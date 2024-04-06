Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Just Transition And Emerging Markets: Weighing The Risks

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.62K Followers

Summary

  • The concept of a "just transition" is gaining ground among responsible investors concerned about the social risks of moving from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources.
  • Coal- or oil-exporting countries with undiversified economies may face significant transition risks, including fiscal challenges, political instability, and civil unrest.
  • A systematic approach to assessing these risks, focusing on energy production and learning from past policy lessons, can help investors understand the nuances of transition risk.

emerging market

tum3123

By Saskia Kort-Chick & Markus Schneider

Understanding the social risks posed by climate transition requires discipline, nuance and a systematic approach.

The concept of a "just transition" has gained ground among responsible investors concerned about the economic consequences of the social

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.62K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COAL--
Range Global Coal ETF
VWO--
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
EEM--
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
IEMG--
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
INDA--
iShares MSCI India ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News