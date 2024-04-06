Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Procore Technologies: A Promising Founder-Led Company With Large Opportunity

OA Research profile picture
OA Research
231 Followers

Summary

  • Procore Technologies is a leading provider of cloud-based construction management software and is led by a strong founder-led CEO.
  • The company has been growing revenue and client count, but is still unprofitable, and its stock is down since going public.
  • Procore operates in the construction industry, which is one of the largest and least digitized industries, presenting a significant opportunity for growth.

Construction workers using laptop on construction site

Paul Bradbury

Today I’d like to discuss a niche software company that went public back in 2021. This company has a strong founder-led CEO and has been growing revenue and clientele in recent years. The company’s stock price is up

This article was written by

OA Research profile picture
OA Research
231 Followers
I'm a financial consultant and lifelong investor. I like to focus on long-term and am particularly fond of founder-led businesses with growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCOR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCOR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCOR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News