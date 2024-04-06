Cody Willard On Investing In The World's Most Revolutionary Companies

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Cody Willard, hedge fund manager, former Fox Business anchor, and publisher of TradingWithCody.com, explains that his goal is to invest in the "most revolutionary companies in the world" - before they become trillion-dollar behemoths that everyone owns.

Transcript

Larson - Welcome to our latest MoneyShow MoneyMasters podcast segment. I'm Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow. Today, I'm speaking with Cody Willard, hedge fund manager and publisher at TradingWithCody.com. Welcome to the podcast, Cody.

Willard - Hey, thanks for having me. It's great to be here.

Larson - Cody, I've followed your work for years and I know you've participated in past MoneyShow events. But for people who may not know what you do or what you've done, can you briefly talk about what you're up to now and a little bit about your background?

Willard - Sure. So, I'll start with the background. I was actually born and raised in rural New Mexico. I lived in New York for 15 years. I am back in rural New Mexico, although I run a hedge fund that is technically based in New York. You mentioned before we hopped on here that you've been reading me since TheStreet.com days.

I wrote for Jim Cramer from the year 2000 until 2007, when I left to become an anchor on Fox Business. I ran a hedge fund from 2002 to 2007 and closed it down to go to Fox, and I had a show on Fox Business called Happy Hour. We ran it from the Bull and Bear Bar at the Waldorf Astoria in midtown Manhattan and I got to interview everyone from LL Cool J to Ron Paul.

Larson - That sounds like the full spectrum of guests there.

Willard - Yeah. I got to be good friends with Bob Weir from the Grateful Dead and Larry Kudlow, I was his sidekick. So I like to try to be as balanced as I can. Despite having been on Fox, I am proudly anti-Republican and anti-Democrat. I believe the Republican-Democrat regime is a problem in our country.

And eventually, hopefully, we can sort of change the system somehow and not have a two-party system. And then for the last five years, I've been running a hedge fund again. I started a hedge fund in 2019. And the idea behind my stock picking and in the hedge fund and everything is, I want to buy the most revolutionary companies in the world.

I don't want just the companies that are innovating. I don't want companies that are cool, trendy, whatever. I want companies like Apple (AAPL). I've owned Apple since 2003 and I still own it. Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), I owned since the day it came public. Facebook (META). I've also been in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) since 2013 and Nvidia (NVDA) since 2016. These are the trillion-dollar businesses that I hope and try to find before they're mainstream.

And that's the idea. We still do this today. Our biggest position right now -- unfortunately today, is Tesla. But I've been in Tesla since it was at $17 a share, I still own it, and we might buy some more here if it'll get down to the $150s today.

Larson - Definitely, I'm going to touch on some of those names you mentioned, especially Tesla (TSLA). But I want to start maybe with the broad market environment here. I mean, we just closed out the best first quarter for the S&P since 2019. But you look at how we're starting Q2 here, bonds are struggling, gold has been on fire, and energy's perking up. Anything in that sort of macro/big picture stuff that interests you or that you think is either going to continue or reverse as we head throughout this year?

Willard - You know, I try not to be too much, to base my opinions and my stock picking on the broader market trends. But that being said, certainly I'm doing this all day, every day, and tuned in to this stuff. And I think the biggest concern right now is just the lack of fear in the market. There's a lot of greed, and beyond that, certainly complacency.

Everyone has been rewarded for buying every dip since December '22. So, it's been like 15, 16 months of being rewarded for buying every dip. I'm worried that people have learned the wrong lesson. At some point, there will be a real 10%, 15% pullback in the QQQs, the small caps, and everything.

And moreover, right now, crypto -- I've been in Bitcoin since 2013, and I'm a believer in Bitcoin. I even created my own crypto that's dedicated to cleaning up space debris around the world. But there's a bubble in crypto and the greed and the silliness and the fraud that are going on right now with the meme coins and the racist coins and just the silliness that's going on, even if it's not fraudulent, a lot of the silliness is just silly, but a lot of it is actually fraudulent.

I think most of the meme coins and altcoins and crap coins are probably headed down 99% plus, probably starting right now. And they are never coming back next time. Crypto is the real deal. There will be good cryptos, but 99% of what's out there right now is junk.

Larson - Yeah, it's interesting you mention that. I did see some of the comments you had on crypto and sort of the impact of the "halving" and some of this other stuff going on recently on Twitter. So, how do you see that playing out? I mean, obviously crypto and Bitcoin were sort of the hottest assets at the beginning of this year and last year. How do you see that kind of playing out?

Willard - I think that Bitcoin is probably going to pull back even more than it has already. It's down about 10% from its highs. I think it could run down to the $50,000, $55,000 area, or maybe a little bit below that. And soon -- with the halving, every crypto bro and crypto person out there is sure that the publicly traded Bitcoin miners are all going to 5x or 10x in the next six months or something.

They're sure that Bitcoin is running to $150,000 or $200,000 as soon as the halving happens. But I don't think that's the way it's going to play out at all. There's too much in there already, too much greed, too much for any people. Most people who own crypto and want to own crypto have probably bought it by now. I think Bitcoin is going to have a "sell the news" event on the halving.

I think it's lined up pretty darn well with what's happening, well, just today. Even the last two days, with so many of the altcoins crashing. You know, they're down 20% or 30% in the last two days. And again, I think they're headed down 99%.

Larson - Let's shift a little bit to one of the big topics you've talked about. I mean, you had your ten predictions for the year at MarketWatch, and one of them was that AI was going to continue to kind of capture the world's imagination. At the same time, you're talking about how we've seen some overheating in parts of the markets.

I'm wondering, you know, big picture and maybe small picture, what do you think about that group, those stocks, and how this is going to evolve?

Willard - So look, I've been in Nvidia since 2016 at $8 a share. I still own it. It's my hedge fund. It's a medium-sized position at this moment. We've taken a little bit off the table, both in the personal account over the years and in the hedge fund recently.

But beyond that, I think AI, we're realizing just the amount, the huge impact it can have on even, say, Coca-Cola. The huge impact it can have on, you know, random consumer companies or just, you know, any S&P 500 company that's going to be able to make their supply chain much more efficient with AI's help.

Handling customer service, it's going to be much cheaper. You're going to not have as many people doing as many jobs as you used to have. Certainly, there's probably going to be some impact on jobs over the next two to three to five years. Of course, in a good capitalistic economy, you're expecting that people will adjust and they'll go learn how to use AI for their jobs and get hired somewhere else if they get laid off because AI disrupted them.

But look, there are a lot of good AI companies that are not publicly traded yet. Anthropic would be a good example. Billions of dollars are being thrown at Anthropic by Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). And again, I own Amazon. I don't own Microsoft, but I've been in Amazon for many years and Amazon is going to benefit from AI.

But it's those privately held companies that will eventually be publicly traded that I think you're going to have a lot of opportunity with. Of course, the valuations are already getting outrageous even in the private markets for a lot of those companies. And so, you've got to pay a mind to valuations. I don't just blindly go out and pay 100 times sales or something.

When I bought Apple, it was trading below its cash balance. It was not a profitable company at the time, but it had like $1.6 billion of cash in it. The stock was worth $1.4 billion, or $0.20 per share, split-adjusted, in 2003. And I don't know that we're going to get that opportunity any time soon, certainly not in the AI market.

But AI is going to be far-reaching and it's going to have a major impact on the broader economy and on earnings for the S&P 500 and even for small companies. You know, in my company, we're already starting to -- we've been using ChatGPT for six months or something. And we're always trying to figure out how to leverage it and the new ability for AI to create codes and software coding and algorithmic trading programs. And that's the future and it's going to be wide-reaching. We don't even realize all the different ways that people will use AI in the next five years.

Larson - Got it. Well, I know another trend that you've talked about was the robotics theme. And that's interesting. There's a guy, Chris Camillo of DumbMoney.TV, the guy behind the social arbitrage school of investing. I had him a month or two ago, and it was the same thing. He really liked robotics as sort of the next big development. They're kind of paired with AI. What are your thoughts on that?

Willard - Yeah, the robotics industry has already taken a major leap forward because of machine learning and machine learning has been around for decades. But the chips from Nvidia, and even Google and Tesla designing their own chips, that optimize machine learning and then applying it. What we mean by that is, you feed in a bunch of videos of a human being folding laundry and then you've got a robot that can learn from that video feed and the machine learns itself, teaches itself how to fold laundry by emulating, copying what you're doing.

And that's the real deal. It's here happening right now. Tesla's probably by far ahead of everyone else in machine learning robotics. But again, there are a lot of startups out there that are going to also be delivering products to the market. At Nvidia's GTC event a couple of weeks ago, at the end of the keynote, Jensen Huang rolled out some Disney androids that were taught by Nvidia machine learning. They were trying to copy basically what those androids in the movies, the Star Wars movies, are doing.

And so, you know, Disney's got whole new potential, hundreds of billions of dollars of high-margin revenue by selling Star Wars droids to consumers that come around and little kids get to talk to them. I mean, not all of it's going to be productive. Some of it's entertaining.

Larson - Yeah. I'll tell you, if I as a kid myself being a big fan of the Star Wars movies, if I could have envisioned what might happen a few decades down the road as a kid, it's pretty crazy.

You brought up Tesla, and I have to talk about them. You published a book recently called The Ultimate Tesla Book: With the Ultimate Tesla Model. In that, you mentioned a $28 billion or trillion-dollar, valuation number. Did I see that right?

Willard - So, when I bought Tesla, it was about a $28 billion, maybe $30 billion market cap at $17 a share five years ago. But look, the book is not about tomorrow. It is about the next 18, 19, 20 years. So, we're looking out to 2040. And what drove the reason behind the book, why I wrote it was, you know, as a long-time Tesla investor, it drove me crazy.

Every analyst report I have from Tesla -- I mean, I have them laying around all over here, the sell-side analysts' reports are, without exception, they're like, we're not going to give any value to the robot business. We're not going to give any value to the full self-driving business. We're not going to give any value to the Dojo AI computers.

I wanted to give value. I want to know what the potential is. I'm not saying it's all going to work out. I didn't make the best-case scenario, but what I did is I took a reasonably good-case scenario.

If each of the major event investments that Tesla is making, the different revenue streams that they're trying to build from robotics to AI to full self-driving and robotaxis, if all of that stuff can work out, what would the earnings and revenue look like 15, 20 years from now?

And that's what we did. We put it together. What we found was Tesla could be kicking off trillions of dollars of profits in the year 2040. And if you throw a 15 multiple on $2 trillion of profits, you have a $30 trillion market cap. And that's why we got there. All of that is modeled out in detail and, you know, explained, in chapters about why and how each of those revenue streams could develop.

Larson - Well, I'll tell you, obviously there's a ton of promise there. It's just, how you get from point A to point B, right?

Willard - Yeah. And look, if you're selling Tesla today down 7% at $158 -- $162 or whatever it's at this moment because they missed deliveries on the first quarter of 2024 in cars, you shouldn't even -- I wouldn't own Tesla if I was buying it just for their electric cars. When I actually bought it, that was what the business was and I thought it was even undervalued for that.

And I bought a model three car, drove it around and thought it was the best car product I'd been in in decades. And so, I immediately went and bought Tesla stock finally. But at a half-a-trillion-dollar market cap or whatever it's at right now, it's being valued on robots and AI and full self-driving robotaxis, and that's why you're in it. And at half a trillion dollars, it's undervalued if any of those things work out.

Larson - Okay. In the time we have left, you're going to be speaking at our Investment Masters Symposium in the Bay Area coming up in May. We're still several weeks away from that. But any idea about, or kind of a sneak peek, about what you're going to be talking about there?

Willard - You know, I'm going to be on a panel, for example, talking about the future of energy and "Can renewables replace carbon-based energy?" oil, natural gas, coal. And I'm pretty sure everybody on the panel is going to say, no, it never can. And I will be on the complete opposite side of the spectrum, explaining how solar will in, say, 10 years, 15 years from now, be so much more cost-effective than carbon-based oil, energy generation.

We're going to have satellites in outer space that are capturing electrons -- electricity -- generating electricity from the sun with solar panels and then beaming that electricity down to the earth to be used in AI data centers, for example. And we're going to need a lot more energy looking out five, ten years from now to run all of this AI compute.

But we're going to have it, and most of it will be nuclear- and solar-based. Carbon is going to be a secularly declining industry for the rest of my life. And by the time I'm looking on in my last few days, when I'm in my nineties or 100, I'm 51 years old right now. Some say 40 or 50 years from now, carbon-based energy generation will be de minimis.

Larson - Well, Cody, that's a great place to wrap up. I think you've got your finger on the pulse of a lot of these revolutionary technologies and obviously the companies and investments behind them. So, definitely looking forward to hearing from you. Cody, thank you again so much for your time.

Willard - As always, thanks for having me. It's good times.

Larson - You got it, take care.

Originally published on MoneyShow.com