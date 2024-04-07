red_moon_rise

In my previous Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) article, I discussed how the company’s technology could make it a cutting-edge infectious disease firm with a strong list of collaborations that could rival Moderna (MRNA) and BioNTech (BNTX). However, I also noted that the company's biggest upside potential was its oncology programs, notably GRANITE, which could transform cancer treatment by targeting neoantigens, with encouraging early-stage results. Despite the upside potential, I also pointed out that Gritstone faces risks from clinical development, competition, and its cash position. As a result, I stressed that investors should exercise caution as the company approaches some of the upcoming data releases and the looming risk of an offering. Well, Gritstone recently publicized preliminary data from the ongoing Phase II portion of its Phase II/III GRANITE study evaluating a personalized neoantigen cancer vaccine, in front-line metastatic microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC). Then, the company followed the data release with an offering, decreasing the share price by more than 50%. Although the data was early, I believe there is enough data to show that their vaccine could be an innovative treatment for MSS-CRC and the same approach could be operative in other oncology indications.

I intend to provide a brief background on Gritstone bio and will go over the implications of the recent GRANITE data. Then, I will point out some downside risks that investors should be aware of. Finally, I lay out my preliminary plans for my GRTS position as we wait for the next GRANITE readout.

Background On Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio is a clinical-stage biotech pushing the envelope of immunotherapies. Gritstone’s business is centered on its matchless antigen prediction models powered by its AI platform, EDGE. This innovative technology not only isolates pivotal T-cell targets but also provides the genos for formulating vaccine architectures. Gritstone's employment of next-generation vectors, such as ChAd and samRNA, supports their aptitude to stimulate potent and durable immune responses, tailored to assorted clinical circumstances.

Gritstone bio’s samRNA allows the company to create a precision medicine paradigm with a strategic attack on cancer and infectious ailments by isolating and engaging with tumor-specific neoantigens. The synthesis of AI with Gritstone's methods amalgamates the prediction and prioritization of neoantigens, powering the quest for bespoke cancer vaccines and immunotherapies.

Gritstone bio’s oncology vaccine portfolio is led by the GRANITE program, which is an individualized neoantigen-based immunotherapy designed for patients with MSS-CRC. This program is currently in Phase II/III trials and has the FDA’s Fast Track designation. Gritstone also has its SLATE program, which is an “off the shelf” vaccine program intended to take on KRAS-driven tumors, and an unnamed solid tumor program.

Gritstone’s infectious disease portfolio focuses on prophylactic samRNA vaccine and is led by its CORAL program for COVID-19. Alongside, Gritstone and Gilead (GILD) have partnered to develop a therapeutic vaccine for HIV treatment and cure.

GRANITE Data

Gritstone’s GRANITE program is a personalized neoantigen-directed immunotherapy, that attempts to address the lack of immune reactivity in solid tumors, particularly in MSS-CRC. It utilizes a prime-boost regimen to induce CD8+ T cells against 'cold' solid tumors, leveraging a combination of vector platforms for optimal immune response. The company recently announced its Phase II preliminary results of GRANITE and its potential impact on front-line treatment for metastatic microsatellite-stable (MSS-CRC).

The GRANITE Phase II/III study (GO-010) focused on front-line treatment of metastatic MSS-CRC. The study protocol involved standard-of-care induction chemo followed by GRANITE vaccine administration, with maintenance chemo options. Preliminary results from the Phase II portion of the study established multiple positive indications, which could support advancement to Phase III. Particularly, progression-free survival (PFS) appeared as a workable primary endpoint, reinforced by promising trends in the entire patient set and high-risk subgroups. Furthermore, a higher percentage of patients who received GRANITE remain on treatment compared to controls, indicating potential tolerability and efficacy advantages.

According to the company, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) appeared to help form discernments into patient stratification into high- and low-risk groups based on variant allele frequency, which helps identify patients who may benefit most from GRANITE. Although the company reported that short-term ctDNA response seemed jumbled by stubborn chemotherapy effects, long-term trends correlated with PFS results.

In high-risk patients, GRANITE demonstrated prolongation of PFS versus the control group. Long-term ctDNA responses also favor the GRANITE group, predominantly in high-risk patients where GRANITE prompts a transferal from high to low ctDNA. Similarly, GRANITE ctDNA negative subjects exhibited unremitting ctDNA negativity, signifying a possible enhancement in disease control.

However, the company pointed out that the study’s protocol impacted their ability to discern short-term molecular responses and the data was deemed uninformative, stressing the importance of longer-term follow-up data.

For me, the strongest point was that 69% patients of GRANITE patients are still in the trial versus only 50% of the control patients.

Implications

The initial Phase II results of GRANITE in front-line MSS-CRC revealed promising efficacy signals and biomarker links that deliver hopefulness for a novel class of CRC therapeutics that can improve outcomes and enhance patient survival. With mature PFS and ctDNA data projected in Q3 of this year and OS data in the first half of next year, Gritstone should have enough evidence to launch a global Phase III pivotal trial in 1st-line MSS-CRC next year.

An FDA approval would be a huge catalyst for Gritstone bio as it would be their first commercial product, but it would also validate their technology. Furthermore, the CRC market is in need of novel therapeutics considering it is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths with dismal survival metrics.

So, GRANITE could quickly become a mainstay therapy in the global CRC drug market, which is expected to hit $12.79B by 2028 with a 4.57% CAGR. For MSS-CRC, the company believes that the first-line GRANITE U.S. patient market will be 47K out of ~153K individuals and the EU5 will be roughly 75K individuals out of ~246K.

If GRANITE is efficacious in MSS-CRC, the company hopes to expand the program into other solid tumors and has mentioned they might consider potential partners. I believe Gritstone should have some interest considering they are attempting to target “cold” tumors with their cancer vaccine, whereas Moderna and BioNTech are initially targeting “Hot” tumors.

As the clinical development of GRANITE progresses, the therapy’s potential to be a transformative personalized immunotherapy that could branch out to multiple oncology indications and could bring in an extraordinary amount of cash in the future considering the size of the CRC market.

The Street expects Gritstone to see a significant bump in revenue in 2028 to roughly $158M and will report strong double-digit or triple-digit growth into the next decade.

Ultimately, the Street projects that Gritstone will surpass $1B in revenue in 2031, which would be a forward price-to-sales of 0.10x. Considering the industry’s average price-to-sales is about 4x-5x, we can say GRTS is trading a massive discount for its projected growth. In fact, GRTS is trading at a discount for its expected partnership revenue of ~$43M for 2024.

Indeed, the Street’s estimates are not a guarantee and the company is operating at a loss, so we don’t know if they will achieve those numbers, and how much dilution will be required to fund the company that long. Still, these numbers do help illustrate how Gritstone could go from just pulling in less than $100M in revenue to over $1B in roughly 5 years. This impressive growth potential starts with GRANITE making it to the market to establish its platform tech. Then, the company’s other pipeline program could amplify its growth trajectory, and the ticker could follow suit.

Downside Risks

Gritstone has several notable downside risks that investors should consider when managing their position. First, regulatory setbacks and clinical failures will have a dramatic impact on the company’s near-term and long-term outlook. Second, Gritstone will face significant competition from some of the biggest healthcare companies in the world and will also have to contend with other mRNA-based cancer vaccines from Moderna and BioNTech.

However, my biggest concern is the company’s financials. Gritstone's year-end cash position was $86.9M, which was down from $185.2M at the end of 2022. The company does receive partnership revenue, however, that income has not been enough to offset the OpEx and cannot be considered reliable at this time. In fact, Gritstone had to decrease its infectious disease staff by roughly 40% to cut costs and conserve funds due to the delay of the CORAL Phase IIb study that was the source of funding. In addition, Gritstone executed a $32.5M public offering following the GRANITE data release. So, the company has reduced expenses, and bolstered their cash position, but it is unclear how this new cash runway will last as their pipeline programs move deeper into development. Gritstone may have to perform more dilutive actions, or possibly take on debt.

Considering these risks, I am maintaining my GRTS conviction level at 1 out of 5 and will remain in the Compounding Healthcare “Bio Boom” speculative portfolio.

My Plan

Admittedly, I have already made a small addition to my GRTS position as the share price plummeted towards $1.00 per share. However, I am going to hold off on adding to the position until we see a concrete reversal setup after a few months of forming a base of support.

Once I have added to the position, I will refrain from adding until we see the updated PFS data and/or the company is given the green light to proceed with their pivotal trial. I will hold those shares until the ticker hits my Sell Targets and will move the position to a “House Money” status for a long-term investment.

