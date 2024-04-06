RobsonPL/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Dutch incumbent telecoms provider KPN (OTCPK:KKPNY)(OTCPK:KKPNF) have been fairly muted since I first covered the company last summer, with a roughly flat total return landing them in the middle of the pack compared to major European peers.

Valuation concerns ultimately drove my Hold rating back then. KPN is one of the best telecoms companies in Europe as the Dutch market is relatively rational, but a sub-5% dividend yield looked a little modest given the company's growth profile and in an environment where higher interest rates had increased the appeal of fixed-income alternatives.

KPN continues to execute well, with profit margins stabilizing as expected and the firm appearing to gain share from its largest competitor, VodafoneZiggo. With capital returns plans upped and free cash flow ("FCF") robust despite the ongoing national rollout of fiber-to-the-premises ("FTTP"), these shares now look a bit more appealing, and I upgrade KPN to 'Buy'.

KPN Recap

KPN is the incumbent telecom provider in the Netherlands, offering both fixed and mobile services. Although initially 'Hold' rated due to its valuation, KPN is nonetheless one of the higher quality telecoms firms in Europe. This is mainly due to the competitive environment in the Netherlands which, unlike numerous other European countries, is fairly rational. For instance, in broadband, KPN and its largest peer VodafoneZiggo control around 80% of the market, each with a roughly 40% share as per Statista.

As a network owner and provider of both fixed and mobile services, KPN also enjoys the economic advantages that typically come with convergence and network ownership. For instance, converged customers typically display lower churn, thus lowering customer acquisition costs for the provider. Another is the opportunity for mobile data offload onto the fixed network (e.g. customers consuming data over home Wi-Fi rather than over licensed mobile bands). KPN reported 1.55 million fixed-mobile households in Q4 of last year.

As a result of the above, KPN has a solid history of reporting relatively healthy financial KPIs, with attractive EBITDA and free cash flow ("FCF") margins (~45% and ~16%, respectively); comfortable FCF-based dividend coverage (~1.5x); and double-digit returns on capital employed (~14% in 2023) to name but three.

Executing Well

At initial coverage post-H1 2023, I expected profit margins to stabilize in the second half of the year based on a combination of price hikes and moderating inflation. That did indeed play out, with KPN producing full-year adjusted EBITDA after leases ("EBITDA-AL") of €2.42 billion last year. This mapped to a full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA-AL margin of 44.4%, which was around 10bps higher than the H1 figure.

While adjusted EBITDA-AL was up just 0.6% year-on-year last year, lagging revenue growth by around 190bps, this was in large part due to inflationary pressure on the company's cost base. The impact of inflation should continue to moderate going forward. For instance, I mentioned last time that energy costs were seen stabilizing in 2024. Energy costs offset over 25% of KPN's revenue gains last year, with its 'Other Operating Expenses' line (which includes energy costs) rising 27% to €416 million. As per its annual report, energy costs are only expected to rise around 2% this year, meaning KPN should be in position to convert more of its revenue growth into earnings growth. As such, I expect the company to return to circa 2-3% annual EBITDA growth from this year.

Importantly, KPN appears to be gaining share in fixed services from peer VodafoneZiggo. The latter saw consumer fixed revenue decline just over 1% last year, while KPN managed to grow consumer fixed service revenue by 0.5% over the same period. Isolating to Q4, VodafoneZiggo reported flat consumer fixed revenue year-on-year, while KPN reported 2.4% year-on-year growth.

This might be linked to KPN's ongoing FTTP rollout, which I also touched on last time. As VodafoneZiggo operates a cable network, it typically offers higher speeds than the legacy copper networks that incumbents like KPN have operated. While upgrading these legacy networks to FTTP is costly for incumbents, it does result in an attractive offering to consumers, as FTTP offers both higher internet speeds and a much lower frequency of faults requiring an engineer call out. For KPN, that means higher average revenue per user and lower operating expenses.

In Q4, KPN reported 1.64 million fiber households, adding just over 150,000 fiber households year-on-year. This took fiber's share of the overall consumer broadband mix to 59%, up around 5ppt year-on-year. Including its Glaspoort JV, KPN has now passed 57% of Dutch homes, up from 35% in 2020. It plans to reach 80% by 2026. As legacy copper connections continue to fall, this network will eventually be fully decommissioned, not only realizing OpEx savings for KPN but also leading to sales of redundant real estate that could offer a nice inorganic source of cash flow.

Capital Returns Plans Upped

In its most recent Capital Markets Day (November 2023), KPN issued upgraded and attractive capital returns plans. Previously, the company targeted circa 3-5% annual dividend per share growth, which it delivered in 2023 with a 5% DPS hike to €0.15 (~$0.1625 per ADS). It has since increased its growth plans to 13% this year (i.e. €0.17 per share; ~$0.1842 per ADS), followed by circa 7% annual growth between 2025 and 2027.

In addition, KPN plans to return €200 million via stock buybacks this year, with ~€1 billion delivered cumulatively across 2024-2027. This results in total shareholder distributions of €3.8 billion, equal to around 28% of its current market-cap. Or said differently, KPN is offering a circa 7% annual shareholder yield over the next four years.

KPN's robust free cash flow generation makes these targets doable. Despite elevated CapEx as a result of its FTTP rollout, KPN still generated €886 million of free cash flow last year, essentially converting somewhere in the region of 16% of its revenue into surplus cash. It is targeting a similar level of FCF this year (~€880 million), enough to cover both the increased cost of its dividend as well as the €200 million in planned share buybacks. Furthermore, FCF will rise naturally as KPN's FTTP rollout winds down toward the end of this period, freeing up an additional €200 million in annual FCF in 2027.

Data Source: KPN Annual Reports; Yahoo Finance: Author Calculation

On a 2024 DPS of €0.17 per share, KPN trades on a forward yield of around 5%, making it slightly more attractive than when I covered it last summer (when it offered a ~4.55% yield). With the company offering several years of 7% per annum growth on top, investors would be looking at a circa 12% annualized total return on a flat yield, which is roughly line with its historical average as per the above chart. This valuation could see some support from expected lower interest rates in the Eurozone this year, reducing the likelihood of yield expansion as dividend stocks like KPN become more attractive. As such, I upgrade KPN to 'Buy'.

