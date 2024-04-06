Liuhsihsiang

Uncertainty has been a watchword in the manufacturing space for a while now, and the results at Hurco (NASDAQ:HURC) certainly reflect that. When I last wrote about this small manufacturer of machine tools, I was concerned about an ugly near-term outlook for manufacturing tool demand in North America and Western Europe and the likelihood that the company would “bump along the bottom” for a few more quarters.

Those bumps proved to be a lot more jarring, as fiscal Q4’23 results were surprisingly strong, driving a run of above-sector performance, only to see a big step back in fiscal Q1’24 that hammered the shares down about a third and down around 10% since my last update. That’s very weak compared to the broader industrial sector, including other short-cycle names.

I do think Hurco has probably seen the worst, but I’m not expecting a big upturn in manufacturing capex in the near future, as PMIs remain concerningly low in the United States and major European markets like Germany and election year uncertainties could well lead companies to hold off on major investments. Longer term, Hurco does offer leverage to the ongoing manufacturing reshoring cycle, but investors shouldn’t ignore the above-average risks here.

Jarring Volatility As Manufacturing Trends Remain Challenged

Whether you look at the Purchasing Manager’s Indices (or PMI) in Hurco’s major markets, indicators like cutting tool consumption and manufacturing technology orders, or other activity metrics, there’s plenty of evidence that manufacturing activity remains challenged. While there’s no perfect indicator out there, the U.S. manufacturing sector has been contracting for over a year now, with 16 straight months of sub-50 PMI readings through February and the other metrics likewise reflect signs of stress.

Given that Hurco generally serves smaller customers, the company’s results can be even more volatile than the larger macro backdrop, and that has certainly been the case of late.

Hurco’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 (reported early in January) was considerably stronger than I’d expected, with revenue up about 1% year over year but closer to 25% quarter over quarter, with strength in the North American and Asian businesses offset by softer results in Europe. Orders were softer on an annual basis, and below sales, but still up close to 30% sequentially.

The next quarter, the fiscal first quarter of 2024 (reported in early March) saw a sharp snap in the other direction, as sales declined 19% yoy and almost a third sequentially, with significant weakness in both the North American and European businesses. While the book-to-bill did move back above 1.0, orders declined 7% yoy in constant currency terms and another 7% sequentially in reported terms, and the book-to-bill in Europe was still below 1.0.

Management’s commentary and a few financial indicators like inventory suggest that this sharp downturn took them by surprise, and I can certainly sympathize; perhaps the prior quarter was inflated by an end-of-year “use it or lose it” budget flush from customers, but whatever is going on certainly seems out of proportion to larger macro trends, as well as the market commentary from much larger players in the market like DMG Mori Seki (OTCPK:MRSKF).

Too Soon For An All Clear

Looking at the performance of industrial stocks as a group, the market seems to think that the U.S. will avoid a recession in 2024 and that short-cycle markets will start to show signs of recovery later this year. I don’t necessarily disagree, but looking at the performance of stocks like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), Fastenal (FAST), and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY), companies are going to have to come through with good earnings and guidance for 2024 in this upcoming calendar Q1’24 cycle or there is going to be a price to pay in the market.

Looking at Hurco’s major markets, energy and healthcare should be fine this year (machine tools are often made to make/shape implants), but there are larger questions around markets like aerospace (largely due to Boeing’s (BA) issues), autos, and die-and-mold companies, particularly with weaker consumer spending, uncertainties about heavy machinery demand, and ongoing weakness in China. Moreover, as Hurco’s clientele is weighted more toward smaller secondary and tertiary suppliers, the business is even more susceptible to economic uncertainties, as smaller companies have to be more careful with their capex budgeting (particularly in a higher-rate environment).

Past peak-to-trough cycles suggest that conditions shouldn’t get much worse for Hurco, but every cycle is different and there’s a big difference between “shouldn’t get much worse” and “bounce back strongly”, particularly when we’re talking about an uncovered small-cap manufacturing company that’s off the radar of many institutions.

Investors looking to get ahead of the turn should keep an eye out for what companies like Hillebrand(HI), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and Kennametal (KMT) have to say about their markets, not to mention what large tool manufacturers like DMG Mori Seki or machine tool component suppliers like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) say about their respective markets.

To that end, while Yaskawa just reported weaker than expected fiscal fourth quarter (ending March), and servo orders were down 11% yoy, they were up 12% qoq, with particular strength in the U.S. and a slight improvement in Europe. While guidance numbers were strong, Yaskawa has a reputation for optimistic initial targets, and management did note a lot of uncertainty outside of select markets like energy.

The Outlook

I had previously expected FY’24 to be a slightly better year for sales than FY’23, with a short-cycle recovery emerging later in calendar 2024. My concern now, though, is that Hurco saw some 2024 business pulled forward into that last quarter of fiscal 2023 and this could be another year of negative year-over-year comps. That makes the upcoming report-and-guide cycle in the industrial sector even more important, as evidence of strengthening markets would be most welcome.

While I have less certainty about FY’24, my estimates for FY’25 and beyond have changed a lot less at the top line – I do expect a recovery (I’m just not sure on the timing), and I do also believe Hurco can continue to benefit from manufacturing reshoring in North America and Western Europe, even as competitive technologies like additive manufacturing continue to grow.

One ongoing key concern is the company’s margin structure. Gross margin above 30% used to be not all that uncommon, but Hurco hasn’t done that for two years in a row since FY’15/FY’16. Likewise, good years would see double-digit operating margins, but I’m increasingly concerned that is a target that is falling out of range for the business on any sort of sustainable basis.

I’m looking for long-term revenue growth around 3%, above the trailing long-term average, as I do expect a pick-up from reshoring in the company’s major markets. I’m expecting FCF margins to stay in the 3% to 4% range, consistent with the long-term average, and I need to see evidence of sustainable margin/FCF generation improvement before getting more bullish.

Between discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA (7.5x FY’25 EBITDA) I can still argue for a fair value in the low $20’s today and perhaps over $30 if a reacceleration in manufacturing capex spending can be paired with sustained margin improvement.

The Bottom Line

I do think that Hurco has been battered down to a point where it’s an interesting play on an eventual recovery in manufacturing capex. “Eventual” could take longer than expected, though, and it’s well worth noting that Hurco’s overall financial performance has been far from perfect. With that, it’s increasingly hard to recommend this as any kind of long-term holding and this may be a name to trade rather than hold for longer a cycle.