Cody Willard On Investing In The World's Most Revolutionary Companies

Apr. 06, 2024 6:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Cody Willard, hedge fund manager, former Fox Business anchor, and publisher of TradingWithCody.com, explains why he prefers to invest in the "most revolutionary companies in the world" – before they become trillion-dollar behemoths that everyone owns. Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia are past examples.
  • He also believes strongly in Tesla, laying out a case for why it could be worth $28 trillion by 2040 if current and future investments and technological initiatives pan out.
  • While he thinks markets are overextended right now – and is concerned about the recent "silliness" in the crypto space – he remains bullish long term.

Concept of profiting from interest discounts.

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Cody Willard, hedge fund manager, former Fox Business anchor, and publisher of TradingWithCody.com, explains that his goal is to invest in the "most revolutionary companies in the world" -

This article was written by

MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company

