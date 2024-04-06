Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 7

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
4/11
|
4/19
|
0.38
|
0.39
|
2.63%
|
3.53%
|
28
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
5/17
|
6/3
|
1.05
|
1.15
|
9.52%
|
2.69%
|
13
|
Trinity Bank, N.A.
|
4/12
|
4/30
|
0.85
|
0.88
|
3.53%
|
1.87%
|
13
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
4/12
|
4/30
|
2.45
|
2.7
|
10.20%
|
2.43%
|
11
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Apr 8 (Ex-Div 4/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
4/18
|
0.9
|
635.74
|
0.57%
|
13
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
5/8
|
0.32
|
299.7
|
0.43%
|
12
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
4/24
|
0.4
|
124.9
|
1.28%
|
15
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
4/30
|
0.425
|
36.51
|
4.66%
|
14
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
5/1
|
0.665
|
42.12
|
6.32%
|
19
|
Winnebago Industries, Inc.
|
(WGO)
|
4/24
|
0.31
|
70.01
|
1.77%
|
5
Tuesday Apr 9 (Ex-Div 4/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
5/15
|
1.29
|
333
|
1.55%
|
19
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
4/25
|
0.33
|
45.16
|
2.92%
|
11
|
Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
4/22
|
0.06
|
4.69
|
5.12%
|
9
Wednesday Apr 10 (Ex-Div 4/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
4/26
|
1.62
|
190.17
|
3.41%
|
14
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
5/10
|
1.42
|
295.18
|
1.92%
|
33
Thursday Apr 11 (Ex-Div 4/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
5/15
|
1.55
|
170
|
3.65%
|
12
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
5/15
|
0.55
|
111.2
|
1.98%
|
11
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
4/25
|
0.71
|
132.55
|
2.14%
|
18
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
4/30
|
0.42
|
31.14
|
5.39%
|
7
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
5/1
|
0.255
|
91.76
|
1.11%
|
27
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
5/15
|
0.2825
|
34.7
|
3.26%
|
58
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
4/30
|
1.47
|
127.1
|
4.63%
|
14
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
5/1
|
0.3
|
25.38
|
4.73%
|
26
|
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
5/5
|
1.55
|
157.37
|
3.94%
|
13
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
4/30
|
0.28
|
27.93
|
4.01%
|
14
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
4/30
|
2.7
|
444.14
|
2.43%
|
11
Friday Apr 12 (Ex-Div 4/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
4/29
|
0.26
|
218.6
|
0.48%
|
10
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
4/30
|
0.91
|
135.94
|
2.68%
|
7
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
4/30
|
0.455
|
196.6
|
0.93%
|
16
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
4/30
|
0.475
|
120.46
|
1.58%
|
32
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
5/1
|
0.2
|
21.29
|
3.76%
|
20
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
4/12
|
0.247
|
5.29%
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
4/10
|
0.21
|
1.66%
|
Alerus Financial Corporation
|
(ALRS)
|
4/12
|
0.19
|
3.65%
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
4/10
|
0.22
|
0.75%
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
4/15
|
1.27
|
4.08%
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
(BANF)
|
4/15
|
0.43
|
2.03%
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
4/11
|
0.94
|
4.72%
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
4/12
|
0.31
|
4.58%
|
Cardinal Health, Inc.
|
(CAH)
|
4/15
|
0.5006
|
1.82%
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
4/10
|
0.45
|
3.99%
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
4/9
|
0.965
|
6.10%
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
4/15
|
0.81
|
2.67%
|
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
4/15
|
0.29
|
4.73%
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
4/15
|
0.51
|
4.52%
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
4/15
|
0.2
|
0.31%
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
4/12
|
1.1
|
2.11%
|
DTE Energy Company
|
(DTE)
|
4/15
|
1.02
|
3.74%
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
4/15
|
0.57
|
1.00%
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
4/15
|
1.27
|
2.92%
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
4/12
|
0.4775
|
3.04%
|
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(EPRT)
|
4/12
|
0.285
|
4.47%
|
Equity Residential
|
(EQR)
|
4/12
|
0.675
|
4.37%
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
4/12
|
2.45
|
4.12%
|
Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EVBN)
|
4/9
|
0.66
|
4.58%
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
4/15
|
0.345
|
5.84%
|
First Farmers Financial Corporation
|
4/15
|
0.48
|
2.80%
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
4/15
|
0.35
|
3.97%
|
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(FR)
|
4/15
|
0.37
|
2.87%
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
4/15
|
1.09
|
4.37%
|
Fulton Financial Corporation
|
(FULT)
|
4/15
|
0.17
|
4.44%
|
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GNTY)
|
4/10
|
0.24
|
3.27%
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
4/11
|
0.45
|
6.74%
|
Heartland BancCorp
|
4/10
|
0.759
|
3.59%
|
Hurco Companies, Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
4/12
|
0.16
|
3.32%
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
4/15
|
1.82
|
7.21%
|
IF Bancorp, Inc.
|
(IROQ)
|
4/15
|
0.2
|
2.39%
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
4/11
|
1.4
|
2.13%
|
J & J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
4/9
|
0.735
|
2.10%
|
KBR, Inc.
|
(KBR)
|
4/15
|
0.15
|
0.92%
|
Kilroy Realty Corporation
|
(KRC)
|
4/10
|
0.54
|
6.33%
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
4/15
|
0.71
|
1.15%
|
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|
(LEG)
|
4/15
|
0.46
|
9.84%
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
4/15
|
1.1
|
0.92%
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
4/11
|
0.425
|
2.50%
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
4/12
|
0.69
|
3.26%
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|
(MPWR)
|
4/15
|
1.25
|
0.76%
|
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
4/15
|
0.98
|
1.11%
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
4/15
|
0.495
|
3.76%
|
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
|
(NXPI)
|
4/10
|
1.014
|
1.68%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
4/15
|
0.257
|
5.82%
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
4/9
|
1.3
|
5.81%
|
Portland General Electric Company
|
(POR)
|
4/15
|
0.475
|
4.59%
|
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
4/15
|
0.4175
|
3.44%
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
4/15
|
0.45
|
1.40%
|
Regal Rexnord Corporation
|
(RRX)
|
4/12
|
0.35
|
0.81%
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
4/15
|
0.535
|
1.14%
|
Sonic Automotive, Inc.
|
(SAH)
|
4/15
|
0.3
|
2.27%
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
4/9
|
0.3
|
1.91%
|
Schneider National, Inc.
|
(SNDR)
|
4/9
|
0.095
|
1.68%
|
Sempra
|
(SRE)
|
4/15
|
0.62
|
3.52%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
4/15
|
0.1233
|
3.94%
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
4/14
|
0.46
|
1.25%
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
4/11
|
0.69
|
3.64%
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
4/15
|
0.94
|
3.06%
|
TFI International Inc.
|
(TFII)
|
4/15
|
0.4
|
1.01%
|
First Financial Corporation
|
(THFF)
|
4/15
|
0.45
|
4.91%
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
(TMO)
|
4/15
|
0.39
|
0.27%
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
4/12
|
0.25
|
3.67%
|
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
|
(TPB)
|
4/12
|
0.07
|
1.02%
|
The Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
4/12
|
0.36
|
1.66%
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
4/15
|
0.49
|
4.55%
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
4/12
|
0.56
|
8.91%
|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|
(WTW)
|
4/15
|
0.88
|
1.30%
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
4/12
|
0.16
|
1.98%
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
4/15
|
0.2108
|
2.43%
