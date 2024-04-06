BalkansCat

The attention span of Mr. Market is frequently limited. Oftentimes, the market does not give a large acquisition like the one that created Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) the time needed to "clean house" and optimize operations. As we get near the end of the second full year (which is not a calendar year) of operations, it may be time to review some original management messages and how they apply to the latest management communications. Not only is Mr. Market not interested, but Mr. Market is also hostile to that sheer amount of time to wait for results. This is shown in the stock price. Investors can take advantage of that attitude and the forgetfulness to get a better than originally forecasted return.

The major idea behind this article was that the interview used was a rare look into what management considered essential and reasonable in their business world view. There is some frustration evident in the management answers at the market reception which to them was purely logical and good business. However, if the reader believes that management has a cohesive (logically constructed) argument for how the company is run and will be run, then there could be a chance for a far better investment return due to the market reaction than was originally in place. Interestingly, management does not appear to believe that the original goal is in any danger. Of course, Mr. Market has other idea. To me it is a fascinating clash of two different worlds.

Previously I had discussed how management found a lot of cash from receivables not collected or even billed. But the market did not care about this either even though it played a role in paying down debt ahead of schedule because this is not view as recurring like a business income would be. It is actually a material business accomplishment that is nowhere in the stock price.

Management Pushback On Unrealistic Expectations

Management has been working hard to show results. The original statement on this was:

" And as I said on our earnings call, a lot of what's happening in our financials right now is really still the impact of decisions that were made 12, 18 months ago."

This statement comes from Gunnar Wiedenfels, Chief Financial Officer answering interview questions at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022 Call September 13, 2022. I covered this in a previous article.

Management has also hinted several times that strategic decisions often take longer to be seen by investors and the public. Here is the latest:

" And then on the Warner Bros. Pictures side, Pam and Mike, similarly, are hard at work. And obviously, it's good to see the early fruits of some of that, even though this is not fully their slate yet. But certainly, The Dune opening this weekend was huge. Wonka at the end of the year was fantastic."

This quote is from Jean Brac Perette, CEO, Global Streaming And Games. The quote comes from a session at the Morgan Stanley 2024 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference March 4, 2024 .

Notice the part of the comment about "not fully their slate yet". This goes with the previous comment back in 2022 where management Warned this was not going to be an overnight turnaround.

I even covered an interview featuring John Malone, a board member stating that the debt was structured to give management years to fix the whole thing. But the market has long focused on problems that surfaced after management began to fix those problems. It was almost as if there would never be an end to the problems but rather the problems (or rather problem after problem) would continue forever.

I have often stated that the companies I have been asked to follow that have failed almost always fail due to management inaction. That is the polar opposite of what is happening here. But the market is currently acting like management never told Mr. Market how long a project like this would take. Unfortunately, this happens more often than not.

Furthermore, there were some market perceived mistakes. But this was a large acquisition. No management out there is perfect. Here a lot of decisions had to be made fast in the eyes of management. Even though they did their best, they put in place checks and guidelines so they had an idea of when to course correct. That is likely the best you can hope for. But Mr. Market wanted far better. Hence the frustration of management.

Streaming

The streaming area in particular is the source of a lot of misinformation and unrealistic expectations. You can see it in the comments to my previous articles that "streaming has never been profitable" as if "THEREFORE" streaming will never be profitable.

So, let's go over the current facts and where management states that they are:

Warner Bros. Discovery DTC Financial Results Trend (Warner Bros. Discovery Trending Schedule And Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Excel))

Note: Depending upon the browser used, you may have to go to the website if my own reference does not do the job for you. Management has clearly taken the losses that were inherited to a small profit. But Mr. Market wanted instant (probably big) profits, preferably in the billions. Below are some quotes from management on this as that expectation is unrealistic.

(These quotes are all by Jean Brac Perette, CEO, Global Streaming And Games at the same conference as above.)

" And then the third is obviously on monetization. And we are -- on the distribution and monetization of content, we are driving as fast as we can. We'll talk more about streaming, obviously, is a big part of that growth, but we're also making more disciplined and smarter trade-off decisions around windowing of content and exploitation of content and not putting all our eggs in one basket, like was the previous mantra of putting everything only on streaming."

Notice the comment about management going as fast as they can. This is yet another reference to the fact that management cannot do this as fast as the market expects. Yet despite warnings from the start (by management) as referenced throughout this article, the market continues to try to force an unrealistic expectation on management.

John Malone, who is a board member, mentioned what management states next that this would take time and would not happen overnight. But the perception by management and really the comments in my articles is that progress is far too slow.

Warner Bros. Discovery Jean Brac Perette CEO Reiterating The Original Plan (Warner Bros. Discovery Presentation At Morgan Stanley 2024 Technology Media And Telecom Conference March 4, 2024)

Management goes on to detail that they did not expect streaming to produce a small profit in fiscal year 2023. They are actually ahead of streaming plans and feel good about a reasonable profit in fiscal year 2025.

The problem with that fiscal year 2025 goal of a decent profit is that the market was already upset that the profit did not appear in 2022. Yet management also mentioned that they expanded the business by launching in several world markets to have a material presence elsewhere.

Meanwhile the market had all kinds of worry about a lack of subscriber growth. Yet management further mentioned that there were subscribers of overlapping plans that went away when the plans combined. There were even unprofitable subscribers that probably needed to go as well (as management hinted at in the above quote). That led to a decrease in the total subscribers when in reality some subscribers were, in effect, counted twice when services were separated.

This worry also does not include that the increased profitability in the trend shown above would likely lead in subscriber growth temporarily stalling. Anytime you raise the price of something, consumers will react by "doing without" to some extent. Raising prices successfully has always required a calculation that the benefits outweigh the negatives. But again, you would not know that from the reaction to the stock price.

Similarly, a profitability goal is very different from a "growth at all costs" goal. So, the marketing plan will change as well. Management could well have found more issues to deal with on the way to adequate profitability. Any new business often has a lot of issues along the way to a successful division.

The Debt

The original debt load had to have been a stretch. Deleveraging a debt heavy acquisition has to be the single most important part of the transaction. More importantly, deleveraging while managing to improve the business is generally the tightrope act that most managements find extremely challenging.

" Look, I think you've seen our discipline on the cash flow and the importance we put on that metric for 2 reasons. One is, obviously, we've done, I think, an incredible job in the first 18 months paying down the debt that we did take on to the other transaction, now under $40 billion of debt, under 4x levered."

This is again from Jean Brac Perette, CEO, Global Streaming And Games at the same conference as above.

If there was ever a major event that the market missed, it was the far faster than expected deleveraging. Once that leverage heads below 4 as stated above, management has many more options financially than was the case when the leverage was much higher. While it is very doubtful that management would borrow any money in the current turnaround project, the ability to borrow is likely there with that lower debt ratio.

This attitude actually is parallel to what John Hess, CEO Hess Corporation (HES) ran into back in the early days of the Guyana partnership. One person after another told him that the market frankly was not interested until the money rolled in. But that just leaves some time for an investor that can determine real progress has been made, to get in before the market values management actions for a likely larger gain whenever something like the current stock price action happens.

Evidently, debt reduction to increase cash flow does not matter until there is a show of profitable revenue from corresponding operational improvements leading to more profits. Yet high debt levels do matter in the long run.

Summary

Speaking of profits, here is what management had to say about the market expectation for DTC profits that were supposed to happen yesterday.

" And as we think of the other key component we laid out that August, which was trying to get to $1 billion of EBITDA from the $2 billion loss in '22 to $1 billion of EBITDA in '25, we're confident that we're on a -- we're actually ahead of the plan on the profitability and that the growth is going to come here over the next year or 2 years as we launch in more markets with a better product with, frankly, the best content lineup we've ever had, and launching new SKUs and new product experiences like an ad-supported SKU in more markets internationally."

This is again from Jean Brac Perette, CEO, Global Streaming And Games at the same conference as above.

Back in fiscal year 2022, management gave themselves until fiscal year 2025 to have $1 billion of EBITDA. Management is going to make solid progress on that goal in the current fiscal year and it is very likely to make that progress from the small profit reported for fiscal year 2023.

One of the reasons for going back to at least some of the original quotes is to demonstrate that management is ahead of the original plan in several key areas.

But the market does not see the cash and so is uninterested. There is really no telling ahead of time that something like this was guaranteed to happen. However, now that it happened, it may be a consideration to treat the current stock price as being at a strong buy level to average down if needed. If the market is going to give you a gift, then by all means accept it.

Basically, what the conference presentation was all about was convincing institutions that not only was the original plan viable, but management also is beating the goals laid out in the original plan in several key areas "near and dear" to the market. Evidently, that means that by fiscal year 2025, the market will be seeing the results of all of that work and probably more.

If you believe management that they are overall meeting plan goals, then this is likely a Strong Buy on the idea that management still has the original business profit goal in mind.

There were some very public missteps. But that should be expected with an acquisition this large. As long as an investor believes that the right steps taken outweigh the missteps and those missteps are likewise being promptly corrected, this the current stock price could prove to be quite a bargain.

Someone like Malone, who mentioned that he sold puts to support the board, is unlikely to be interested in this unless he can triple his money. His original cost basis from selling those puts is likely in the $20 range. You, as a small investor can do much better. From the current price, even if John Malone does not achieve that triple, you as an investor could still do very well from the current price. If John Malone does triple his cost basis or better, you could have a home run investment. But the key word from John Malone himself is "patience" as this was not an overnight turnaround.

Valuation Assumptions

This management undertook considerable financial risk and also risked taking over a large organization with "very" subpar performance. Long-time readers may know that in the article right after the acquisition, that one-time acquisitions charges wiped out cash flow which should not have happened had the assets been generating decent cash flow. Another words, the only cash flow the company had in the second quarter (and really into the third quarter) was the pre-existing Discovery cash flow. That led to a very fast and massive cost cutting campaign while at the same time trying to preserve the business.

Now, management has the debt ratio below 4 which is the start of an acceptable range even if the situation is not good enough for investment grade. But for management to triple its investment value, EBITDA will likely have to double in the long term over current values which should lead to a greater free cash flow.

So the previously discussed $1 billion streaming EBITDA is a huge step from the deficit. So is the movie assets where contribution prior to the acquisition was nonexistent.

Then of course the continuing repayment of debt will also aid in the higher valuation of the stock price.

But probably the biggest driver is the absence of news of hidden problems that have dominated the situation here since the acquisition.

Warner Bros. Discovery Fourth Quarter 2022 Cash Flow Summary (Warner Bros. Discovery Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Press Release)

More importantly, investors hope that cash flow will continue its fast growth.

The current market value valuation is about three to four times that annual cash flow. This is due to all the negative issues that illustrate the challenges management has faced. Now if management can keep that cash flow growing at least 20% a year for the next three years as these assets continue to perform better, then the market value of the stock could easily climb to the seven to ten range as debt continues to get paid. That is likely the return that John Malone and management were looking at when the acquisition was made.

You can also bet there are plans underway to grow the overall business. Some businesses like CNN need additional work. But even given setbacks elsewhere, cash flow clearly made progress in the right direction. The current EBITDA goal that management has is very likely to flow through to cash flow due to minimal cost increases as cost controls are now in place whereas before, that does not appear to be the case.

Risks

The turnaround can stall at any time.

The biggest risk of a situation like this is that management does nothing. I have followed a whole lot of companies that failed and are under my profile. The common thread of those failures is inaction. Here right now, you have the polar opposite. Despite the market worries, any mistake is usually fixable provided management attempts to fix it. The majority of managements that attempt to fix things usually succeed. It is the managements that do nothing that fail. I have a lot of those examples under my profile. This risk far outweighs just about anything else I can come up with.

There is always a risk of a loss of key personnel.

The financial leverage risk has been reduced way ahead of time. But there is still some remaining risk there.

The best part is a lot of the original acquisition risk is now gone with leverage much lower and the turnaround underway. The only part of this left to decide is the amount of faith you have in management and the statements publicly made.