-to-bill ratio improving to 1x or more by the end of 2024.

Risk Factors: A Margin Challenge

As the company's management estimated, OIS’s EBITDA margin in the Well Site segment contracted to 10.4% in Q4 from “mid- to high-teens” in the previous three quarters. While it plans to recover in 2024, it will be critically dependent on the company’s cost control initiatives in the natural gas basins and the success of newer technology. It made significant investments in Active Seat Gate Valves, which is expected to have significant market share revenue-generating potential and lower its cost of repairs.

However, the depression in natural gas prices can make returns from investment challenging. The EIA expects the spot price to remain below $2.00/MMBtu in 2Q24. Such low prices are concerning, especially at the close of the winter heating season, with natural gas inventories staying significantly above the five-year average. The company’s operating margin can be adversely affected due to the lower margin of the Well Site segment.

Cash Flows And Debt

In FY2023, OIS's cash flow from operations increased by 72% from a year ago. Its capex also increased by 51% during this period. Despite higher capex, free cash flows (or FCF) more than doubled in FY2023. The company expects to invest ~$40 million in capex in FY2024, which is 30% higher than FY2023. OIS's debt-to-equity ratio was 0.19x as of December 31, 2023, or nearly unchanged from a year ago. It had $123 million in liquidity as of that date.

Relative Valuation And Price Forecast

Author Created And Seeking Alpha

OIS's forward EV/EBITDA multiple contraction versus the current EV/EBITDA is less steep than its peers, implying lower EBITDA growth. This typically reflects in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple than its peers. Its EV/EBITDA multiple (6.3x) is lower than its peers' (OII, NR, and FTI) average. So, the stock is reasonably valued versus its peers. It is still trading at a discount to its past five-year average.

OIS's average EV/EBITDA multiple for the past five years was 11.9x. If the stock trades at the past average, its stock price can increase by 1.3x from the current level. The average EV/EBITDA multiple for MSA's peers (OII, NR, FTI) is 10.6x. If the stock trades at this average, the stock doubles from here. Since my last publication in January, where I suggested a "buy," the stock has increased by approximately 8%. The stock price declined by 18% over the past six months. I think investors’ concerns have been slightly overblown during this period.

I expect OIS’s new product introductions, such as offshore managed pressure drilling systems and Valve technology, to start benefiting in the medium term. As I discussed earlier in the article, I expect 8%- 12% adjusted EBITDA growth in 2024. Feeding these values in the EV calculation and assuming the sell-side forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.7x, I think the stock should trade between $8.1 and $8.4, implying a ~33% upside.

Analysts' Rating

Seeking Alpha

Three sell-side analysts rated OIS a "buy" (including "Strong Buy"), while two recommended a "hold." None ranked it as a "sell." The consensus target price is $8.7, which yields 41% returns at the current price. Based on the value drivers and my estimates as discussed above, the Wall Street analysts have fairly reasonable expectations from the stock.

What’s The Call On OIS?

Seeking Alpha

I expect OIS’s new product introductions, like offshore managed pressure drilling systems and ActiveHub digital platform for remote well site monitoring, to perform well. Increased commercialization of new technologies will strengthen revenues and cash flows in 2024. It has undertaken facility restructuring to reduce costs, including consolidating the Houston facility and relocating its Asian manufacturing and service operations. The company’s offshore/manufactured products segment outlook brightened following increased backlog levels.

However, a lower book-to-bill ratio indicates a lack of revenue visibility in 2024. Also, the depression in natural gas prices can make returns from investment challenging. So, the stock underperformed VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. Although its cash flows improved in FY2023, a higher planned capex can lower its free cash flow in FY2024. Given the reasonable valuation multiples, I think investors should “hold” it with an expectation of higher returns in the medium term.