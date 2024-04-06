Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 7

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bank OZK (OZK) 4/11 4/19 0.38 0.39 2.63% 3.53% 28 Phillips 66 (PSX) 5/17 6/3 1.05 1.15 9.52% 2.69% 13 Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCPK:TYBT) 4/12 4/30 0.85 0.88 3.53% 1.87% 13 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 4/12 4/30 2.45 2.7 10.20% 2.43% 11 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Apr 8 (Ex-Div 4/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Intuit Inc. (INTU) 4/18 0.9 635.74 0.57% 13 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 5/8 0.32 299.7 0.43% 12 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 4/24 0.4 124.9 1.28% 15 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 4/30 0.425 36.51 4.66% 14 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 5/1 0.665 42.12 6.32% 19 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) 4/24 0.31 70.01 1.77% 5 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Apr 9 (Ex-Div 4/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 5/15 1.29 333 1.55% 19 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 4/25 0.33 45.16 2.92% 11 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 4/22 0.06 4.69 5.12% 9 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Apr 10 (Ex-Div 4/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Tower Corporation (AMT) 4/26 1.62 190.17 3.41% 14 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 5/10 1.42 295.18 1.92% 33 Click to enlarge

Thursday Apr 11 (Ex-Div 4/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 5/15 1.55 170 3.65% 12 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 5/15 0.55 111.2 1.98% 11 American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 4/25 0.71 132.55 2.14% 18 Camden National Corporation (CAC) 4/30 0.42 31.14 5.39% 7 Graco Inc. (GGG) 5/1 0.255 91.76 1.11% 27 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 5/15 0.2825 34.7 3.26% 58 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 4/30 1.47 127.1 4.63% 14 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 5/1 0.3 25.38 4.73% 26 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 5/5 1.55 157.37 3.94% 13 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 4/30 0.28 27.93 4.01% 14 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 4/30 2.7 444.14 2.43% 11 Click to enlarge

Friday Apr 12 (Ex-Div 4/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 4/29 0.26 218.6 0.48% 10 EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 4/30 0.91 135.94 2.68% 7 Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 4/30 0.455 196.6 0.93% 16 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 4/30 0.475 120.46 1.58% 32 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 5/1 0.2 21.29 3.76% 20 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 4/12 0.247 5.29% Air Lease Corporation (AL) 4/10 0.21 1.66% Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 4/12 0.19 3.65% Amphenol Corporation (APH) 4/10 0.22 0.75% Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 4/15 1.27 4.08% BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 4/15 0.43 2.03% Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 4/11 0.94 4.72% Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 4/12 0.31 4.58% Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 4/15 0.5006 1.82% Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 4/10 0.45 3.99% Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 4/9 0.965 6.10% Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 4/15 0.81 2.67% CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 4/15 0.29 4.73% CubeSmart (CUBE) 4/15 0.51 4.52% Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 4/15 0.2 0.31% DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 4/12 1.1 2.11% DTE Energy Company (DTE) 4/15 1.02 3.74% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 4/15 0.57 1.00% EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 4/15 1.27 2.92% Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 4/12 0.4775 3.04% Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) 4/12 0.285 4.47% Equity Residential (EQR) 4/12 0.675 4.37% Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 4/12 2.45 4.12% Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 4/9 0.66 4.58% Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 4/15 0.345 5.84% First Farmers Financial Corporation (OTCQX:FFMR) 4/15 0.48 2.80% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 4/15 0.35 3.97% First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 4/15 0.37 2.87% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 4/15 1.09 4.37% Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 4/15 0.17 4.44% Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 4/10 0.24 3.27% Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 4/11 0.45 6.74% Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX:HLAN) 4/10 0.759 3.59% Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 4/12 0.16 3.32% Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 4/15 1.82 7.21% IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) 4/15 0.2 2.39% Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 4/11 1.4 2.13% J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 4/9 0.735 2.10% KBR, Inc. (KBR) 4/15 0.15 0.92% Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 4/10 0.54 6.33% Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 4/15 0.71 1.15% Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 4/15 0.46 9.84% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 4/15 1.1 0.92% Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 4/11 0.425 2.50% Medtronic plc (MDT) 4/12 0.69 3.26% Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 4/15 1.25 0.76% Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 4/15 0.98 1.11% National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 4/15 0.495 3.76% NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 4/10 1.014 1.68% Realty Income Corporation (O) 4/15 0.257 5.82% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 4/9 1.3 5.81% Portland General Electric Company (POR) 4/15 0.475 4.59% Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 4/15 0.4175 3.44% Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 4/15 0.45 1.40% Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 4/12 0.35 0.81% Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 4/15 0.535 1.14% Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 4/15 0.3 2.27% ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 4/9 0.3 1.91% Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 4/9 0.095 1.68% Sempra (SRE) 4/15 0.62 3.52% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 4/15 0.1233 3.94% Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 4/14 0.46 1.25% State Street Corporation (STT) 4/11 0.69 3.64% Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 4/15 0.94 3.06% TFI International Inc. (TFII) 4/15 0.4 1.01% First Financial Corporation (THFF) 4/15 0.45 4.91% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 4/15 0.39 0.27% TowneBank (TOWN) 4/12 0.25 3.67% Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) 4/12 0.07 1.02% The Toro Company (TTC) 4/12 0.36 1.66% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 4/15 0.49 4.55% Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 4/12 0.56 8.91% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 4/15 0.88 1.30% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 4/12 0.16 1.98% The York Water Company (YORW) 4/15 0.2108 2.43% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

