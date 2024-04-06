Luis Alvarez

Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) is a US-based company providing solutions for stakeholders within the digital advertising and marketing space, such as DSPs, publishers, advertisers, and agencies.

DRCT went public in 2022 at a price of $3, and had traded mostly sideways until near the end of 2023, when share price saw a steep increase to around $12. Starting the year at that level, DRCT had also been gaining momentum and reached an all-time high of $32 just last month, before seeing correction that brings it back to $12 price level today. Nonetheless, historical outlook suggests that DRCT has still delivered a strong performance overall. All-time return today stands at almost 360%.

I initiate my coverage with a buy rating. My 1-year price target of $15.8 presents around 28% upside from the current trading price of $12.3. I believe that DRCT appears oversold today, creating an attractive entry point amid the still relatively strong catalysts.

Financial Reviews

DRCT has seen significant revenue growth since going public. However, the growth rate seems to continue to normalize. In the latest FY as reported by the 8K released in March, FY 2023, DRCT delivered a revenue of $157 million, a 76% YoY growth, already down from the triple-digit level from the past two years. However, despite the rapid growth, DRCT has been profitable. In FY 2023, DRCT maintained that trend, though profit margins saw contractions across all levels. Operating margin narrowed to around 4% from over 8% in FY 2022, while net margin also narrowed to 1% from 4%. Overall, I believe that DCRT has moderately strong fundamentals. Performance in FY 2023 has also been decent, considering that DRCT has been able to maintain profitability despite rising cost of sales and G&A expenses, while also keeping elevated top-line growth.

Liquidity remains relatively safe. DRCT seems to have mostly relied on its cash-flow positive operations and debt issuance to bolster its cash position. Since last year, operating cash flows (OCF) generation has been steady above $2 million. In FY 2023, DRCT also received over $8.5 million from note issuance and lines of credit. Overall, these activities have helped DRCT to end FY 2023 with over $5 million of cash and cash equivalents, a higher liquidity position than last year.

Catalyst

In my opinion, DRCT’s recent partnerships with Amazon and HPE GreenLake provide DRCT access to richer hiqh-quality ad inventories and stronger technology. These effectively should help DRCT’s Colossus SSP (Supply-Side Platform) attract more clients and increase its sales win rates, driving future revenue growth in the process.

As a SSP platform, Colossus provides advertisers and media buyers an access to a wide range of ad inventories across niche media platforms such as USA Today, Gizmodo, Quartz, and ESPN, among many others. The Amazon partnership will enable those publishers within Colossus to tap into the advertising demand from Amazon’s over 9 million sellers. Given Amazon’s leading position as the largest e-commerce platform today, this means that the integration should drive meaningful impressions that result in eventual revenue growth.

Furthermore, the partnership with HPE GreenLake, which provides edge-to-cloud platform, will also improve DRCT’s capability to serve more ad inventories and process transactions with better latencies and scalability. I believe viewing such a technology stack improvement in a context of growing SSP and DSP partnerships, such as the one with Amazon, makes it a more relevant and powerful initiative. Overall, this should not only help improve client experience across buy and sell sides, but also compute cost optimization, in my opinion. Longer term, I expect this to help DRCT deliver stronger retention and gross margin expansions.

These partnerships also happened quite recently towards the end of last year, suggesting that they are still relatively early and that they will take time before DRCT will see the full potential. For instance, I would probably expect DRCT to only start seeing some traction from its new publishers brought onboard for beta testing in Q4 last year, sometime in Q1 or Q2 2024. As commented by the management, DRCT’s guidance miss in Q4 was also due to the delay in taking these publishers out of beta phase:

In addition, in Q4, we did our complete beta testing on our original schedule for several strategic publishers, including Dotdash Meredith, Weather.com, NBCU and Arete Group, which would have increased overall the pressure count. These strategic publishers have all been launched in Q1 of 2024.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

Risk

Risk remains moderate to high, mainly due to DRCT’s relative size as a small cap company experiencing high growth, which increases the unpredictability and volatility of DRCT as a business. As I mentioned earlier, any disruption to strategic business activities, such as prolonged beta phase for some clients, could be costly to DRCT. In Q4 2023, such a disruption resulted in DRCT missing its guidance by almost $25 million. For a company that delivered only $157 million of revenue for the FY, I estimate the Q4 guidance miss alone to cost DRCT an incremental 28% annual revenue growth, a sizable figure by any standard.

As such, it remains important for any investors interested in DRCT to monitor DSP and SSP partnership activities on a quarterly basis. At the current stage of its development, these would be the most needle-moving activities, in my opinion. However, failure in managing the expectation could result in a deep correction, as seen in Q4. Briefly after the Q4 earnings call, DRCT slumped by over 50% to $12, despite having moved steadily around the $25 range for most of the month.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for DRCT is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect DRCT to achieve an FY 2024 revenue of $180.7 million, a 15% growth, in line with the market’s estimate. I assume a forward P/S to expand to 2.2x as DRCT demonstrates successful execution from its partnerships with Amazon and HPE GreenLake, effectively driving the current business and securing potential future upside in revenue growth from increased ad transactions. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - DRCT to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $170 million, missing the market’s low end estimate of $179.7 million by about $9.7 million. In this scenario, DRCT experiences a meaningful slowdown in revenue growth as it again faces a similar issue to what we saw in Q4 2023, throughout FY 2024. I assign DRCT a forward P/S of 1, lower than where it is today. It assumes a correction to $9.4.

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $15.8 per share, projecting a potential upside of over 28%. I would rate the stock a buy.

Given the lack of guidance provided by the company, I also decided to maintain a conservative view for FY 2024. I assigned a 50-50 weighted probability for both cases due to my belief that as seen in Q4, execution risk could play a significant part in driving top-line estimates for DRCT even amid the strong catalysts. I would then incorporate this risk further into a lowered bear case estimate.

Overall, my projection implies that at $12.31 today, DRCT appears oversold. Trading at 1.2x P/S today, DRCT's valuation is attractive from both today's and forward's perspectives. Considering the probability-weighted forward P/S of 1.6x, DRCT's valuation is still somewhere in between those of Criteo and Magnite, two of its competitors. Criteo is a larger business that trades around 1.1x P/S, while Magnite trades at over 2x P/S.

Conclusion

I continue to see attractive potential in DRCT. In recent times, DRCT has delivered strong revenue growth, and seemed to adjust very well to the broader industry shift towards cookieless advertising landscape. I see the recent Amazon partnership as a key initiative that will meaningfully increase ad transactions within Colossus SSP, providing revenue uplift for DRCT. The potential increase in in-platform transactions will also be supported by improving technology stack, driven by the HPE GreenLake partnership that will bring in edge-to-cloud capability. As a small-cap company, risk remains moderate to high. DRCT’s revenue guidance miss in Q4, for instance, resulted in a deep price correction. However, at $12.3 today, DRCT appears oversold. My 1-year price target projects a 28% upside, resulting in a buy rating.