CEF Weekly Review: Why NAVs Underperform Benchmarks

tadamichi

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the last week of March. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

Most CEF sectors were up on the week once again. Over March, all but one sector finished in the green with EM Debt and MLPs leading the way.

Systematic Income

It was the fifth straight month of gains with March coming in as the best-returning sector so far this year.

Systematic Income

Equity CEF sector discounts remain wide even as fixed-income CEF sector discounts have tightened closer to their historic averages.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

One element of CEF investing that can occasionally disappoint investors is the less than stellar longer-term NAV trajectory of many funds. We take a look at this dynamic in the context of the preferreds CEF sector over the last couple of years.

We start with the broad-based preferreds index - the ICE BofA All US Capital Securities Index. To make things simple, we identify a period where the price of the index is unchanged. One such period is 3-May-2022 to 28-Mar-2024 as shown below.

ICE

Now we look at the normalized (i.e. starting from $100) preferred CEF NAVs across the same period and we see that, unlike the flat price of the index, all fund NAVs had negative returns, ranging from -6% to -9%.

Systematic Income

Why is it that the index was flat while all CEF sector NAVs were down?

There are likely a couple of reasons. One is deleveraging. When asset prices fall, CEF leverage rises. This makes it more difficult for the fund to maintain its level of leverage, particularly if the fund has a leverage cap. For example, we see that between January and 22-March of 2023 - a period that saw a sharp drop in bank preferreds - Nuveen preferred CEFs shed bank borrowings. And although a deleveraging does not guarantee a permanent loss in the NAV, it often results in just that as the funds often wait to buy back assets when prices rise above the level at which they were sold (which lowers the funds' leverage, creating more room for additional assets). This "sell low, buy back higher" strategy is a headwind to NAVs.

Nuveen

A likely second reason for the NAV drop in a flat index environment is the difference between the funds' portfolios and the broader index. Clearly, each fund is not going to replicate the index even if it were possible - managers have their own views and goals. However, it does mean that fund performance can often deviate from the index.

For example, preferred CEFs were overweight contingent convertible securities and still are. These securities struggled in the aftermath of the Credit Suisse failure when the Swiss regulator wrote down the CS CoCos to zero. CoCo and AT1 securities are less than 20% of the broader market but many preferred CEFs hold significantly in excess of that in their portfolios which caused some pain last year. This is not to say that over the longer-term this was a wrong call but it likely ties into the deleveraging mechanism described above.

Nuveen

A likely third reason is overdistribution. Most credit funds tend to distribute more than their net income level and this is true of many preferred CEFs as well. This is not a big deal from a total return perspective however it does mean that the NAV can drop more than expected.

First Trust

A fourth reason is simply trading slippage. Indices are based off mid asset values and ignore any turnover costs which can add up over the longer-term. Hopefully, the alpha that managers generate can override this cost but it does not always.

Ultimately, there are a number of mechanisms that can create headwinds to the NAVs of credit funds relative to the underlying benchmarks. That doesn't mean that investors should avoid CEFs. It does mean, however, that investors need to spend time identifying sectors where benchmark underperformance can happen as well as the funds in the sector that are capable of outperformance for various structural reasons.

Market Commentary

The two Apollo loan CEFs and AIF, in particular, have struggled over the past week. Until a reversal in the last two days of the week, the AIF discount widened 10% and the AFT discount widened 5%.

It’s not clear what the catalyst for the AIF collapse is - it kicked off before the most recent SEC filing which, once again, described the mechanics of the merger with MFIC, if approved. If AIF returns to its recent premium peak of 3.3% (e.g. $15.37 price vs $14.87 NAV), the AIF investor would receive 0.965 shares of MFIC for each share of AIF which equates to a value of $14.18. After that, each AIF share gets an additional $0.25 payment as an inducement to vote yes which adds up to $14.43. In other words, the AIF shareholder whose 1 share of AIF was priced at $15.37 ends up with $14.43 which doesn't seem like an amazing deal.

Now that the discount has opened up in AIF, the math makes much more sense. In fact, if the AIF discount widens further towards 10% it could even make sense to hold on to the fund and vote yes on the merger to pick up around 5-6% of value.

Another consequence of the recent volatility in AIF and AFT is that the previous unusual valuation divergence we highlighted has mostly closed.