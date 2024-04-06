Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oil States International Will Turn Around Steadily

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • Oil States International expects revenue and cash flow growth in 2024 due to the commercialization of new technologies and the recovery of natural gas prices.
  • The company's book-to-bill ratio deteriorated in Q4, but improved cash flows and low leverage should boost investor confidence.
  • OIS's stock is reasonably valued compared to its peers, and I maintain my "buy" rating based on growth and profitability prospects.

Offshore construction platform for production oil and gas. Oil and gas industry and hard work. Production platform and operation process by manual and auto function from control room.

curraheeshutter

OIS Strides Ahead

I discussed Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) in the past, and you can read the latest article here, which was published on January 17. At the start of 2024, I expect the commercialization of new technologies

This article was written by

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.23K Followers
I have more than 14 years of experience in analyzing and writing on stocks. I write on both long and short sides in an unbiased manner. I have been covering the energy sectors for the past 7 years, with the primary focus on the oilfield equipment services sector. I also cover the Industrial Supply industry. I occasionally co-author with Seeking Alpha contributor Thomas Prescott.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News