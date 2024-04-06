Jozef Durok/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM), originally a family-owned hat distributor, became a global powerhouse commercializing a wide range of outdoor and lifestyle products. The company specializes in outdoor and indoor activities, aiming to deliver consumers products that add something to a more active lifestyle. To do so, the company has four major brands aiming at specific segments.

Columbia is where it all starts, deeply rooted in outdoor gear and apparel made for adventurers. Then, there's SOREL, bought in 2000. It's where function meets fashion, perfect for the outdoors without sacrificing style. Fast forward to 2003, they added Mountain Hard Wear into the fold. This brand it's all about top-tier equipment for climbers and winter sports enthusiasts who demand the best. Lastly, they acquired prAna in 2014, a brand that's all about serving yoga and climbing enthusiasts.

The game plan here is clear: leverage out the brand. Given that the company is not the one making the products, the ethos has to come from killer design and slick marketing. That's the company's playbook. However, the cold hard fact is that they've been eating the market's dust by a staggering 60% over the last three years. So, is it time for a comeback story? Maybe, let's delve into that.

Underperformance causes

The chart below provides some interesting insights. We can see that the company's gross margins peaked at the end of 2021, and at the same time, the EPS growth also peaked and decreased somewhat from there.

To shed some light on these numbers, the company avoids capital investment and the costs associated with the ownership and operation of production facilities. Which includes avoiding the direct management of labor forces. That means that improvements in operations can mostly come from finding cheaper suppliers.

Therefore, the differentiation element has to come from marketing that can convince consumers of the distinctiveness of the various brands and products within. So, there's a hard stop on how much the company can slash its operating expenses before it starts hollowing out its sales. If it goes too deep, it'll cut into the very ability to crank out appealing products or the muscle to push these products to the public through marketing and distribution. Ideally, the company should be pulling off higher prices, but the gross margin numbers are showing a heavy lean on promotions.

Financials

Looking at the financials, one bright spot is on the inventory front. They slashed it by 27% from last year, which played a big part in raking in over $600 million in operating cash flow. The balance sheet's looking solid, too, with close to $764 million in the bank and no debt.

However, this contrasts with the U.S. market which has been a bit of a drag with softer consumer demand. Net sales for 2023 are up by just 1% to $3.5 billion, signaling growth issues for the company.

The company tried to counteract that with a profit improvement plan set to cut through the profit squeeze and boost efficiency. With the goal of slashing $125 million to $150 million of the annual expense sheet by 2026, thanks to smarter inventory management and other cost cuts.

In the 4Q23 earnings call, the company disclosed it is targeting to pocket $75 million to $90 million in savings, trimming the fat from costs of goods sold (COGS) and operating expenses (OpEx). The cuts will also affect the U.S. corporate side, aiming to lower personnel costs by 3% to 5%. The goal is to get the operating margins back to the low teens percentage.

Business model diagnostic

The broad idea behind the company strategy is to focus on delivering products that meet high-performance expectations. The goal is to draw in consumers who seek purpose-built products. For that to happen the company needs to elevate its product line with new collections and updates to iconic products.

Recognizing the potential for growth in footwear, the company is applying its approach from apparel to develop footwear franchises that can drive long-term growth. Successes like the Newton Ridge and expansions into offerings, of which the Facet and Peak Free collections are good examples.

On distribution, the company is developing a digital omnichannel marketplace that leverages its reach and further dilutes fixed costs associated with distribution.

That said, what is really missing here is the execution on the brand front. One of the main issues we identified in this company is that they have been adding brands, but those brands have not displaced the original brand, in this case Columbia, from being the top revenue-generating asset.

The contribution from the other brands seems almost negligible. I've been in the trenches with fashion brands for a while now, and this pattern isn't new. It's typical of these aspiring fashion conglomerates that hoard brands but, then, can't stitch them together into a single powerhouse business. Take Tapestry (TPR), for example; it's stumbled big time, never really getting past its original brand, Coach. On the flip side, you've got LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) playing masterfully scooping up brands and using its platform to elevate them to new heights.

Looking at Columbia's individual brands we can see that, for instance at SOREL, Cory Long was appointed as the new Brand President. SOREL saw a decrease in net sales both quarterly (18%) and yearly (3%). 2024 is anticipated to be challenging, with a forecasted sales decline of approximately 20%.

Mountain Hardwear experienced a decrease in net sales in both the fourth quarter (11%) and the year (7%). With a forecasted mid-single-digit percent increase in net sales for 2024, there's some optimism there.

Finally, prAna faced significant sales declines both quarterly (29%) and yearly (21%), prompting a focused effort on repositioning the brand. Efforts to reduce excess inventory are priorities. The brand anticipates modest growth, 2% to 4% in 2024, particularly in the latter half of the year, as it works to stabilize the business.

Risks

I think our diagnostic in the prior section is very clear. The brands lack mojo. They seem to have become complacent and entitled. Columbia is the only brand with some growth appeal. This is the risk of a multi-brand company, the ability to leverage the acquired brands. Usually, you need to have some distribution platform that can be shared without compromising any brand. Not an easy task and there aren't many companies doing it right.

If a company is buying a brand and does not have a plan to drive its sales higher multiple times like LVMH has done to several of its brands, then, there isn't much value on following a conglomerate approach.

Manufacturing is another issue. Moving production eastward has been a good strategy for companies obsessed with their quarterly numbers. But what's slipped through the cracks is the learning curve – the on-the-ground insights from manufacturing. Take luxury brands like Tapestry, they've fallen into this trap, losing touch with the craft, while allowing a multitude of counterfeit products to emerge. However, LVMH has avoided that in part. The "Made in France" label still holds weight, and they've managed to shield their top-tier craftsmanship. The argument is just that relocating is not the win-win that everybody thought, it is more complex than that. Columbia might be feeling the pinch from this move, too.

Valuation

A quick look at valuation shows us that the company is slightly overvalued when compared to its peers on most metrics.

Nevertheless, I think the thing that makes this company expensive is represented in the following graph.

The growth just isn't there, and the company's brands, Columbia excluded, seem stuck in a rut, unable to generate solid growth. So, until I catch a glimpse of a product vision that does more than the usual Excel-driven cost-cutting – one that actually brings to the table products that grab attention, alongside a strategy smart enough to use a platform to lift all its brands – I'm sitting this one out.

