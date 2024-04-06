Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PMF: My View Is There Are Modest Returns Ahead For This Muni Fund (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 06, 2024 7:16 AM ETPIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The article evaluates the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund as an investment option, highlighting its use of leverage and widening discount to NAV.
  • I suggest that the outlook for fixed-income munis is improving, despite headwinds such as inflation and a more hawkish Fed.
  • This article emphasizes the income potential and tax advantages of munis, making a case for considering them as an investment option.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Man climbing ladder in unfinished room

Robert Daly/OJO Images via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a closed-end fund with

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.72K Followers

I am a macro-focused investor and writer with fifteen years experience in financial services (starting in 2008). I began my career in New York, before relocating to North Carolina for graduate school and later employment - where I remain today. I have a Bachelors and MBA in Finance and I am a competitive tennis player (former Division I athlete).

I am a also contributing author for the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory where I specialize in macro analysis. Features of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PMF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PMF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PMF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News