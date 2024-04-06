Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Revenue Growth Lagging Expense Growth (Rating Downgrade)

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

This is my sixth Catalyst (NASDAQ:CPRX) article. I rated it as a tepid "Buy" in my most recent 07/2023's "Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: A New Catalyst Tilts The Scales - Just Barely" ("Just Barely"). Since Just Barely, Catalyst has performed well, up ~20%.

The thesis of Just Barely pegged Catalysts as a "Buy" based on newly acquired catalysts and upon its then depressed price. As I write in early 04/2024 its price is no longer depressed. Its guidance for 2024 is unremarkable if not outright discouraging. Accordingly, for these and other reasons I discuss below, I am moving back to a "Hold".

In this article I rely upon the following sources released in conjunction with its Q4, 2023 earnings on 02/29/2024 — earnings call (the "Call"), press release (the "Release") and 10-K (the "10-K"); I also refer to its latest 03/2024 website presentation (the "Presentation").

Catalyst reported growing disaggregated revenue for Q4, 2023.

The 10-K provides a nice overview of Catalyst's product revenues over recent years.

It has been a one-trick pony (FIRDAPSE) for most of its short life as a commercial company. Its 01/2023 acquisition of commercial rights to FYCOMPA (perampanel) from Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) changed the situation, giving it a second arrow in its quiver.

In 04/2023's "Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Fixing Its Misnomer Is No Easy Task" ("Fixing") I discussed this deal in detail. I concluded it was:

...a bit of a head-scratcher. Catalyst paid $160 million in cash for an asset generating ~$40.6 million in revenues less direct expenses annually. Its patent only extends for two more full years. Will Catalyst ever earn its $160 million back?

FYCOMPA is the new kid on the block. It will be interesting to see how it performs over its life. During the Call CEO Daly added some insights that are worth considering; he noted that Catalyst expects to generate considerable revenue from FYCOMPA after its patent expiry date stating Catalyst's expectation that it had:

...significant life beyond its patent expiry because of the stickiness of epilepsy drugs. Patients with epilepsy do not like to change drugs, even post-patent expiry. So there is a great willingness for the patient to continue on their branded medication [technical difficulty]. So there is a significant opportunity for this compound post expiry to continue to deliver good returns for the company. And that was baked into our calculus when we bought the product.

I find this unconvincing. No doubt there are patients, or more likely insurers who will continue to pay the >~$1,200 cost for 30 pills even when generics are available. However, I find this self-serving and unconvincing.

Depending on how many are available, generics typically knock prices down 80-85%. That would knock an annual $14,400 down to $2,880 or less. That is not a saving that many can afford to ignore without a real reason beyond a disinclination to switch off the branded molecule.

Like FYCOMPA, FIRDAPSE also faces near-term exclusivity issues.

Exclusivity is particularly critical for FIRDAPSE. Back in 2019 when Bernie Sanders was running for president, he made hay by asking why FIRDAPSE was being priced at $375,000 when it had previously been available at no cost. The actual cost of FIRDAPSE depends on dosage variables as set out in its FDA label.

Regardless of such variables for a particular patient, FIRDAPSE is cripplingly expensive for patients who don't qualify for assistance programs. As such it leaves room for generic competition to come in once legal barriers fall. The 10-K (p. 4) advises that FIRDAPSE's patent protection is under assault by four companies.

These companies have filed Paragraph IV Certification Notice Letters with the FDA. They challenge Catalyst's patent protection. They pave the way for these companies to file abbreviated new drug applications [ANDA's] with the FDA for FIRDAPSE generics.

Catalyst has duly filed patent infringement lawsuits against these generic drug manufacturers in a federal district court. Catalyst's lawsuits trigger statutory stays precluding the FDA from final approval of the subject ANDA's until May 2026 or entry of judgment holding Catalyst's patents invalid, unenforceable, or not infringed, whichever occurs first.

Acquisition of rights to Santhera's AGAMREE adds a third product to Catalyst's portfolio.

In 07/2023 Catalyst closed on a deal with Swiss pharma Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTC:SPHDF) to acquire North American rights to its Vamorolone. the press release characterized Vamorolene as:

...a Promising Best-In-Class Dissociative Anti-Inflammatory Steroid Treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy [DMD] therapy...which was a Synergistic Novel Asset [that] Leverages Catalyst's Expertise and Bolsters Catalyst's Rare Neuroscience Portfolio

It further advised Vamorolene had been granted both FDA fast-track and orphan drug designations; further, it had a PDUFA action date of 10/26/2023. Additionally, it stated that Catalyst expected to launch Vamorolone in the US early in Q1 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

Right on course, on 10/26/2023 Catalyst announced that the FDA had approved AGAMREE® (vamorolone) oral suspension 40 mg/mL for use in treating DMD in patients aged two years and older. Again as expected on 03/13/2024 Catalyst announced the launch of AGAMREE in the US.

Per Presentation slide 13, AGAMREE has orphan drug exclusivity for 7 years. It has patents out to 2040 with 6 patents listed in the Orange Book.

Catalyst earns nice growing revenues with outsized growing expenses.

Catalyst has managed to turn its limited product offering of approved products into a profitable business. The 10-K lists its consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income with a portion excerpted below:

It has strong ~85% product revenue growth for 2023. Unfortunately, its expenses are growing even faster ~177% resulting in a diminishing net income from 2023 to 2022. The situation as reported in the Release for 2024 is highly discouraging.

It guides for slightly growing revenues (~16%) at $455-475 million for a midpoint of $465 million. It provides no expense guidance but does note the following as regards SG&A expenses:

Selling, general, and administrative expenses: We anticipate a significant increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses in 2024 due to the launch of AGAMREE and the accompanying support of three commercial products, compared to two in 2023.

Conclusion

Now that Catalyst is trading in a more normalized range compared to the $12.76 it was trading at in 07/2023 when I wrote Just Barely, I am rerating it to "Hold". I assess its prospects for 2024 as mundane. Consider that:

its two principal products are facing potential IP disruption in 2026, and it will have several quarters of new AGAMREE revenues in 2024.

And yet it only guides for 16% revenue growth in 2024. At the same time, it is anticipating "significant growth" in 2024 SG&A expenses.

These SG&A already grew considerably from ~$57 million in 2022 to ~$133 million in 2023. Until management either takes a firm hand on these growing expenses or shows that it can grow revenues enough to support them, Catalyst is of zero interest to me.

Its short-term revenues are stilted, per its 2024 guidance. Its medium and longer-term revenues are at risk of generic competition.