Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Napco: This Company Has Excellent Dividend Growth Potential

Apr. 06, 2024 10:33 AM ETNapco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Stock
Dutch Dividend Therapist profile picture
Dutch Dividend Therapist
255 Followers

Summary

  • NSSC is an industry leader in security products and has a long-term track record of increasing its revenue and profitability.
  • The company is becoming more mature and started paying dividends last year due to excess cash.
  • NSSC has the potential to be a well-performing dividend growth stock because of its excellent financials, good growth prospects and a pristine balance sheet.
  • Based on discounted cash flow analysis, shares are trading around fair value at the moment.
  • A highly competitive landscape formed by larger companies poses the greatest risk for this small cap and should certainly be taken into account before investing in NSSC.

Woman setting burglar alarm

Image Source/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Dividend growth investing is a style that really suits me as a person. I also like to have a mix of different dividend growth stocks. My portfolio consists of companies that are more stable and

This article was written by

Dutch Dividend Therapist profile picture
Dutch Dividend Therapist
255 Followers
I am a Dutch manual therapist (MSc) and a passionate retail investor. My investment journey started in 2021 and from that point my love for investing has begun. Nearly from the start i had a strong preference for dividend growth investing.My investment goal is to retire early with the dividend growth strategy, combined with value investing.My analysis is mainly focussed on companies that pay a dividend - preferably a reliable growing dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NSSC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NSSC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSSC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NSSC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News