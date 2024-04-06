Robert Daly/OJO Images via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek current income exempt from federal income tax".

I cover PIMCO's muni CEFs regularly, including PMF. Over the past year or so I have cooled on these funds given their extensive (and expensive!) use of leverage. PMF was no exception to this, when I suggested readers avoid this particular fund in favor of others when 2024 was about to begin. In hindsight, I was correct in my thinking:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Clearly, this has not been the place to be in early 2024. However, I think the tide is beginning to shift in favor of fixed-income munis going forward. Headwinds remain - no doubt about that. Stubborn inflation and a more hawkish Fed are top of mind. But with Fed rate cuts expected by year-end (I predict by September), I think that buying quality bonds is not a bad move right now.

This leads me to PMF. While its loss since my last article is concerning, I think the outlook is brighter. The fund still has the leverage hurdle challenging its earning power, but I see a widened discount and more favorable macro-backdrop as merit to upgrading my rating to "hold". I will explain the rationale behind the reason why in detail below.

Valuation Got Cheaper

One of the key factors supporting my upgrade has to do with valuation. PMF's discount has widened since last year and now sits at just under 2% to NAV:

Quick Stats (PIMCO)

Ultimately, I see this as a reasonable entry point given the macro-environment. A discount to NAV helps protect to the downside a little bit and overrides some of the other concerns I have for munis and fixed-income right now.

However, it is fair to point out this is not a real compelling "buy" argument in isolation. PMF's discount is not extremely wide, so I wouldn't recommend going too crazy here. Further, sister funds PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) and PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) each sport more attractive discounts. This means if one really wanted to buy a national muni fund from PIMCO, two other options exist that have similar holdings and cheaper prices.

This is something to consider closely. A buy case for PMF is hard to make when comparable funds trade for less. It is this reality that limits my upgrade to "hold", rather than "buy" for the time being.

So, Why Munis?

As my followers know, I tend to favor munis for fixed-income positioning. This has been true for a long time and will likely still be the case in most times regardless of the stage in the economic cycle we are in. But this doesn't mean to just always blindly buy. We still want to make sure the macro-environment is favorable and not just assume that it always is.

In this vein, why consider munis now? Inflation is still elevated and the Fed has cooled rate cut expectations (remember when some thought cuts were coming last year?). So how can one find value in munis despite these factors?

One reason why is income. For those in the upper-income tax bracket, tax-equivalent yields for munis remain above their long-term average:

TEY (IG-rated munis) (NY Fed)

This is good news because it means investors are locking in yields that are uncommon over time. Beyond that, we should remember that while inflation remains higher than normal (on a 10-year trajectory), tax equivalent yields for most muni classes remain above current inflation rates:

Yields vs. Inflation (Nuveen)

The way I see it is that munis remain a way to beat inflation. That is likely to persist as long as fixed-income is shunned by many investors. I see that as an opportunity to lock in yields that probably won't be going up any time soon. While Fed cuts may be a few quarters away, the next move in yields is almost surely to be higher, not lower. That makes initiating positions here a good move.

Some Potential Problems

I will reiterate again that while I believe PMF is in a better spot than it was in December, there are a few headwinds that would prevent me from getting too bullish here. These are some of the same issues that have plagued this leveraged CEF, as well as many others, for some time now. I have discussed the cost of borrowing (for the leverage) that has risen and kept a lid on how productive it is for retail investors. This is something I have called out time and again over the last two years, so I won't retype everything again. Suffice to say that elevated short-term rates have resulted in elevated borrowing costs for fund managers. This is reflected in the weak income metrics for PMF - a trend that has been persistent over time:

Income Metrics (PMF) (PIMCO)

It is clear that PMF is having difficulty covering its distribution now. While I wouldn't say a cut is imminent, it is a risk, and something needs to change in order for me to feel comfortable with the sustainability of the current payout.

I would also remind readers this is not a new development. PMF has used an extensive amount of leverage for a long time and that story continues today:

PMF's Use of Leverage (PIMCO)

What I am trying to convey here is PMF's leverage is high, expensive, and unlikely to change any time soon. The time to reduce leverage would have been roughly two years ago - and PIMCO didn't do it. Nor have they done it at any moment since then. This leads me to think management will continue on its present course and that remains a headwind readers should recognize.

Of course, it presents opportunity. If the yield curve normalizes and short-term rates fall due to Fed action later this year, the leverage PMF utilizes will prove to be beneficial and a net gain for the fund. But that could be a ways off, so in the interim income pressure will continue due to this attribute.

Munis Still Compare Favorably To Corporates

I will now shift back to a macro-discussion regarding why I like munis. This is relevant to PMF - but also to any number of muni funds that investors have available to them. As my followers know, I have shifted to a more modest stance on corporate bonds - both IG-rated and junk-rated. This has been discussed in recent reviews, so I won't go into all the details here. But suffice to say that while I am shying away for corporate bond exposure, I think the time is ripe to amplify my muni allocation.

The reasoning is straightforward. Munis tend to have a lower default rate across the ratings spectrum compared to their corporate counterparts. Further, at present, munis are yielding more than corporates after adjusting for taxes (assuming one is in the higher tax brackets):

TEY Yields (Corporate vs. Muni) (Bloomberg)

To me this makes it a no-brainer to choose munis over corporates. The credit quality is generally better and the yield is higher. Of note: this could be different for each individual depending on one's tax bracket. But for those in the upper tax levels, this supports the idea that munis have a place in one's portfolio.

Bottom-line

PMF was an "avoid" for me as the new year got underway and I was right about that call. Fortunately, the outlook for the fund has improved in my view. While leverage and weakening income metrics remain a concern, I believe the second half of the year is when the Fed will cut interest rates and offer a reprieve on this front. Further, the fund's discount to NAV has widened and the underlying quality of its assets are solid.

To be fair, I am not getting overly excited about this option. I like munis overall but I do see other funds offering more value - such as PMF's sister funds from PIMCO. So while I believe PMF no longer warrants a "sell" rating, I think "buy" is similarly too aggressive given the better options elsewhere. As a result, I think an upgrade to "hold" makes sense, and I suggest readers approach any new positions very selectively going forward.