Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Standard Chartered: Compelling At 0.6x Tangible Book Value

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.36K Followers

Summary

  • Asia and emerging market-focused Standard Chartered has underwhelmed since I opened on it last year, underperforming more profitable peers like DBS Group and HSBC.
  • Thanks to higher interest rates and benign credit quality, the bank has finally booked a double-digit return on tangible equity.
  • At 0.6x tangible book value, the market seems to be baking in a return to the single-digit return on tangible equity it was making pre-2023.
  • While management's medium-term goal of a 12% RoTE may be punchy, Standard Chartered can materially undershoot this and still deliver good returns for investors.

Standard Chartered Bank in Central, Hong Kong

winhorse

"Not pretty, but reasonably cheap" was basically the essence of my investment case when I opened on Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFY)(OTCPK:SCBFF) with a Buy rating last year. More specifically, while this bank was/is structurally

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.36K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCBFY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCBFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCBFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCBFF
--
SCBFY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News